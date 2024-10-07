A Round Up of Our Denver Fall Favorites

With a new fall season comes a craving for cozy atmospheres, spicy warm drinks and community activities celebrating the autumn weather. So you don’t miss a thing, we have compiled a list of our Denver fall favorites in the metro area. Whether you are searching for a top-notch pumpkin spice latte or optimal locations to see fall foliage, we’ve got you covered to celebrate the season.

Best pumpkin spice lattes

The Weathervane Cafe

Photo courtesy of The Weathervane Cafe

Where: 1725 E 17th Ave, Denver

The Lowdown: ‘Tis the season with one of our Denver fall favorites. The energy at The Weathervane Cafe is unmatched and its unique spirit is a perfect complement to fall. Located in a nineteenth-century carriage house, savor your pumpkin spice latte in a setting of the past. The Weathervane Cafe’s PSL is made with real pumpkin and a quality mix of flavors such as orange, lemon, ginger and cardamom.

Little Owl Cafe

Photo courtesy Little Owl Coffee

Where: 1555 Blake St, Denver

The Lowdown: With an ethos centered on passion, compassion and (of course) coffee, Little Owl Coffee is raising standards when it comes to quality brews, unique sips and fair prices. The shop’s PSL is a community staple. As the leaves start to change and the weather turns cold, this is your sign to try a new version of this classic fall drink.

Kochi Cafe

Photo courtesy Kochi Cafe

Where: 4100 E 8th Ave, Denver

The Lowdown: With roots in Asia, Kochi Cafe’s pumpkin spice latte, served hot or iced, is

popular among patrons for its perfect balance of sweetness and spice. Come for the fall drink, stay

for the cute atmosphere.

Best cafes

Cafe Miriam

Photo courtesy Café Miriam

Where: 2217 E 21st Ave, Denver

The Lowdown: Wanting a European fall experience but the price of airfare just isn’t cutting it?

Check out locally owned Café Miriam, across from City Park in Denver. Enjoy French Moroccan

cuisine that transports you to another world. A brunch favorite for locals and tourists alike, tuck

in with a cozy, welcoming environment that celebrates community, laughter and heartwarming

meals.

Quince Coffee House

Photo courtesy Lee Larson

Where: 1477 Quince St, Denver

The Lowdown: A home away from home, Quince Coffee House is an eclectic, artsy and

uplifting spot to enjoy delicious pastries and coffee, chat with strangers and meet that work

deadline. LGBTQ+, BIPOC and veteran-owned, this local café recognizes the beauty behind

fostering an inclusive and fun environment for all to enjoy. A sweet yet savory menu with gluten

and dairy-free options, there really is no excuse to not visit Quince Coffee House.

The Corner Beet

Photo courtesy The Corner Beet

Where: 1401 Ogden St, Denver

The Lowdown: Take a beet for a minute and sit back and relax with a warm cup of coffee and

a vegetarian-friendly meal at The Corner Beet in North Capitol Hill. Known for its mouthwatering

healthy options, along with its mellow atmosphere and botanical decor, The Corner Beet is the

perfect place to settle into fall. Be sure to also check out their Monday open mic nights, featuring

poets, musicians, comedians and more.

Best fall foliage spots

City Park

Photo courtesy Be A Smart Ash

Where: 2001 Colorado Blvd, Denver

The Lowdown: One of the oldest public spaces in Denver, City Park embodies so much of

Colorado’s capital. You can find historical monuments, picnic areas, playgrounds, soccer

fields, tennis courts and even the Denver Zoo. Not only that, City Park is home to some of

Denver’s greatest fall foliage. Relax with a nice walk around the park’s lake and take in the

vibrant yellows and oranges that make City Park special.

Washington Park

Photo courtesy Christine Loomis

Where: S. Downing St. & E. Louisiana Ave, Denver

The Lowdown: Truly one of our Denver fall favorites is Washington Park. Curious how this Denver park got its name? Look no further than George Washington himself. One of the park’s two flower gardens was modeled after the President’s very own at Mount Vernon. Full of lush flora and a kaleidoscope of colors, this park is not one to miss as we fall into the new season.

The High Line Canal Trail

Photo courtesy MyTownCryer

Where: High Line Canal & Maxwell Place, Denver

The Lowdown: This 71-mile linear park is a great way to see the hidden parts of Denver.

Immerse yourself in a part of Colorado’s agricultural history with a walk along a waterway that

once served as an irrigation system for the city and its surrounding municipalities. Lined with

Cottonwood trees and full of diverse wildlife, this trail is an outdoor enthusiast’s paradise.

Best pumpkin patches

Metro Denver Habitat for Humanity Pumpkin Patch

Where: 9077 W. Alameda Ave, Lakewood or 7755 Vance Drive, Arvada

The Lowdown: A fast-growing annual tradition, the Metro Denver Habitat for Humanity

Pumpkin Patch is the event that keeps on giving. In October, JeffCo Interfaith Partners

works its magic by transforming pumpkins into homes. With two locations in Arvada and

in Lakewood, visitors can purchase pumpkins in support of the organization’s home programs.

Pumpkin Festival at Chatfield Farms

Photo courtesy Denver Botanic Gardens

Where: 8500 W Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton

The Lowdown: Another Denver fall favorite is the Chatfield Farms Pumpkin Festival. Featuring a 10-acre pumpkin patch, family activities and a corn maze, this weekend event running from October 11th to the 13th is fall fun for everyone. Chatfield Farms is operated by the Denver Botanic Gardens, so expect an abundant landscape of Colorado’s native plants.

Anderson Farms

Photo courtesy Anderson Farms

Where: 6728 County Rd 3 1⁄4, Erie

The Lowdown: With over 70 different types of pumpkins, squash and gourds available at

Anderson Farms, you really can just take your pick. You thought that was all? In addition to an

extensive pumpkin patch, Anderson Farms has hayrides, a corn maze, face painting, concessions,

farm animals and paintball. The sky’s the limit with fall fun at Anderson Farms.