A Round Up of Our Denver Fall Favorites

With a new fall season comes a craving for cozy atmospheres, spicy warm drinks and community activities celebrating the autumn weather. So you don’t miss a thing, we have compiled a list of our Denver fall favorites in the metro area. Whether you are searching for a top-notch pumpkin spice latte or optimal locations to see fall foliage, we’ve got you covered to celebrate the season.
Best pumpkin spice lattes
The Weathervane Cafe
Where: 1725 E 17th Ave, Denver
The Lowdown: ‘Tis the season with one of our Denver fall favorites. The energy at The Weathervane Cafe is unmatched and its unique spirit is a perfect complement to fall. Located in a nineteenth-century carriage house, savor your pumpkin spice latte in a setting of the past. The Weathervane Cafe’s PSL is made with real pumpkin and a quality mix of flavors such as orange, lemon, ginger and cardamom.
Little Owl Cafe
Where: 1555 Blake St, Denver
The Lowdown: With an ethos centered on passion, compassion and (of course) coffee, Little Owl Coffee is raising standards when it comes to quality brews, unique sips and fair prices. The shop’s PSL is a community staple. As the leaves start to change and the weather turns cold, this is your sign to try a new version of this classic fall drink.
Kochi Cafe
Where: 4100 E 8th Ave, Denver
The Lowdown: With roots in Asia, Kochi Cafe’s pumpkin spice latte, served hot or iced, is
popular among patrons for its perfect balance of sweetness and spice. Come for the fall drink, stay
for the cute atmosphere.
Best cafes
Cafe Miriam
Where: 2217 E 21st Ave, Denver
The Lowdown: Wanting a European fall experience but the price of airfare just isn’t cutting it?
Check out locally owned Café Miriam, across from City Park in Denver. Enjoy French Moroccan
cuisine that transports you to another world. A brunch favorite for locals and tourists alike, tuck
in with a cozy, welcoming environment that celebrates community, laughter and heartwarming
meals.
Quince Coffee House
Where: 1477 Quince St, Denver
The Lowdown: A home away from home, Quince Coffee House is an eclectic, artsy and
uplifting spot to enjoy delicious pastries and coffee, chat with strangers and meet that work
deadline. LGBTQ+, BIPOC and veteran-owned, this local café recognizes the beauty behind
fostering an inclusive and fun environment for all to enjoy. A sweet yet savory menu with gluten
and dairy-free options, there really is no excuse to not visit Quince Coffee House.
The Corner Beet
Where: 1401 Ogden St, Denver
The Lowdown: Take a beet for a minute and sit back and relax with a warm cup of coffee and
a vegetarian-friendly meal at The Corner Beet in North Capitol Hill. Known for its mouthwatering
healthy options, along with its mellow atmosphere and botanical decor, The Corner Beet is the
perfect place to settle into fall. Be sure to also check out their Monday open mic nights, featuring
poets, musicians, comedians and more.
Best fall foliage spots
City Park
Where: 2001 Colorado Blvd, Denver
The Lowdown: One of the oldest public spaces in Denver, City Park embodies so much of
Colorado’s capital. You can find historical monuments, picnic areas, playgrounds, soccer
fields, tennis courts and even the Denver Zoo. Not only that, City Park is home to some of
Denver’s greatest fall foliage. Relax with a nice walk around the park’s lake and take in the
vibrant yellows and oranges that make City Park special.
Washington Park
Where: S. Downing St. & E. Louisiana Ave, Denver
The Lowdown: Truly one of our Denver fall favorites is Washington Park. Curious how this Denver park got its name? Look no further than George Washington himself. One of the park’s two flower gardens was modeled after the President’s very own at Mount Vernon. Full of lush flora and a kaleidoscope of colors, this park is not one to miss as we fall into the new season.
The High Line Canal Trail
Where: High Line Canal & Maxwell Place, Denver
The Lowdown: This 71-mile linear park is a great way to see the hidden parts of Denver.
Immerse yourself in a part of Colorado’s agricultural history with a walk along a waterway that
once served as an irrigation system for the city and its surrounding municipalities. Lined with
Cottonwood trees and full of diverse wildlife, this trail is an outdoor enthusiast’s paradise.
Best pumpkin patches
Metro Denver Habitat for Humanity Pumpkin Patch
Where: 9077 W. Alameda Ave, Lakewood or 7755 Vance Drive, Arvada
The Lowdown: A fast-growing annual tradition, the Metro Denver Habitat for Humanity
Pumpkin Patch is the event that keeps on giving. In October, JeffCo Interfaith Partners
works its magic by transforming pumpkins into homes. With two locations in Arvada and
in Lakewood, visitors can purchase pumpkins in support of the organization’s home programs.
Pumpkin Festival at Chatfield Farms
Where: 8500 W Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton
The Lowdown: Another Denver fall favorite is the Chatfield Farms Pumpkin Festival. Featuring a 10-acre pumpkin patch, family activities and a corn maze, this weekend event running from October 11th to the 13th is fall fun for everyone. Chatfield Farms is operated by the Denver Botanic Gardens, so expect an abundant landscape of Colorado’s native plants.
Anderson Farms
Where: 6728 County Rd 3 1⁄4, Erie
The Lowdown: With over 70 different types of pumpkins, squash and gourds available at
Anderson Farms, you really can just take your pick. You thought that was all? In addition to an
extensive pumpkin patch, Anderson Farms has hayrides, a corn maze, face painting, concessions,
farm animals and paintball. The sky’s the limit with fall fun at Anderson Farms.