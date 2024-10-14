A Toast to Friendship: Exploring Noisette Restaurant & Bakery’s Wine Bar Menu

According to the Metro Denver EDC, approximately 729,239 people live in the City and County of Denver. For those moving to Denver or other areas within the metropolitan area and finding themselves far from family and possibly, even friendships it can feel like the world is so big again. A 2023 article by Zara Abrams for the American Psychological Association discusses the role healthy friendships play in our health. As we approach the holiday season, gathering with friends during this time can make all the difference when adjusting to a new city or being unable to be with family. Whether your tribe has a vibe like Carrie in Sex in the City or Camille’s in Harlem or a mix of the two, Noisette Restaurant & Bakery’s recently launched Wine Bar will be a perfect way for your group to get together and catch up over a glass of wine and tasty bites after a long week. After all, friends do not let friends wine alone.

Photo courtesy of Noisette Restaurant & Bakery

Located in the walkable LoHi neighborhood of Denver, Noisette’s provides the perfect backdrop for meeting up with friends, whether as the starting meetup location for a night out downtown or experiencing a fine yet casual French cuisine dining experience. Take your plans from day to night at The Wine Bar, which converts Noisette’s bakery into an inviting wine space filled with bottles from its wine director, Amanda Davenport.

We had the pleasure of visiting Noisette’s and trying a few of the items on its Wine Bar Menu, which includes Shrimp Toast ($15), P’tit Basque Cheese ($14), Flatbread ($16), Waffle Fries ($11) and Skate Frite ($18). Aside from the aesthetically served and palatable menu, it was nice to learn that this menu could change based on the season. This a minor note that creates anticipation and variety when returning, as we are sure you and your friends will fall in love with this inviting space.

Wine Wall

Wine Selection

Shrimp Toast

Noisette Bakery Items

The Shrimp Toast sharable small plate was a shrimp salad with a house-made brioche. Additionally, we tried the Flatbread that had artichoke, nicoise olive, Calabrian chile, and Pyrenees cheese. An added unexpected new experience for us was the addition of the White Anchovy ($3). If you are one who likes to try new things at least once, this combination was a nice, non-overpowering mix of flavors. It’s definitely a change from the usual happy hour food offerings you may be accustomed to, but it’s worth the try. especially when paired with the choice of wines available.

Now, we cannot go to a wine bar and not tell you about the wine. If pairing a wine with your small plate selections feels a bit intimidating, especially when you do not see your favorite white or red wine on the menu, one tip is to identify the dominant character of the dish. We selected the Loureiro and the Grenache Rose. Both paired well with the dishes that we tried. Now, if you are a wine connoisseur or you prefer to get a suggestion, the floor staff is very helpful and will suggest some options.

Photo courtesy of Noisette Restaurant & Bakery

Overall, the experience at Noisette’s Restaurant & Bakery is a great way to catch up with friends and nurture those relationships. Due to the atmosphere, this is a great first date or date night option when conversation and connection are the goal. We hope you consider adding Noisette’s Wine Bar to your Fall gathering options.

Noisette Restaurant & Bakery is located at 3254 Navajo St., #100, Denver. Its hours are Wednesday – Saturday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and is closed Monday – Tuesday. All seating for The Wine Bar is on a first-come, first-served basis and is open from Wednesday – Saturday 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

