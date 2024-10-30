Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 10/30 – 11/3

This weekend is Dia de los Muertos, take a step into culture with Que Bueno Suerte or Museo de las Americas for the celebration. For the foodies: you absolutely won’t want to miss the 8th Annual Bloody Mary Festival which will feature many uniquely delicious recipes of tomato juice topped with bacon and cheese, pickles, sliders, pizza, chicken wings, snow crab legs and a lobster tail (is your mouth watering yet?) — anything, really!

Welcome to the most anticipated event of the year – Denver Fashion Week!

The runway extravaganza kicks off on Saturday, November 9 – 17 with Sustainable, Kids & Teen, Streetwear & Sneakers, Maximalism, Society, Couture and Western runway shows. This is your chance to witness the creativity and passion of local, national and international designers as they showcase their stunning collections. Get your tickets HERE

Candlelight: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics

When: Oct. 30, 9:15 p.m.

Where: Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 E. Academy Blvd., Denver, CO

Cost: $79.50

The Lowdown: What better way to enjoy Halloween than with all of the best spooky hits played by a Range Ensemble String Quartet in a beautiful ambiance. Guests can expect to hear songs like the Beetlejuice, The Addams Family, Psycho and Halloween theme songs, “This is Halloween” from The Nightmare Before Christmas, “Thriller” by Michael Jackson and more.

The Red Clay Strays

Photo credit AXS

When: Oct. 31, 8 p.m.

Where: Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver, CO

Cost: $106+

The Lowdown: The Red Clay Strays are an American country rock band hailing from Mobile, Alabama. Their last album was Made by These Moments in July of this year.

Cool Customer

Photo credit AXS

When: Nov. 1, 8 p.m.

Where: ReelWorks Denver, 1399 35th St., Denver, CO

Cost: $42.48+

The Lowdown: William Allocca is a 25-year-old producer who goes by stage name Cool Customer. Allocca has had a quick rise to popularity, which followed after his debut set at Secret Dreams in 2022. Everything is better with Funktion-One sound and a stacked lineup that includes Alejo, Crawdad Sniper, Chez and Studder at ReelWorks.

Jantsen

Photo credit Cervantes Masterpiece

When: Nov. 2, 8 p.m.

Where: Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver, CO

Cost: $42.48+

The Lowdown: Being an electronic music fan in Denver continues to be prosperous — following Cool Customer at ReelWorks, Jantsen is at Mission Ballroom the next evening with an equally as great lineup that includes Space Wizard, Kursa, Slang Dogs and Meduso.

Anjunadeep Open Air

Photo credit AXS

When: Nov. 3, 3:30 p.m.

Where: Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Pkwy., Morrison, CO

Cost: $79.60+

The Lowdown: These Anjunadeep events are an “all-star label takeover set against the backdrop of one of the world’s most iconic venues.” Anjunadeep Open Air includes CRi (Live), Dosem b2b Qrion, Marsh, Nils Hoffmann, Rezident and Romain Garcia.

Beltrans Halloween Mezcal Pairing Dinner

Photo credit Michael Fetrow

When: Oct. 30, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Beltran’s Grill, 16818 Sheridan Pkwy., Broomfield, CO

Cost: $81.88

The Lowdown: Ticket price to this event includes three mezcal cocktails, pours of different mezcals from Proximo Spirits. Guests will be walked through each mezcal by the Master Agave Specialist Breelyn Shelky. Additionally, there will be a three-course meal featuring fall-inspired ingredients.

Boo with a View Wine Dinner

Photo credit Simms Steakhouse

When: Oct. 31, 6 p.m.

Where: Simms Steakhouse, 11911 W. 6th Ave., Lakewood, CO

Cost: $107.17

The Lowdown: Simms Steakhouse suggests coming in to this wine dinner to “sink your teeth into” a four-course meal. Guests can expect oysters, clam chowder, surf & turf and pumpkin cheesecake, alongside perfect pairings of sparkling wines, chardonnay, pinot noir and sauternes.

Colorado Uncorked

Photo credit Snowy Peaks Winery

When: Nov. 1, 6 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway, Denver, CO

Cost: $71.21

The Lowdown: Taste the wines in the 2024 Governor’s Cup Collection with a small-plate menu created by Colorado’s top chefs to pair with the wines. The Best in Show will be announced at approximately 8 p.m. The best wines of the year are chosen by a panel of 15 judges that entails sommeliers, wine industry professionals, winemakers and wine writers. You may view the participating restaurant and food partners at the link below.

Dia de La Suerte

When: Oct. 28-Nov. 2, 4 – 10 p.m.

Where: Que Bueno Suerte, S. Pearl St., Denver, CO

Cost: Prices vary

The Lowdown: Que Bueno Suerte is hosting a Dia de La Suerte party and all-week happy hour special from Oct. 28-Nov. 2. The party will feature food and drink specials, along with games, giveaways, face painting, live music and more.

Bloody Mary Festival

Photo credit The Bloody Mary Festival

When: Nov. 3, 12 – 3:30 p.m.

Where: Reelworks Denver, 1399 35th St., Denver, CO

Cost: $55.08

The Lowdown: This year marks Denver’s 8th Annual Bloody Mary Festival. Bars, restaurants and craft bottled mixes will compete for the best Bloody. Ticket includes the opportunity to taste test the unique concoctions, one vote for The People’s Choice Award, a Halloween costume contest with prizes, temporary tattoos and more. You can view the participants at the link below.

BOOlesque Halloween Burlesque & Variety Show: The Twi-Fright Zone

When: Oct. 30, 7 p.m.

Where: The Clocktower Cabaret, 1601 Arapahoe St., Lower Level, Denver, CO

Cost: $44

The Lowdown: This performance of burlesque, aerial and dance is presented by Indigo Moon and Soul Penny Circus and will include Sexy Science Fiction Tales, Horror Tropes and Other Oddities. It is said that guests will travel to another dimension outside the realm of science.

Ethereal Essence: Lisa Luree & Jane Falkenberg

When: through Nov. 10, Thursday hours 4-9:30 p.m.

Where: Valkarie Gallery LLC, 445 S. Saulsbury St., Lakewood, CO

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Artist Jane Falkenberg and co-exhibitor, watercolor artist and Denver native Lisa Luree have paired up to present an exhibition that pays heed to the idea that humans are connected to a presence greater than themselves, even if impossible to imagine. Both artists embrace a style that could be described as “imaginative realism,” whether it be through oil paints or skeleton pieces, fantasy creatures or nudes. Works can be browsed and purchased here.



First Friday: Dia de Muertos Celebration

When: Nov. 1, 5 p.m.

Where: Museo de las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Dr., Denver, CO

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Celebrate Dia de Muertos/Day of the Death with performances by Ballet Folklórico Sangre de Mexico, a community altar, the annual Catrina Costume Contest, authentic Mexican cuisine from 4 Vientos, local artisans to shop from in the parking lot and sugar skull decorating.

Night at the Museum

Photo credit Denver Botanic Gardens

When: Nov. 2, 5-10 p.m.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1085 York St., Denver, CO

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: While the term “Night at the Museum” strikes a chord of the childhood memory watching the family/comedy film with Ben Stiller, there is also the chance to experience a version of it in real life. There will be three art exhibitions available for viewing all night, including River’s Voice: Textiles by Alexandra Kehayoglou, Elliot Ross: Geography of Hope and Shadow and Light: Patrick Marold. Apart from that, there will be experimental art techniques like paper-making with fungi in classroom 1, lessons on how to access and incorporate local produce into home cooking during “Farm to Table Made Easy,” Nathan Hall’s performance lecture, “Garden of Sound,” and floral arranging in “Art in Bloom,” with local designer Arthur Williams.

Have a Seat: Mexican Chair Design Today

Photo credit: Javier Reynaga, Milo Chair, 2022. Beech and leather; 27½ × 21⅝ × 29⅞ in. Denver Art Museum: Funds from the Ralph L. and Florence R. Burgess Trust. © Javier Reynaga

When: On view through Jan. 12, 2025

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Martin Building, Level 1, Denver, CO

Cost: General admission: free-$30

The Lowdown: This interactive exhibition is another great way to celebrate culture this weekend. On view, guests will find three historical artworks and 17 contemporary seats that were designed by 22 Mexican artists and a site-specific art installation. Visitors are invited to learn about the connection that exists between contemporary Mexican design and ancient and colonial artistic practices, with the ability to sit on and move selected chairs and seats.

