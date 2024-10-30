This Week In Concerts — Deadmau5, T-Pain, Sabrina Carpenter, Shady Oaks, Vince Staples and More

We’ve finally hit the official week of Halloween here in Denver, and the shows we’ve got lined up this week are so wild it really is spooky! Check ’em out:

Legendary producer and pioneer of auto-tune T-Pain is coming to town for a Double Shot of hip-hop at Red Rocks on 10/30 and 10/31. He’ll have Akon on deck for the first night and the sultan of shots, Lil Jon, starting everything off on Halloween proper. This will be a Red Rocks run that won’t be forgotten!

Denver’s own Shady Oaks are back with another killer headlining show this week, this one at the Skylark Lounge on 10/31. Known for their wild stage presence and undeniable energy live, they’ll surely bring a show capable of raising the dead. Red Light Ritual and Tarantula Bill round out the bill and will keep this evening ripping from the get-go.

Vince Staples is heading to the Mission Ballroom on 10/30 to bring his Dark Times to life on Halloween Eve, and he’ll have Baby Rose in the house to keep the crowd moving. His body of work spans tracks with nearly every alternative rapper on the scene today all the way through to his deep and moving solo songs, reflecting an honest side of his upbringing and travels to the fame he now enjoys—this will be an unforgettable show for sure!

The rest of this week’s shows are below—have the spookiest Halloween weekend, and always keep yourself in the know about Denver’s music scene with 303 Magazine!

11/1—Sabrina Carpenter

11/3—Rod Wave

10/31—Bommer with Pyro and Koh B2B Autonik

11/1—Ternion Sound with El-B and Necromancer

11/2—dela Moon with KUREI, Vyhara and puka

11/5—Subculture

10/31—Wolf’d with Chelsmosis and Feel Suite

11/1—Electrya with Lliyah, Del Dewdrop, JBLU and Quartzzion

11/2—Ghost Rook with GeezyDubz, Myrtle, WizDumb and Whiskerz

10/30—Clem Snide with Joy Pearson and Hunter Stone

10/31—HowRU? with Capture This, HRZN and Miniluv

11/1—Ryan Wilcox & The Sunday Shakes with Shea Abshier & The Nighthowlers and Digg

11/2—Bubala with Solvera and DJ Wardo

10/31—Odd Mob with C.J. and Don Fuego

11/1—Rav with Kill Bill: The Rapper, Scuare and No1Important As (…&More…)

11/4—Vundabar with Courting

11/5—Tender with White China

Oteil Burbridge

10/31—Daft Disko

11/1—Oteil & Friends

11/2—Oteil & Friends

10/31—SHiFT ft. Mantra Sounds with Critical H!t, Huck.Jorris and LυɳαɾMxɳƚɾα

11/1—Chee with Gaszia, Nik P and Doses

11/2—Float Like A Buffalo with Minka and Slippery When Wet

11/3—Hurricane Helene Relief Show

10/31—Space Laces

11/1—Bonnie X Clyde

11/1—Protohype

11/2—Massano

Jewel House

10/30—Black Cat Magic

10/31—Jewel House

10/31—Piano Lounge: DJ Malc G

11/1—Piano Lounge: Harry Drabkin & Dave Hanson Duo

11/2—Gregory Goodloe

11/2—Lauren Frihauf

11/2—Piano Lounge: Matt Skellenger & Matt Reid Duo

11/3—Gift Of Jazz

10/30—Lilyisthatyou

10/31—The Tenny Men with Deadman Hamilton and Local Honey

11/1—Magoo with Deer Creek Sharp Shooters and Tonewood String Band

11/2—Slater with Rinse & Repeat

11/3—Ben Sollee with Patrick Dethlefs

11/5—12 RODS with Spin Move

10/31—Don Fuego

11/1—A Place For Owls with Viewfinder and Buddy Bench

11/2—Enemy Sender with Kent Ucky

Majid Jordan

10/30—Alyssa Edwards with Anastasia Krystals and DJ Rockstar Aaron

10/31—Destroy Boys with Teen Mortgage

11/1—Wild Child with Sustp and Motenko

11/3—Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin

11/4—Majid Jordan with Alex Lustig

10/31—Halloween Ball

11/1—Shania/Taylor Swift Tribute

10/30—Hump Day Funk Jam

10/31—Dave Randon Trio

11/1—Skool Daze

11/2—Liv Sings

11/3—Venus Cruz

11/4—Monday Night Jazz

11/5—B3 Jazz Jam

10/30—Curious Things with City Mouse and Black Dots

10/31—DJ Leo Munoz

11/1—Halloween Cover Show

11/2—The Losers Club with Team Nonexistent and Hollow Head

11/4—Mournful Ruin with Poison Tribe, Vermin Womb and Coffins

10/30—Willow Avalon with Brooks Forsyth

10/31—FOVOS with Wessyde, Gano and ‘Stein’

11/1—Gramsie with Enmeshed, Laru and Outlier

11/1—Push Pass with Hoi Ann and PrairieSmoke

11/1—Night Tales with Zacc. and Brown Liquor

11/2—Foxxes with Black Cell and Opium

11/2—DJ Willy Sunshine with Gibbs

11/2—James Grebb with Creamhoodie, DEVR and OCL

11/3—MoonRadish with Drew Dvorchak Band, Pocket Squares and SPUD

11/4—Teenage Dads with Spinning Jenny

10/31—RADO with Off World Vehicle

11/1—HVDES with TIGMA, Trizdolf and BEX

11/2—Happy Landing with Arts Fishing Club

11/3—Jenny Shawhan with Moon Honey, Alex Rhodes and Marina Fayfield

11/5—Quickly, Quickly with In Plain Air and Snowflyer

11/1—Leanne Firestone

11/2—Blake Proehl with Haven Madison, Kaibrienne and KAYKO

11/3—Julia Cole

11/4—Tiny Moving Parts

11/5—Nico Vega

11/1—Whipped Cream with Acyan and Critz

11/2—SIAMES

Vince Staples

Mission Ballroom

10/30—Vince Staples with Baby Rose

10/31—The Red Clay Strays

11/2—Jantsen with Space Wizard, Kursa, Slang Dogs and Meduso

10/30—The Emilie-Claire Barlow Trio

10/31—Adam Bodine

11/1—Dru Heller Quintet

11/2—The Steve Denny Quintet

11/3—Adam Gang and Jack Dunlevie

10/31—Lil Xan

10/30—Die Antwoord

10/31—Yoke Lore with Runnner

11/1—The Budos Band with Native Daughters

11/2—Kasablanca with Ocula and Otherwish

11/4—Washed Out with After

10/31—Roka Hueka

11/1—Nappy Roots

11/2—Nappy Roots

10/31—Zepparella

11/1—Oingo Boingo Meet The Clash!

11/2—Yachty Got Back

10/30—T-Pain with Akon

10/31—T-Pain with Lil Jon

11/1—Deadmau5

11/2—Deadmau5

11/1—Anjunadeep Open Air

11/1—Sid Williamson & Altaphonic

11/2—Marty Jones with Calvin Locklear and Rob Roper

11/2—Siembra Soundsystem

Deadmau5

10/31—Keegan & Friends

11/2—Oscar Burton

10/31—Black Horsemen with Ashes for the Mute, Ob Nixilis and Cavernous

11/2—Amod with Goners UK, Manhole and Cicada Summer

11/4—Pigeon Pit with Fables of the Fall Marissa. and Darling Driftwood

Shady Oaks

10/30—Floral with Rob Ford Explorer, Birdhouse View and Origami Summer

10/31—Shady Oaks with Tarantula Bill and Red Light Ritual

11/1—Emily Barnes with René Moffatt and Joe Teichman

11/2—Telehope with Michael Williams and Krew

11/4—Sarah Adams with Kat Goblin and Katherine Paterson

Tokyo Police Club

10/30—Tokyo Police Club

11/1—Justin Jay

11/5—Four Year Strong

10/30—Nina Kraviz

11/1—Lovra

11/1—Anthony.Jacobs

11/3—Rinse N’ Roast