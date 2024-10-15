Louisiana Bringing Bites From The Bayou To Denver

On Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, Denver will get a taste of Louisiana’s vibrant culinary scenes when 11 top chefs from across the state gather at Mile High Station for Louisiana Meets the Rockies. From 7 to 9 p.m., guests can dive into a world of Southern flavors, enjoying bites from the Bayou, sipping on signature Southern cocktail samples, and swaying to the rhythms of live Louisiana music at this exclusive event.

This marks the first time the renowned Louisiana Culinary Trails is bringing its flavor-packed showcase west of the Mississippi. The event is part of a broader tourism initiative, organized by the Louisiana Travel Association, Louisiana Office of Tourism, Louisiana Seafood Promotion & Marketing Board, and several of the state’s key culinary destinations.

“We can’t wait to bring the spirit of Louisiana to Denver at the Louisiana Meets the Rockies event! This is more than just a culinary showcase; it’s a celebration of our rich flavors, lively culture, and the warmth of our people. Join us for an unforgettable experience that captures the essence of Louisiana,” says Louisiana Travel Association president and CEO Chris Landry.

For only $45, attendees will experience a true slice of Louisiana’s world-class cuisine, crafted by some of the state’s most celebrated chefs. Tickets are available now at LouisianaMeetsTheRockies.com — don’t miss your chance to savor the flavors of the South without leaving Denver!

Meet the chefs that will be representing Louisiana:

Owen Hohl, Hot Tails, New Roads

Mason Hereford, Turkey and the Wolf, Molly’s Rise and Shine, Hungry Eyes, and Hot Stuff, New Orleans

Kristen Preau, Jambalaya Girl New Orleans Food Products, New Orleans

Justin Lambert, BLDG 5, Baton Rouge

David Sonnier, 531 Liberty, Houma

David Billiot, Antoni’s Italian Cafe, Lafayette

Lyle Broussard, L’Auberge Casino Resort, Lake Charles

Efrain Bermudez, Valencia Restaurant, The Northshore

Karlos Knott, Cajun Saucer, St. Martin Parish

Hardette Harris, Us Up North – Celebrating North Louisiana Cuisine, Shreveport-Bossier

Horst Pfeifer, Middendorf’s Seafood Restaurant, Tangipahoa Parish

The Myrtles Restaurant 1796

Live entertainment will be provided by David St. Romain, a dynamic singer-songwriter from Alexandria, Louisiana, who first captured America’s attention as a finalist on Nashville Star in 2007. Since then, he has continued to build his reputation as an entertainer known for his powerful, soul-drenched voice, and heartfelt songwriting.

To learn more and get tickets before they’re gone, visit LouisianaMeetsTheRockies.com.