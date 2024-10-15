Album Review — Deth Rali Navigates Synth-Driven Mysticism on “Ruby’s Castle Island”

Denver’s own Deth Rali has returned with Ruby’s Castle Island, an auditory adventure that challenges genre expectations. The project, captained by multi-instrumentalist and songwriter Jay Maike, was featured in Rolling Stone Español this past July, where their fusion of shoegaze, synthpop and darkwave was described as a “rock opera with synthesizers.” With this new release, the band pushes their creative boundaries, offering listeners a mystical blend of 80s-inspired synths, dreamy atmospheres, and grounded, raw emotion.

“Ruby’s Castle Island,” both the album’s title and its opening track, sets the stage for what feels like a captivating, fairytale-like experience. The track feels like entering another world, a hallmark of Maike’s skill in creating otherworldly music. As the song continues, the listener is treated to cosmic synth layers that give it a dreamlike quality, transporting us to a unique style of music before the album dives into heavier, more hard-hitting tracks.

“Genesis,” the second track, takes on an alien-like atmosphere, with a darker, synth-heavy sound that matches its brooding lyricism. The repeated line “I want to burn this city to the ground” reverberates against the backdrop of female vocals in the distance, creating a haunting mood. This is one of the album’s emotional high points, full of yearning and frustration, and Maike’s lyrics, “I’m hoping, I’m dreaming, you’re gone,” lingers long after the track fades out.

With “Baby,” the album pivots toward a more aggressive, indie-ish metal feel. A heated guitar solo cuts through the track, offering a gritty, energetic sound that balances the mystical moments found earlier on the album. This third track also highlights the band’s transitions between genres, which has become a defining characteristic of their sound. Here, Deth Rali shows that they can navigate different musical landscapes without losing their identity.

Photo by Hanna Williams

The interlude track, “Liminal Dreamscape,” is a brief but surreal moment within the album. It’s a strange break, with the sounds of children playing juxtaposed with an eerie synth in the background. The playground noise could be seen as a metaphor for lost innocence or a break from the tension built up in previous tracks. It’s brief but important, adding a layer of disquiet to the overall dreamlike narrative.

As the album continues, Deth Rali hits another high with “The Video,” a standout track with an 80s synthwave vibe. Midway through the song, Maike halts the momentum and spoken word vocals are recited in a very surprising twist. This bold interruption in the song adds a layer of intimacy and uniqueness that sets it apart. The decision to step away from singing and speak directly to the audience transforms the track into more than just a song; it becomes an experience. It’s not just an experimental moment but one of the album’s most effective, emotionally resonant sections, making it one of this writer’s favorite tracks on this release.

The sixth track, “Candle In The Dark,” offers a stark contrast with its soft, lullaby-like structure. Here, Maike’s delicate synth work and restrained vocals create a calming, almost melancholic atmosphere. It’s a soothing respite before the album takes a darker, more haunting turn with “Lady Dowager.” This track’s lyrics, “There is a knock on the door” and “Her mind wants everything,” illustrate an image of a ghostly figure. It’s a song that feels both spooky and alluring, a chilling entry that demonstrates the band’s ability to display a feeling of cinematic visuals through their sound.

Photo by Joshua Massara

The album reaches its climax with “Aldebaran.” The guitar-driven track packs a punch, with thundering drums and gritty, energetic riffs that give it a notable and fun edge. The lyric “bloodshot eyes” reflects the intensity of the song’s subject matter, while the powerful solo toward the end delivers a final surge of adrenaline. It’s not just the best song on the album. It encapsulates what Deth Rali does best on this album, which is to merge a blend of indie rock elements with darker, more aggressive tones to create something truly compelling.

The momentum continues with “Temporal Seasons,” a danceable track that opens with a booming drum intro. Maike’s vocals feel unhinged here, but in a fun way as he sings, “My mind is racing all of the time,” and the track’s upbeat synth gives it a lively, almost dancey in a way. It’s no surprise this song ranked as one of the best on the album. Its captivating energy and memorable chorus make it stand out.

In contrast, “Sunset in a Parking Lot” returns the listener to a more familiar indie sound. While it doesn’t hit the emotional highs of some of the previous tracks, it offers a reflective, calming pause, a place to breathe after the intensity of the last few songs.

Finally, the album closes with “Coda,” a purely instrumental outro that leaves the listener with a sense of optimism. It’s the perfect ending for a project that has taken listeners through so many emotions in one LP. The synth melody here is warm and inviting, a gentle wave goodbye that fades into silence. Throughout Ruby’s Castle Island, Maike’s ability to create a cool album of shoegaze, synthpop, darkwave, and even little touches of metal can be heard in it. The fact that they’ve been featured in Rolling Stone Español underscores just how far the band has come since its humble beginnings in Detroit as a solo project during the pandemic. Now a full band, Deth Rali has created an album that feels cohesive, imaginative, and personal.

Photo by Tay Hansen

Maike, along with his bandmates Wes Hughes, Jamie Fox, and Hunter Bates, have transcended genre convention in favor of something more mystical on Ruby’s Castle Island. From the spoken word sections of “The Video” to the haunting synth layers of “Lady Dowager,” every moment on Ruby’s Castle Island feels intentional and leaves a feeling of curiosity. Tracks like “Aldebaran” showcase the best of their ability to merge guitar-heavy rock with experimental synth-driven soundscapes. It’s clear that Deth Rali is a band willing to push the boundaries of what indie music can be. This latest effort, released under their own label, Distant Planet, in collaboration with Mean World Records, positions Deth Rali as one of Denver’s most exciting acts to watch, especially live. Their sound, much like the album Ruby’s Castle Island, is an uncharted territory waiting to be explored.

