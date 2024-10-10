Clean Your Dirty Face Provides Facials Rooted in Yoga, Health, Wellness and Sustainability

Clean Your Dirty Face is not just a typical facial company, it’s yoga, health, wellness and sustainable practices make for a one-of-a-kind experience. They strive for efficiency, effectiveness and education through their signature facial that takes under 30 minutes.

Use code DFW50 at checkout for 50% off a signature facial.

“We were created with so much love, complexity, and depth. It scratches below the surface of just skincare, it delivers education and confidence — two incredibly powerful tools not just in skincare, but in life,” Valerie Rome, Owner of Denver’s Clean Your Dirty Face, said. “It’s not about miracle products, but rather, about consistency and routine.”

Their facial uses a signature five-point acupressure face massage developed by their in-house, 500-hour certified yoga instructor to help with blood circulation, lymphatic drainage and relaxation. Their 30-minute facial is designed to flow like a vinyasa yoga class — their licensed estheticians’ hands flow seamlessly from one step to another.

Though their facials are created with relaxation in mind, their vibrant packaging and decor were used to leave those feeling energized. For example, every location is painted yellow to uplift and invoke confidence and happiness.

“The Clean Your Dirty Face colors represent the accessibility and democratic nature of our brand — we believe skincare should be fun and accessible to all, not wrapped in muted colors with pretentious names,” Rome said. “Our mission goes beyond just skin health — we aim to educate, inspire, and help people live their best lives.”

Even the name Clean Your Dirty Face not only reflects their positive and radiant atmosphere but also their mission — to ensure clean and glowing skin through a carefully curated skincare treatment.

“Whether your skin goal is to visibly soften fine lines and wrinkles, deeply exfoliate to brighten dull skin, or clear acne and congested pores, we can help,” Rome said. “Our goal is to make achieving clean, healthy skin accessible for everyone.”

In addition to their vibrancy, sustainability is at the core of everything they do.

Since its initial launch in 2015, they have used glass and paper castors for product packaging and even implemented a system where there’s minimal-to-zero plastic glove waste during facial treatments. Last year, they even launched a refill program that allows customers to refill their empty face oil containers, helping to reduce waste.

Use code DFW50 at checkout for 50% off a signature facial.

“We pride ourselves on using responsible production methods, crafting our products in small batches to maintain strict oversight of our processes. The use of plastic in both our packaging and facials is extremely minimal, and only present after we’ve exhausted all other sustainable options,” Rome said. “Sustainability isn’t just a goal, it’s a key part of who we are.”

Not only are their products clean, nontoxic and vegan but their licensed estheticians a.k.a. Skin Bosses empower clients by educating them during each facial step.

“More than half our clients are brand new to facials (and about 1/3 are guys),” Rome said. “We created our 30-minute facial as a way to visit an esthetician consistently and receive personalized, professional skin care in a vibrant setting.”

With this in mind, it’s no surprise that they partnered with Denver Fashion Week to ensure those attending the fashion extravaganza feel just as radiant as their outfit.

“Like a fabulous new outfit inspires confidence and joy, so too does clean, more radiant skin,” Rome said. “Our motto is Reveal, Don’t Conceal. As the Denver Fashion Week community prepares for another successful event, we want to help everyone feel great about their skin.”

Clean Your Dirty Face offers 50% off a signature facial when you use code DFW50 at checkout. Denver Fashion Week community members can book a 30-minute signature facial for only $35.