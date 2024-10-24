A Bigger Story–How Big Heart Art Helps Denver’s Underserved Communities

Did you know that one art experience a month can extend your life by ten years? “Engaging with art lowers the stress hormone cortisol. People healing in a hospital while doing art projects, heal faster. Art is a tool for supporting mental health, and, as research is showing, for supporting physical health as well,” says Theo Schwartz, the founder and CEO of Big Heart Art, a non-profit created to facilitate art experiences for underserved communities.

Photo courtesy of Big Heart Art.

We all can benefit greatly from making art, viewing art and talking about art. “Making art should not be a privilege. It’s a human right. It’s something that makes us whole and human,” Schwartz says. And then, for some, art is a life-saving resource. “It’s one of the most effective tools for handling PTSD and trauma.”

Photo courtesy of Big Heart Art.

So, Schwartz began Big Heart Art after two decades of teaching, particularly in low-income schools. “That showed me first-hand how powerful art can be for so many people, especially for kids who are neurodiverse or facing other difficulties.” Now, Big Heart Art has partnered with eight different shelter sites around Denver to bring in art experiences for some of the most vulnerable of our community members, particularly women, children and veterans experiencing homelessness.

“I bring visual art projects to workshops at shelter sites. It looks different depending on the group I’m working with,” Schwartz explains. Generally, the workshops are set up in an open space, encouraging shelter residents who walk by to drop in, though there are also regular attendees who look forward to Schwartz’s appearance.

“There’s a wide range of skill and interest, so I offer ideas and materials, and I’m there to support along the way and talk about the art-making process.” After the workshops, Schwartz leaves behind various art supplies—watercolors, oil pastels, and plenty of sketchbooks—encouraging the residents to keep making art in between their time together.

Photo courtesy of Big Heart Art.

Because of the catharsis and community art can provide, Big Heart Art’s main goal is to make it accessible to all people. “Giving people these opportunities can be a means to help them access their own identities. People should get to engage in art no matter what their situation in life,” Schwartz believes.

Photo courtesy of Big Heart Art.

And the truth of art’s benefits is apparent in the relationships built through Big Heart Art. “When I started doing this work, I wasn’t sure if it would end up being too emotionally draining, but it’s been the opposite: uplifting, inspiring. I’ve been blown away by the positivity and strength of so many people I’m working with.” Schwartz recalls one student, an undiagnosed neurodivergent woman, who felt changed by her Big Heart Art experience. She told Schwartz, “Art makes me feel like my brain is good, and that I’m a good person. I feel satisfied and happy with myself when I make art.”

Schwartz’s vision for the program has also quickly expanded into beautification projects. “Some of the sites I was visiting were very clearly in need of beautification. They felt institutional. One resident told me, ‘Sometimes I don’t know where to look’.” In one shelter site, Schwartz worked with the residents to create a large landscape mural, featuring a tree. On the tree were leaves with messages from the residents. “There were messages of gratitude and positivity. It changed the energy of the space.”

Photo courtesy of Big Heart Art.

As Big Heart Art’s mission and reach grow, Schwartz has found new ways for the community to become involved. “The idea of independence is over-emphasized. Other countries and cultures have a bigger vision of what a family is. It’s healthier. And opening up our hearts to viewing more of our community as a family would go a long way.”

At one student’s suggestion that the art workshops reminded her of attending paint-and-sips with her sister, Schwartz further expanded the Big Heart Art vision: Art parties! As a young non-profit organization, this has become a crucial income-producing arm of Big Heart Art. “I facilitate art parties at your house, a community room, at your business—I’ve hosted some at my place. People come, participate, give a donation, and we make art together. It’s a great way to help,” Schwartz says.

Photo courtesy of Big Heart Art.

Hosting an art party is the perfect event for the holiday season, a birthday party, an anniversary, girls’ night out. “Not only are you having fun making art with your friends, you know you’re doing something so important to help the community. You make art and give families, youth, women and veterans access to art experiences and materials. And this connects with the mission.”

Because art truly is a community endeavor. Art is meant to be shared—in its creation and in its enjoyment. Everyone, whatever their life circumstances, is searching for meaning, connection, and a place to belong. Art is the bridge between an individual and that bigger story. And Schwartz reminds us, that everyone has a bigger story. “When you think about people experiencing homelessness, there’s such a gigantic range of people going through these experiences. Don’t hold one idea of a person in your mind. Be open: for so many, homelessness is one health experience away, one missed paycheck away. Have empathy and find whatever ways you can to support.”

To learn more about Big Heart Art or to host an art party, visit bigheartart.org.