Dia de Los Muertos Delights: Chef Richard Sandoval’s Blend of Tradition and Innovation at Toro and Tamayo

Vibrant-colored marigolds and papel picado usher us into a time of honor and tradition. From October 28th to November 2nd, the Mexican holiday, Dia de los Muertos, is celebrated. We are excited to bring you this “Meet the Chef” edition, highlighting the innovative, yet traditional cuisine created by Chef Richard Sandoval at Toro and Tamayo.

Launched on October 1st and available until November 3rd, the Toro and Tamayo Denver Dia de los Muertos Prix-Fixe Menu reflects Chef Sandoval’s commitment to the authenticity of Latin cuisine. Chef Sandoval aims to remember and honor loved ones and bring people together meaningfully through his curation of this menu. One of the things that stood out to us about the menu is how the details within each dish and beverage are an artistic culinary expression of the Dia de los Muertos tradition. We were excited to connect with Chef Sandoval to learn more about the concept and his Old Ways, New Hands mentorship program.

303 Magazine: The origin and importance of Dia de los Muertos goes beyond what some have categorized the traditions and symbols of this global holiday to be during this time of year. Tell us a little about the process and how you ensured that the weaving of this tradition into the final menu remained authentic in both symbolism and flavor.

Chef Richard Sandoval: The creative process behind this year’s Dia de los Muertos menu was all about honoring tradition while allowing culinary artistry to shine. Growing up in Mexico, there were a lot of personal memories and family recipes I draw inspiration from, particularly from my grandmother. Each dish is rooted in authentic flavors and symbols that are integral to the holiday a lot of which I was taught by my grandmother, like mole, tamales, and pan de muerto. For example, we incorporated totomoxtle (charred corn husk powder) into the dishes to evoke remembrance visually and symbolically, as corn represents sustenance and life in Mexican culture. Throughout the menu, there’s a balance between the authenticity of flavors and the use of traditional elements like marigolds, cempasúchil, and symbolism such as skulls, to ensure the dishes both taste and visually represent the true spirit of the holiday​.

303: The celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month recently ended. We understand you took a recent cohort of participants from your culinary program to Mexico. Tell us more about the program as well as the impact of the experience on participants.

RS: The Old Ways, New Hands mentorship program I created is designed to preserve Latin culinary traditions while empowering the next generation of Latin chefs and food entrepreneurs. While I can’t speak for this year’s talented group of participants, they have shared that the experience is impactful. During their time in Mexico, they learn both culinary and business skills through hands-on workshops and dine-arounds, exploring authentic local cuisine that has deep cultural roots and learn how to focus their craft in potentially new ways with toolkits to advance their professional development. The goal is to inspire them to carry these traditions forward while innovating in their own culinary journeys. By participating, they are not just learning recipes but understanding the cultural significance behind the dishes, which helps them represent Latin culture authentically in their careers.

303: For those who may not be able to join Tamayo Denver during the celebration of Dia de los Muertos, and it is their first time, what would be your “must try” dish and cocktail?

RS: If you’re visiting Tamayo Denver, a standout dish to try is the Skirt Steak Fajitas, marinated in Negra Modelo and served with chili toreado and guacamole. It’s a flavorful representation of our modern Mexican cuisine. As for a cocktail, I’d recommend the Tamayo Margarita, which perfectly balances citrus and tequila with the unique touch of agave nectar. These dishes embody the bold, fresh flavors we aim to highlight. We have some incredibly exciting plans for Tamayo in very early 2025. This restaurant opened in Larimer Square in 2001 and after almost 25 years, we are getting ready​ to share the next chapter Tamayo.

303: As everything looks delicious, we are sure this menu will be a hit. Will you prepare the same menu next year for Dia de Muertos or do you plan to mix it up while staying true to the foundational flavors and ingredients from this year’s menu.

RS: We plan to continue evolving the menu each year while staying true to the core flavors and traditions. The goal is always to keep the authenticity of the foundational elements like mole and pan de muerto while finding new ways to tell the story to those who might be less familiar with the celebrations and traditions or for those who are culturally very connected to the holiday, whether through different ingredients or presentation techniques. For lack of a better term, we have “roadmapped” our next 25 years of Dia de los Muertos, looking at the Mayan calendar as inspiration. More to come on that in 2025!

While we wait in anticipation for next year’s menu, let’s dive into this year’s culinary tribute to the past and celebration of the future of Latin cuisine. Your dining experience at Tamayo Denver will surely be a perfectly blended combination of flavor and culture. Start with the Empanadas De Longosta ($20), which features lobster, sweet corn, squid ink masa, black bean purée and chile de árbol sauce. Did you know that empanadas in Mexico date back centuries, and they are often left on Día de los Muertos ofrendas as a gift to family members who have passed and once loved the dish?

Next is the Black Enmoladas ($26), consisting of duck carnitas confit, mole negro, horseradish crema fresca, cotija, and purple watercress salad. This dish is given its rich color from the use of mole negro, an intricate sauce created with burnt and blackened chiles. Another ingredient strategically weaved into this this dish, mole negro originates from Oaxaca, Mexico and has been served during Día de los Muertos for centuries.

Another dish curated for this culinary representation of authentic Mexican cuisine is the Filete En Salsa Negra, beef tenderloin with tres chilis gastrique, heirloom carrot, butternut squash and agave purple mashed potato. On Día de los Muertos, the offerings (ofrendas) often include dishes made with chilies to celebrate the deceased loved ones’ favorite foods, representing the spice and vibrancy they brought into the lives of those who honor them.

Finally, there is the Pan De Muerto ($12), a beautifully crafted dessert with cocoa glaze, espresso cream and blackberry chutney dark chocolate champurrado. This dessert is perfect for sharing or enjoying alone. Pan De Muerto is a traditional sweet, soft bread that symbolizes the cycle of life and death. The top of the dessert is decorated with dough shaped like bones.

The Dia de los Muertos Pre-Fixe menu also includes a cocktail menu you want to enjoy year-round. The beverages relate to traditional Día de los Muertos emblems. For example, Monarch butterflies, or “mariposas” in Spanish, are believed to be the souls of beloved ancestors returning to earth to visit their loved ones. The Monarch cocktail ($15), crafted with Abasolo Mexican whiskey, Ancho Reyes chili liqueur, and carrot and orange bitters, will be available at Tamayo all month long.

A cocktail exclusively at Tamayo is the La Catrina ($15) made with Nocheluna sotol, amaro Montenegro, lychee purée Campari, lime, activated charcoal and totomoxtle. This drink represents the adored La Catrina female skeleton, which is a symbolic image of Mexico’s perspective on life, death, and the afterlife. The Marigold flower is represented in the Marigold Margarita ($13), which is also available at Tamayo and made with reposado tequila, tonic, cempaxúchil, lime, and tajin. Marigolds are the most popular flower associated with the holiday and are also known as the flor de cempasúchil. These flowers decorate altars and ofrendas with their radiant hues and fragrant aromas, said to attract and guide souls and light their journey back home.

For a booze-free alternative, Toro will pour a creamy Horchata ($15) that includes vanilla, rice, cardamom and cinnamon. Traditionally, this drink is made with a variety of plants. Today, sweetened rice milk is used and spiced up with cinnamon to add a warm flavor that is perfect for the cooler weather associated with the season.

Toro is located at 150 Clayton Ln, Denver. Its hours are Monday – Friday 6 a.m. – 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., 3 p.m. – 10 p.m., Saturday 6:30 a.m. – 11 p.m., Sunday 6:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Tamayo is located at 1400 Larimer St, Denver. Monday – Thursday 11 a.m. – 11 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. – 11 p.m., Saturday 10:30 a.m. – 11 p.m., Sunday 10:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. Happy hour is Monday – Friday 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday – Sunday 2 p.m – 4 p.m.

All photos courtesy of Toro and Tamayo.