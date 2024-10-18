Colorado Springs Gets an Upgrade With New Hotel and Concert Venue

Colorado Springs is getting some serious upgrades with the new Ford Amphitheater opening this past summer and its latest in hospitality—Hotel Polaris. Slated to open next month, Hotel Polaris will be Colorado Springs’ second largest hotel after The Broadmoor.

Neighboring the grounds of the U.S. Air Force Academy, Hotel Polaris will act as a conduit between the academy and the public. Driven by the City for Champions Initiative, the resort-style hotel is part of a mixed-use development that includes the Academy’s new 32,000-square-foot Hosmer Visitor Center. With the new location of the visitor center and neighboring Hotel Polaris, the two will provide visitors to the Academy easier access and serve as the gateway to Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak Region.

Hosmer Visitor Center. Photo by Kiddest Metaferia.

The hotel’s mid-century modern design and décor are reflective of the academy, with complimentary design elements inspired by the surrounding Rocky Mountains. Using rich hues of blue and silver gives a nod to the Academy while warm wood details create an organic element—bringing the outdoors inside. Other subtle nods to the Academy can be seen throughout the hotel with the red, blue, silver, and gold entrances reminiscent of the Academy.

Creative details give a nod to the Academy. Photo by Kiddest Metaferia. Sophisitcated hotel rooms at Hotel Polaris. Photo rendering provided by Coral Tree Hospitality.

Other hotel highlights include a full-service, six-room spa and wellness center, outdoor pool and sun deck with pool bar and six new dining experiences that honor Academy traditions. And with spot-on views of Pikes Peak, why wouldn’t you have a stellar rooftop bar? The Aviator Rooftop Bar at Hotel Polaris—inspired by the most decorated class of 1964— offers stunning views along with cocktails and snacks.

Aviator Rooftop Bar. Photo rendering provided by Coral Tree Hospitality. Lobby bar with mountain views as well. Photo rendering provided by Coral Tree Hospitality.

But the real stars of the hotel are the state-of-the-art flight simulators. Hotel Polaris will feature the only in-hotel flight simulators in the United States. For guests looking to learn the ropes and have some interactive fun, the simulators will reproduce the flight deck experience with seats, throttles, switches, pedals and yoke from original parts of real aircraft. The experience will include a 220-degree wraparound screen with HD imagery to make the experience as life-like as possible.

And even if you’re not in town visiting someone at the Academy, the hotel is conveniently located across the I-25 from Colorado Springs’ newest music venue—the Ford Amphitheater. Seriously, what a perfect pairing for a weekend getaway in Colorado.

Fire pit suites at Ford Amphitheater. Photo by Kiddest Metaferia.

The Ford Amphitheater isn’t just another concert venue. With its promise of unobstructed views from every seat in the house you’re sure not to miss a thing, even the sunsets behind Pikes Peak. The 8,000-capacity amphitheater features elevated outdoor seating spaces, chill lawn options and firepit suites for a unique concert experience.

Cage the Elephant performs in Colorado Springs. Photo by Kiddest Metaferia. Cage the Elephant at Ford Amphitheater. Photo by Kiddest Metaferia.

Several big-name bands, like Cage the Elephant and OneRepublic, have already graced the stage with plans for an even bigger line-up in 2025. I don’t know about you, but this is one match-up I look forward to—an elevated outdoor concert experience paired with an overnight stay at one of Colorado’s premier hotels.