This Week In Concerts — Alison Wonderland, charli xcx, Manic Focus, Atlas Genius and More

It’s another fabulous fall week in Denver and we’ve got a seriously stunning slate of shows on hand—check out some of the highlights!
Everyone’s favorite EDM father, Alison Wonderland, is bringing her Temple of Wonderland back to Red Rocks yet again on 10/11. Rounding out the evening beside her headline performance will be Dimension, Dabow, and AVELLO, ensuring certifying that this Friday night will absolutely fuck you up on a spiritual level.
The one and only Bowling For Soup will be burning down the Gothic Theater celebrating the 20th anniversary of their seminal album A Hangover You Don’t Deserve, which featured the unbelievably catchy “1985”. Adam & The Metal Hawks will be starting off the night along with Makeout, so make sure you get there early and stay long enough to sing along.
It’s been the theme of the summer, and it’s not slowing down—charli xcx is coming to town and bringing “brat” to the Ball Arena on 10/11. Celebrating this album full of bangers with charli will be Troye Sivan, who’s getting the show started properly. Don’t let the fall leaves bring your brat summer to a close just yet!
The rest of this week’s shows are below. As always, stay in the know about Denver’s music scene with 303 Magazine!
Ball Arena
10/11—charli xcx with Troye Sivan
The Black Box
10/10—GLXY with Shoebox and DNA Proxi
10/11—ETC! ETC! with DEV and Fractal Rain
10/12—LuSiD with Bounce and Spike Stephens
10/15—Jabbs & Adame with PULSIV, Mind Flayer and NXVAMIND
The Black Box Lounge
10/11—EL3MENTL with ETA, G-Moses, Yung Lurch, Skyfloor and Furbie Cakes
10/11—Waylo with Bless!T, ChefWamp and Leumas
10/11—CB₁ with S2PS, Broken Electronics, GHoST and Cynapze
The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues
10/9—Dog Park Dissidents with The Weekend Run Club
10/11—Jax Jordening with Kyle Moon & The Misled
10/12—Bring The Noise Beat Battle
The Bluebird Theater
10/10—Ceu with Paul Beaubrun
10/11—Carbon Leaf with Mike Ring
10/12—Sabai with VLCN and Dreamdriver
10/13—The Last Revel with Heavy Diamond Ring
10/14—Dasha with Dalton Davis
10/15—Michigander with Cece Coakley
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
10/11—FLY with Monty, Jon1st, Criso and Athena
10/12—Emorfix with SJ, Twopercent and Outrage
10/13—Montell Fish with Clip
Cervantes’ Other Side
10/10—SHiFT ft. Saturna with Mfinity, Ozi and Confidon
10/11—Come Back To Earth with Louie Letdown and Kruza Kid
10/12—The Stews with Horse Bitch
10/13—Rapsody with Niko Brim and Lara’
The Church
10/10—Boogie T
10/11—Kevin De Vries
Club Vinyl
10/11—Bass Ops: Luzcid
10/11—Drum n’ Bass Ops: Black Sun Empire
10/12—Hayden James
Dazzle
10/9—Morgan James (2 Shows)
10/10—Kintsugi
10/10—Halle Tomlinson
10/10—Piano Lounge: Ben Parrish
10/11—Dotsero
10/11—Bharat Bahrgava
10/11—Piano Lounge: Ryan Benthall & Alissa Ann Duo
10/12—Ron Ivory and the MilesApart Band
10/12—Fleedami 3
10/12—Piano Lounge: Yazzy Simons & Kylan Fermin Duo
10/13—Rupp’s Drums 40th Anniversary
10/14—MJO
10/15—Brian Claxton with Graham Dechter, Alex Frank and Eric Gunnison
Globe Hall
10/9—Saturdays At Your Place with Carpool, Harrison Gordon and TRSH
10/10—SPRINTS with Slow Fiction and Reposer
10/11—JD Clayton with Leon Majcen and Jordan Smith
10/12—Wasia Project with Sabrina Sterling
10/13—Dr. Lunch with Bicycle Day, Moons of Pangea and Fondu
10/15—Dylan Schneider with MaRynn Taylor
Goosetown Tavern
10/10—Humbird with Frail Talk
10/11—Sexy Coyote with Atom Son Of Man, Audrey Riggs and EvelyNeverMore
10/11—Palmer & Friends
The Gothic Theatre
10/9—Sueco with Suicidal-Idol
10/10—Bowling For Soup with Adam & The Metal Hawks and Makeout
10/11—Julie with They Are Gutting A Body Of Water and Her New Knife
10/12—Valley with Mickey Darling and Charlie Adams
10/13—Babe Rainbow with The Crooked Rugs
10/14—Unwound with Quits
10/15—Ruby Waters with Mato Wuyuhi
The Grizzly Rose
10/11—Connor Smith with Jonathan Hutcherson
Herb’s
10/9—Hump Day Funk Jam
10/10—Tres Leches
10/11—Luffkid & The Funky Munkz
10/12—Luffkid & The Funky Munkz
10/13—Randy Ricks & The Rescue Dogs
10/14—Monday Night Jazz
10/15—B3 Jazz Jam
Hi-Dive
10/10—BleakHeart with The Flight of Sleipnir, Slowhole and Thou
10/12—Battle Of The Brewery Bands
10/14—Aseethe with Oriska and Matriarch
10/15—Supreme Joy with Los Toms and Iguana Death Cult
Larimer Lounge
10/10—Mocha with Bluuher, Catparty, CD Project and Mister Charisma
10/11—Brando & Bada Boom with Cruzloma
10/11—Open House: Lubelski with LaFave and LOJO
10/12—North Carolina Fundraiser
10/12—Interpretive Tyranny with Surprise Soup and Kick On The Rails
10/12—Open House: Angrybaby with Garrett Dix and Billy + Beavs
10/12—Adin with CINCO
10/13—Major Motion Picture with Plastic Forearm, Michael Amodeo and Cold HotDog
10/15—Brooke Alexx with Rosemary Joaquin
Lost Lake
10/10—LUC with Hart, That’s Enough and Glizzygorl B2B Kojin
10/11—Shashou with Tw0 K1nd, Hexxa, Defend B2B Crucible and Addy
10/12—Field Guide with Joe Kaplow and Birdnest
10/13—Hoverfly with In The Variant, Alkaid and Takipnik
10/15—Mr. Gnome with Spyderland and Glass Human
Marquis Theater
10/9—Sunami with Ingrown and Torena
10/10—Robert DeLong with Atlas Genius
10/11—Plain Faraday
10/12—Healy
10/13—The Red Pears
10/14—Hello Mary
10/15—Drug Church
Meow Wolf
10/9—Mildlife with Valebol (2 Shows)
10/10—AC Slater with SONRIZAS
10/12—Manic Focus with Megan Hamilton, Spades B2B SinceJulEYE, Dev B2B Asces and Deep End
10/15—Nilufer Yanya with Angelica Garcia and Lutalo
Mission Ballroom
10/9—Crumb with Vagabon
10/10—Kaytranada with Channel Tres and Lou Phelps
10/11—Goth Babe with Ritt Momney
10/12—Ott. with Supertask, Mindex and Entangled Mind
10/14—Clairo with Alice Phoebe Lou
10/15—Skillet and Seether with Tim Montana and Royale Lynn
Nocturne
10/9—The Vlad Girshevich Trio
10/10—Micah Miller & Julie Koenig
10/11—The Derek Banach Quintet
10/12—The Peter Sommer Quartet
10/13—Dart Echo
The Ogden Theatre
10/9—Jinjer with Hanabie and Born Of Osiris
10/10—Jukebox The Ghost with Tyler Ballgame
10/11—Balkan Bump with Dimond Saints, Starfox and Bloomurian
10/12—Melt with Maris and May Be Fern
10/13—Terror Reid with Eliozie and Domsta
10/15—Fleshgod Apocalypse with Shadow Of Intent, Ingested, The Zenith Passage and Disemodied Tyrant
Orchid Denver
10/12—OXLADE
The Oriental Theater
10/9—Prince Daddy And The Hyena
10/10—Calm Beneath Castles
10/13—GEL
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
10/9—Still Woozy with Gus Dapperton and PawPaw Rod
10/10—Goth Babe with The Aces and Ritt Momney
10/11—Alison Wonderland
10/12—Midland with Jackson Dean and Colby Acuff
10/13—Koe Wetzel with Treaty Oak Revival and Kolton Moore & The Clever Few
10/15—Zedd with Eleganto and Ellis
Roxy Broadway
10/10—Nate Todd with Andrew Cooney
10/11—Nomad Neighbors
10/12—Threadbarons
10/12—Out of Line Brass with Bingleton
Roxy Theatre
10/10—Within The Ruins
10/11—Koryos with WarCrown, Blood Of Lilith, The Guise Of A Demon and Awake In Ashes
Seventh Circle Music Collective
10/10—The Ephinjis with Kids on Fire, The Unindicted Co-Conspirators and Adrenalin
10/12—Mourning High with Electric Condor and Master Ferocious
10/13—Disease with Wretched Self, Aleister Cowboy, Pig Splitter and Cavernous
10/15—Vexxum with Violent Testimony, Kaoticus and Nihil
Skylark Lounge
10/10—Jeffrey Lewis & The Voltage with The Grasping Straws and Gila Teen
10/12—Petti Hendrix with Unicorn Hits and The Disasters
Summit
10/9—Coco with Clair Clair
10/10—Dylan Gossett
10/11—Underoath
10/12—Underoath
10/13—La Santa Grifta with Dharius
10/14—Wale
10/15—Marianas Trench
Temple
10/11—Wenzday
10/12—A-Trak
Your Mom’s House
10/10—Toucon with Shimmervoid, Common Birds and Parabolic Murmur
10/13—Funk Nasty