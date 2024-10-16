Celebrate Nocturne Nights at Bǎo Brewhouse

Known for its tea-centric cocktails, creative Chinese cuisine and intimate seating, Bǎo Brewhouse’s elegant dark woods, deep reds and ambient lighting are transforming into Nocturne Nights, a new kind of late-night bar experience. Walking into Bǎo Brewhouse’s Tea Room on Thursday and Friday nights, be greeted with a sparkling beverage, and light bites and try unique, personalized cocktails throughout the night.

With an atmosphere curated by nightly DJs and the lead mixologist Wolfe, enjoy dinner while expanding your cocktail palate. The experience starts at $45 and has limited seating from 10 p.m. to 10:15 p.m. — or reserve ahead online.

The cocktails are based on diners’ spirit preferences, flavor profiles and vibes. “Bartenders don’t always have the opportunity to be a little bit more creative or go off the script. So by having an experience where it was going to showcase that skill set gives everybody a little bit of an opportunity and a little bit of freedom” from the convenience of a cocktail menu, says lead mixologist at Bǎo Brewhouse, Wolfe.

With a background in kitchens that led to bartending, Wolfe says he “worked [his] way from working at more simple places to working at more creative, higher-end spots that really focused on the ability to deliver great cocktails.” Having previously worked at Union Station’s The Cooper Lounge, Wolfe says he is excited to transfer the creative experience of ‘off-menu’ drinks found at the establishment.

Having direct access to the bartenders for customizing your drink is one way that Bǎo Brewhouse is creating its unique atmosphere. “I’ll usually inquire about if they have any preferences, what do you like to drink or what are you in the mood for?,” says Wolfe. If a diner is unsure about building a beverage, Wolfe will go step by step to find the layers of the cocktail — from boozy to bitter or refreshing to adventurous, the flavor profile is chosen with utmost importance.

Being creative may have its challenges, as some drinks don’t turn out exactly as hoped for. “If it’s not quite right, that’s the time when we can say well, what would make it better? Because sometimes my idea of what a person is expecting isn’t quite aligned,” he says. “The new drink isn’t necessarily going to take very long to make because now I have a better idea of what that person really does want.”

“One of the things that makes this particular kind of experience unique is that the people who are coming in are there specifically to have something made for them. You can go to a cocktail bar or an event tasting and have a really wonderful experience. But it’s a little different when you go in knowing that it’s being done for you, not being done for everyone,” Wolfe says.

Bǎo Brewhouse is located at 1317 14th St., Denver. Nocturne Nights is open Thursdays and Fridays 10 p.m. – 12 a.m. Reserve ahead online to secure your spot.

All photos courtesy of The Chatter Club.