Femininity Complexities Are at the Heart of Maximalist Brand, Cardiovascuwhore

From Lobster claws to wearable human anatomy, designer Meena Pittman is no stranger to maximalism and innovative design. This season, she’ll be making her Denver Fashion Week (DFW) debut, with her brand Cardiovascuwhore.

Not to be confused with the system inside our bodies keeping us alive, Cardiovascuwhore is a maximalist brand pumping inspiration and the meaning of art in fashion into the world. The name came from Pittman’s love for combing words to create her own, “I was like, cardiovascular…you can fit whore in there somewhere,’’ she said.

Her debut collection was fueled by heart symbolism with pieces reflecting the human anatomy.

“I liked the idea of putting what was on the inside on the outside,” Pittman said.

Within her brand, Pittman focuses on femininity’s complexities and contradicts its traditional feminine aspects. With the influence of her professors, Pittman’s inspiration and leap into the fashion industry began in college.

“For my internship, I interned with The House of Pamela Renee, a designer and teacher,” the designer said. “While interning with her I helped make a piece for her collection and met people within the industry.” Assisting with West 18th was another notable experience that helped Pittman get her foot in the door.

Her involvement with DFW is a testament to her character.

In an interview with 303, Pittman shares that her involvement with DFW is similar to the approach to took to Omaha Fashion Week (OFW), she took a leap of faith applying. Following her experience with OFW, Pittman got the fashion show bug and is now set to show at DFW.

“I kind of just went for it,” she said. “After that really good experience with Omaha Fashion Week, I was like let’s try to cross state lines.’’’

Music is embedded into Pittman’s pieces and plays a big part in her creative process from inspiration to the runway. She notes that her collections are often based on a song and while sewing and constructing a collection that same song is played on a loop and eventually introduced at the show.

“I think it’s interesting to take something auditory and turn it into something visual and tactile,” Pittmans said. A recent example of this is her “Rock Lobster” collection inspired by the late 70s song.

Similarly, Pittman’s DFW collection is inspired by the song “A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out” by Panic! At The Disco. Inspiration was taken from the year and the music video.

In this collection, expect a meshing of 2006 emo, burlesque and circus themes. While true to her brand, with this collection pittman wanted to challenge herself to use various fabrics like pinstripes instead of her typical monochromatic style and handmade fabric flowers by New York brand, M&S Schmalberg.

A show to remember is what Pittman is calling her performance. She describes it as a, “Picturesque score of passing fantasies,” and advises attendees to let their minds wander.

A tip from the designer?

“Be sure to look up while models are walking down the runway.”