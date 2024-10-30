This Week In Concerts — Deadmau5, T-Pain, Sabrina Carpenter, Shady Oaks, Vince Staples and More

We’ve finally hit the official week of Halloween here in Denver, and the shows we’ve got lined up this week are so wild it really is spooky! Check ’em out:
Legendary producer and pioneer of auto-tune T-Pain is coming to town for a Double Shot of hip-hop at Red Rocks on 10/30 and 10/31. He’ll have Akon on deck for the first night and the sultan of shots, Lil Jon, starting everything off on Halloween proper. This will be a Red Rocks run that won’t be forgotten!
Denver’s own Shady Oaks are back with another killer headlining show this week, this one at the Skylark Lounge on 10/31. Known for their wild stage presence and undeniable energy live, they’ll surely bring a show capable of raising the dead. Red Light Ritual and Tarantula Bill round out the bill and will keep this evening ripping from the get-go.
Vince Staples is heading to the Mission Ballroom on 10/30 to bring his Dark Times to life on Halloween Eve, and he’ll have Baby Rose in the house to keep the crowd moving. His body of work spans tracks with nearly every alternative rapper on the scene today all the way through to his deep and moving solo songs, reflecting an honest side of his upbringing and travels to the fame he now enjoys—this will be an unforgettable show for sure!
The rest of this week’s shows are below—have the spookiest Halloween weekend, and always keep yourself in the know about Denver’s music scene with 303 Magazine!
Ball Arena
11/1—Sabrina Carpenter
11/3—Rod Wave
The Black Box
10/31—Bommer with Pyro and Koh B2B Autonik
11/1—Ternion Sound with El-B and Necromancer
11/2—dela Moon with KUREI, Vyhara and puka
11/5—Subculture
The Black Box Lounge
10/31—Wolf’d with Chelsmosis and Feel Suite
11/1—Electrya with Lliyah, Del Dewdrop, JBLU and Quartzzion
11/2—Ghost Rook with GeezyDubz, Myrtle, WizDumb and Whiskerz
The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues
10/30—Clem Snide with Joy Pearson and Hunter Stone
10/31—HowRU? with Capture This, HRZN and Miniluv
11/1—Ryan Wilcox & The Sunday Shakes with Shea Abshier & The Nighthowlers and Digg
11/2—Bubala with Solvera and DJ Wardo
The Bluebird Theater
10/31—Odd Mob with C.J. and Don Fuego
11/1—Rav with Kill Bill: The Rapper, Scuare and No1Important As (…&More…)
11/4—Vundabar with Courting
11/5—Tender with White China
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
10/31—Daft Disko
11/1—Oteil & Friends
11/2—Oteil & Friends
Cervantes’ Other Side
10/31—SHiFT ft. Mantra Sounds with Critical H!t, Huck.Jorris and LυɳαɾMxɳƚɾα
11/1—Chee with Gaszia, Nik P and Doses
11/2—Float Like A Buffalo with Minka and Slippery When Wet
11/3—Hurricane Helene Relief Show
The Church
10/31—Space Laces
11/1—Bonnie X Clyde
Club Vinyl
11/1—Protohype
11/2—Massano
Dazzle
10/30—Black Cat Magic
10/31—Jewel House
10/31—Piano Lounge: DJ Malc G
11/1—Piano Lounge: Harry Drabkin & Dave Hanson Duo
11/2—Gregory Goodloe
11/2—Lauren Frihauf
11/2—Piano Lounge: Matt Skellenger & Matt Reid Duo
11/3—Gift Of Jazz
Globe Hall
10/30—Lilyisthatyou
10/31—The Tenny Men with Deadman Hamilton and Local Honey
11/1—Magoo with Deer Creek Sharp Shooters and Tonewood String Band
11/2—Slater with Rinse & Repeat
11/3—Ben Sollee with Patrick Dethlefs
11/5—12 RODS with Spin Move
Goosetown Tavern
10/31—Don Fuego
11/1—A Place For Owls with Viewfinder and Buddy Bench
11/2—Enemy Sender with Kent Ucky
The Gothic Theatre
10/30—Alyssa Edwards with Anastasia Krystals and DJ Rockstar Aaron
10/31—Destroy Boys with Teen Mortgage
11/1—Wild Child with Sustp and Motenko
11/3—Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin
11/4—Majid Jordan with Alex Lustig
The Grizzly Rose
10/31—Halloween Ball
11/1—Shania/Taylor Swift Tribute
Herb’s
10/30—Hump Day Funk Jam
10/31—Dave Randon Trio
11/1—Skool Daze
11/2—Liv Sings
11/3—Venus Cruz
11/4—Monday Night Jazz
11/5—B3 Jazz Jam
Hi-Dive
10/30—Curious Things with City Mouse and Black Dots
10/31—DJ Leo Munoz
11/1—Halloween Cover Show
11/2—The Losers Club with Team Nonexistent and Hollow Head
11/4—Mournful Ruin with Poison Tribe, Vermin Womb and Coffins
Larimer Lounge
10/30—Willow Avalon with Brooks Forsyth
10/31—FOVOS with Wessyde, Gano and ‘Stein’
11/1—Gramsie with Enmeshed, Laru and Outlier
11/1—Push Pass with Hoi Ann and PrairieSmoke
11/1—Night Tales with Zacc. and Brown Liquor
11/2—Foxxes with Black Cell and Opium
11/2—DJ Willy Sunshine with Gibbs
11/2—James Grebb with Creamhoodie, DEVR and OCL
11/3—MoonRadish with Drew Dvorchak Band, Pocket Squares and SPUD
11/4—Teenage Dads with Spinning Jenny
Lost Lake
10/31—RADO with Off World Vehicle
11/1—HVDES with TIGMA, Trizdolf and BEX
11/2—Happy Landing with Arts Fishing Club
11/3—Jenny Shawhan with Moon Honey, Alex Rhodes and Marina Fayfield
11/5—Quickly, Quickly with In Plain Air and Snowflyer
Marquis Theater
11/1—Leanne Firestone
11/2—Blake Proehl with Haven Madison, Kaibrienne and KAYKO
11/3—Julia Cole
11/4—Tiny Moving Parts
11/5—Nico Vega
Meow Wolf
11/1—Whipped Cream with Acyan and Critz
11/2—SIAMES
Mission Ballroom
10/30—Vince Staples with Baby Rose
10/31—The Red Clay Strays
11/2—Jantsen with Space Wizard, Kursa, Slang Dogs and Meduso
Nocturne
10/30—The Emilie-Claire Barlow Trio
10/31—Adam Bodine
11/1—Dru Heller Quintet
11/2—The Steve Denny Quintet
11/3—Adam Gang and Jack Dunlevie
Number Thirty Eight
10/31—Lil Xan
The Ogden Theatre
10/30—Die Antwoord
10/31—Yoke Lore with Runnner
11/1—The Budos Band with Native Daughters
11/2—Kasablanca with Ocula and Otherwish
11/4—Washed Out with After
Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
10/31—Roka Hueka
11/1—Nappy Roots
11/2—Nappy Roots
The Oriental Theater
10/31—Zepparella
11/1—Oingo Boingo Meet The Clash!
11/2—Yachty Got Back
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
10/30—T-Pain with Akon
10/31—T-Pain with Lil Jon
11/1—Deadmau5
11/2—Deadmau5
11/1—Anjunadeep Open Air
Roxy Broadway
11/1—Sid Williamson & Altaphonic
11/2—Marty Jones with Calvin Locklear and Rob Roper
11/2—Siembra Soundsystem
Roxy Theatre
10/31—Keegan & Friends
11/2—Oscar Burton
Seventh Circle Music Collective
10/31—Black Horsemen with Ashes for the Mute, Ob Nixilis and Cavernous
11/2—Amod with Goners UK, Manhole and Cicada Summer
11/4—Pigeon Pit with Fables of the Fall Marissa. and Darling Driftwood
Skylark Lounge
10/30—Floral with Rob Ford Explorer, Birdhouse View and Origami Summer
10/31—Shady Oaks with Tarantula Bill and Red Light Ritual
11/1—Emily Barnes with René Moffatt and Joe Teichman
11/2—Telehope with Michael Williams and Krew
11/4—Sarah Adams with Kat Goblin and Katherine Paterson
Summit
10/30—Tokyo Police Club
11/1—Justin Jay
11/5—Four Year Strong
Temple
10/30—Nina Kraviz
11/1—Lovra
11/1—Anthony.Jacobs
Your Mom’s House
11/3—Rinse N’ Roast