Review — Tycho’s Infinite Health Tour Brings Cinematic Sounds to Mission Ballroom

Mission Ballroom welcomed Tycho with open arms on his Infinite Health tour, marking another memorable night at one of his favorite venues. Scott Hansen, the man otherwise known as Tycho, took the stage at Mission Ballroom alongside his live band, which includes a drummer, guitarist, and synth player. The energy conveyed by the live band elevated the music, giving it a more dynamic feel than one might experience from the recorded versions alone. Together, the group delivered a set that balanced dreamlike, downtempo beats with immersive visuals, crafting a multi-sensory experience that left fans in awe.

Opening with “Phantom,” Tycho wasted no time establishing the show’s visual direction. As the track concluded, the song’s title appeared in bold lettering on the towering LED screen, creating an air of anticipation for the rest of the evening. The LED screen became a vital part of the performance, almost like a visual storytelling partner to the music. Throughout the night, the screen flashed scenes reminiscent of a surrealist film, with each unique image and vibrant color matching the mood and tone of the music. One of the more striking scenes came from Holy Mountain, a 70s cult classic film by Alejando Jodorowsky. A particularly eerie moment saw an ominous figure rising from a throne, smoke billowing behind them, filling the crowd with a sense of mystique. These visuals gave the audience a glimpse into Tycho’s unique artistry, adding layers to the music beyond just his songs.

While the LED screen captivated the crowd, the lighting design worked hand-in-hand with the music to create a fully immersive experience. An example would be when “Easy” made the venue memorable with bright, abstract patterns that flowed with the track while “Devices” featured ghostly, acid-wash images that felt simultaneously nostalgic and futuristic. The lighting and visuals were equally breathtaking during “PBS,” as smoke poured across the stage, transforming the space into a heavenly, cloud-like atmosphere. Halfway through the set, during “Green,” Scott’s guitar shined in the glow of a shimmering disco ball above the band, sending light across the room in a hypnotic display that made the audience feel the moment in a very powerful yet peaceful way.

Tycho’s setlist was a great mix of new material from Infinite Health and beloved fan favorites. Tracks like “Totem” brought a driving, new energy to the room, while the scenic sounds of “Hours” got the audience to lose themselves in Tycho’s incredible history. Each song was paired with visuals that enhanced the experience, inspiring emotions in the music throughout the set. “Spectre,” for example, was accompanied by swirling psychedelic colors and shapes while “Weather” featured a striking, 80s-inspired scene of people walking through New York City, adding a sense of vintage nostalgia to the performance.

Between songs, Scott Hansen made sure to connect with the Denver crowd, which he warmly described as a “home away from home.” His gratitude for the audience was notable as he took a moment to express how much it meant for the band to be back on the road: “What’s up, Denver? So good to be back. We love being here. It’s been a while since we’ve been on the road, and we appreciate you guys coming out.” The connection between him and the audience deepened later in the night when a fan shouted, “We love you!” to which Hansen humbly responded with a nod and a smile, a quiet but heartfelt acknowledgment before diving into the next song.

As the night went on, Tycho continued to deliver standout moments. One of the most electrifying points of the evening came when the band closed the main set with “Epoch.” The track’s powerful rhythm combined with an explosion of bright red lights glowing in the room. The crowd’s energy was ecstatic in response as if they were absorbing the raw emotion of the performance. The lights, visuals, and music combined to create a hair-raising moment that left everyone with goosebumps. It was a truly astonishing experience, one that won’t soon be forgotten.

For the encore, Tycho returned to the stage to play two final tracks: “Awake” and “Division.” These two songs brought the night to a contemplative, yet uplifting close. As “Division” played, the signature Tycho triangle symbol flashed on the LED screen, as a kind of farewell as the audience basked in the last few moments of the night. Before the final note rang out, Hansen took a moment to acknowledge the crowd one last time, saying, “Always a pleasure Denver, thank you so much, we’ll see you guys soon.” The room buzzed with the love of the evening, and it was clear that everyone in attendance felt connected to the music, the visuals, and the experience.

The night ended with a lingering sense of calm and connection, a perfect reflection of what Tycho’s music shares with their listeners. The combination of the elements that made the show feel less like a traditional concert and more like a cinematic event, leaving the audience in awe of the artistry is one of the many things that makes Tycho one of the best live artists in the music industry today. Denver, as Hansen said, felt like home for the night, and as fans streamed out of the venue, there was no doubt that they had witnessed something truly remarkable.