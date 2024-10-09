This Week In Concerts — Alison Wonderland, charli xcx, Manic Focus, Atlas Genius and More

It’s another fabulous fall week in Denver and we’ve got a seriously stunning slate of shows on hand—check out some of the highlights!

Everyone’s favorite EDM father, Alison Wonderland, is bringing her Temple of Wonderland back to Red Rocks yet again on 10/11. Rounding out the evening beside her headline performance will be Dimension, Dabow, and AVELLO, ensuring certifying that this Friday night will absolutely fuck you up on a spiritual level.

The one and only Bowling For Soup will be burning down the Gothic Theater celebrating the 20th anniversary of their seminal album A Hangover You Don’t Deserve, which featured the unbelievably catchy “1985”. Adam & The Metal Hawks will be starting off the night along with Makeout, so make sure you get there early and stay long enough to sing along.

It’s been the theme of the summer, and it’s not slowing down—charli xcx is coming to town and bringing “brat” to the Ball Arena on 10/11. Celebrating this album full of bangers with charli will be Troye Sivan, who’s getting the show started properly. Don’t let the fall leaves bring your brat summer to a close just yet!

The rest of this week’s shows are below. As always, stay in the know about Denver’s music scene with 303 Magazine!

10/11—charli xcx with Troye Sivan

10/10—GLXY with Shoebox and DNA Proxi

10/11—ETC! ETC! with DEV and Fractal Rain

10/12—LuSiD with Bounce and Spike Stephens

10/15—Jabbs & Adame with PULSIV, Mind Flayer and NXVAMIND

10/11—EL3MENTL with ETA, G-Moses, Yung Lurch, Skyfloor and Furbie Cakes

10/11—Waylo with Bless!T, ChefWamp and Leumas

10/11—CB₁ with S2PS, Broken Electronics, GHoST and Cynapze

10/9—Dog Park Dissidents with The Weekend Run Club

10/11—Jax Jordening with Kyle Moon & The Misled

10/12—Bring The Noise Beat Battle

10/10—Ceu with Paul Beaubrun

10/11—Carbon Leaf with Mike Ring

10/12—Sabai with VLCN and Dreamdriver

10/13—The Last Revel with Heavy Diamond Ring

10/14—Dasha with Dalton Davis

10/15—Michigander with Cece Coakley

10/11—FLY with Monty, Jon1st, Criso and Athena

10/12—Emorfix with SJ, Twopercent and Outrage

10/13—Montell Fish with Clip

10/10—SHiFT ft. Saturna with Mfinity, Ozi and Confidon

10/11—Come Back To Earth with Louie Letdown and Kruza Kid

10/12—The Stews with Horse Bitch

10/13—Rapsody with Niko Brim and Lara’

10/10—Boogie T

10/11—Kevin De Vries

10/11—Bass Ops: Luzcid

10/11—Drum n’ Bass Ops: Black Sun Empire

10/12—Hayden James

10/9—Morgan James (2 Shows)

10/10—Kintsugi

10/10—Halle Tomlinson

10/10—Piano Lounge: Ben Parrish

10/11—Dotsero

10/11—Bharat Bahrgava

10/11—Piano Lounge: Ryan Benthall & Alissa Ann Duo

10/12—Ron Ivory and the MilesApart Band

10/12—Fleedami 3

10/12—Piano Lounge: Yazzy Simons & Kylan Fermin Duo

10/13—Rupp’s Drums 40th Anniversary

10/14—MJO

10/15—Brian Claxton with Graham Dechter, Alex Frank and Eric Gunnison

10/9—Saturdays At Your Place with Carpool, Harrison Gordon and TRSH

10/10—SPRINTS with Slow Fiction and Reposer

10/11—JD Clayton with Leon Majcen and Jordan Smith

10/12—Wasia Project with Sabrina Sterling

10/13—Dr. Lunch with Bicycle Day, Moons of Pangea and Fondu

10/15—Dylan Schneider with MaRynn Taylor

10/10—Humbird with Frail Talk

10/11—Sexy Coyote with Atom Son Of Man, Audrey Riggs and EvelyNeverMore

10/11—Palmer & Friends

Bowling For Soup

10/9—Sueco with Suicidal-Idol

10/10—Bowling For Soup with Adam & The Metal Hawks and Makeout

10/11—Julie with They Are Gutting A Body Of Water and Her New Knife

10/12—Valley with Mickey Darling and Charlie Adams

10/13—Babe Rainbow with The Crooked Rugs

10/14—Unwound with Quits

10/15—Ruby Waters with Mato Wuyuhi

10/11—Connor Smith with Jonathan Hutcherson

10/9—Hump Day Funk Jam

10/10—Tres Leches

10/11—Luffkid & The Funky Munkz

10/12—Luffkid & The Funky Munkz

10/13—Randy Ricks & The Rescue Dogs

10/14—Monday Night Jazz

10/15—B3 Jazz Jam

10/10—BleakHeart with The Flight of Sleipnir, Slowhole and Thou

10/12—Battle Of The Brewery Bands

10/14—Aseethe with Oriska and Matriarch

10/15—Supreme Joy with Los Toms and Iguana Death Cult

10/10—Mocha with Bluuher, Catparty, CD Project and Mister Charisma

10/11—Brando & Bada Boom with Cruzloma

10/11—Open House: Lubelski with LaFave and LOJO

10/12—North Carolina Fundraiser

10/12—Interpretive Tyranny with Surprise Soup and Kick On The Rails

10/12—Open House: Angrybaby with Garrett Dix and Billy + Beavs

10/12—Adin with CINCO

10/13—Major Motion Picture with Plastic Forearm, Michael Amodeo and Cold HotDog

10/15—Brooke Alexx with Rosemary Joaquin

10/10—LUC with Hart, That’s Enough and Glizzygorl B2B Kojin

10/11—Shashou with Tw0 K1nd, Hexxa, Defend B2B Crucible and Addy

10/12—Field Guide with Joe Kaplow and Birdnest

10/13—Hoverfly with In The Variant, Alkaid and Takipnik

10/15—Mr. Gnome with Spyderland and Glass Human

10/9—Sunami with Ingrown and Torena

10/10—Robert DeLong with Atlas Genius

10/11—Plain Faraday

10/12—Healy

10/13—The Red Pears

10/14—Hello Mary

10/15—Drug Church

10/9—Mildlife with Valebol (2 Shows)

10/10—AC Slater with SONRIZAS

10/12—Manic Focus with Megan Hamilton, Spades B2B SinceJulEYE, Dev B2B Asces and Deep End

10/15—Nilufer Yanya with Angelica Garcia and Lutalo

Clairo

10/9—Crumb with Vagabon

10/10—Kaytranada with Channel Tres and Lou Phelps

10/11—Goth Babe with Ritt Momney

10/12—Ott. with Supertask, Mindex and Entangled Mind

10/14—Clairo with Alice Phoebe Lou

10/15—Skillet and Seether with Tim Montana and Royale Lynn

10/9—The Vlad Girshevich Trio

10/10—Micah Miller & Julie Koenig

10/11—The Derek Banach Quintet

10/12—The Peter Sommer Quartet

10/13—Dart Echo

Melt

10/9—Jinjer with Hanabie and Born Of Osiris

10/10—Jukebox The Ghost with Tyler Ballgame

10/11—Balkan Bump with Dimond Saints, Starfox and Bloomurian

10/12—Melt with Maris and May Be Fern

10/13—Terror Reid with Eliozie and Domsta

10/15—Fleshgod Apocalypse with Shadow Of Intent, Ingested, The Zenith Passage and Disemodied Tyrant

10/12—OXLADE

10/9—Prince Daddy And The Hyena

10/10—Calm Beneath Castles

10/13—GEL

10/9—Still Woozy with Gus Dapperton and PawPaw Rod

10/10—Goth Babe with The Aces and Ritt Momney

10/11—Alison Wonderland

10/12—Midland with Jackson Dean and Colby Acuff

10/13—Koe Wetzel with Treaty Oak Revival and Kolton Moore & The Clever Few

10/15—Zedd with Eleganto and Ellis

Alison Wonderland

10/10—Nate Todd with Andrew Cooney

10/11—Nomad Neighbors

10/12—Threadbarons

10/12—Out of Line Brass with Bingleton

10/10—Within The Ruins

10/11—Koryos with WarCrown, Blood Of Lilith, The Guise Of A Demon and Awake In Ashes

10/10—The Ephinjis with Kids on Fire, The Unindicted Co-Conspirators and Adrenalin

10/12—Mourning High with Electric Condor and Master Ferocious

10/13—Disease with Wretched Self, Aleister Cowboy, Pig Splitter and Cavernous

10/15—Vexxum with Violent Testimony, Kaoticus and Nihil

Skylark Lounge

10/10—Jeffrey Lewis & The Voltage with The Grasping Straws and Gila Teen

10/12—Petti Hendrix with Unicorn Hits and The Disasters

10/9—Coco with Clair Clair

10/10—Dylan Gossett

10/11—Underoath

10/12—Underoath

10/13—La Santa Grifta with Dharius

10/14—Wale

10/15—Marianas Trench

10/11—Wenzday

10/12—A-Trak

10/10—Toucon with Shimmervoid, Common Birds and Parabolic Murmur

10/13—Funk Nasty