The Denver Style Cookie: Alma Baking House’s Award-Winning Treat

Introducing Alma Baking House, a bakery that has captured the heart and taste buds of Denver with its unique creation: the Denver Style Cookie. This one-of-a-kind dessert has quickly become a local favorite, blending artistry, indulgence, and premium ingredients to craft a treat like no other.

What sets the Denver Style Cookie apart? First, it’s a hefty half-pound masterpiece shaped like a mountain, symbolizing the Mile High City itself. Each cookie features a decadent Belgian chocolate truffle center, surrounded by layers of rich, buttery dough, made with only the finest ingredients. Alma Baking House uses premium Belgian chocolate and high-quality butter, ensuring every bite is a luxurious experience. And the best part? These cookies are baked fresh daily, without preservatives, offering pure, wholesome indulgence.

This year, Alma Baking House took the local dessert scene by storm, winning Denver’s Best Cookie Sandwich at Denver Bake Fest. Its cookies quickly went viral on Instagram, building a dedicated following of cookie lovers and foodies alike. The bakery has become a go-to spot for anyone seeking a dessert that combines taste, creativity, and elegance.

As Alma Baking House prepares to participate in Denver Fashion Week, the bakery aims to bring its signature style and flair to the world of fashion. The Denver Style Cookie promises to add a touch of sweetness to the event, with each cookie designed to reflect the drama and beauty of the runway.

Whether you’re looking for the perfect dessert to impress at your next gathering or simply want to treat yourself, the Denver Style Cookie is a must-try. Made with love, creativity, and the highest-quality ingredients, Alma Baking House invites you to experience a new level of cookie craftsmanship.

Alma Baking House is located at 588 E Hinsdale Ave, Littleton. Its hours are Monday 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Tuesday – Thursday closed, Friday 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

All photos courtesy of Alma Baking House.