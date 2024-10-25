A 303 Magazine Writer’s Fall Wishlist: Fashion, Beauty and More

The temperature has dropped and the leaves have changed into the beautiful autumnal shades we know and love.

Though we fall enthusiasts have been celebrating and participating in all things pumpkin spice-related for weeks now, Denver has finally caught up. While waiting, impatiently, for the season to arrive I’ve curated a wish list of items I want to buy this fall.

If you’d like some inspiration or you’re merely curious, continue reading.

Fashion

There truly is no fall wishlist without boots.

In fact, they’re such a classic I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention them right away. As a person on the shorter end, I live for boots that not only lift but also add a bit of elegance such as the Biancaa Boot from Vince Camuto.

The black boot is perfect for evenings out, or a cozy fall dinner while the Rich Cream pair has me dreaming of a “Gossip Girl” day spent. In addition to their chic style, the boots come in different widths to fit a range of calves of all sizes.

If you’re anything like us at 303 Magazine, you’ve been obsessed with the Ganni flats since they hit the shelves. The Buckle Ballerina’s in Racing Red are the pop of color everyone needs in their wardrobe this season.

A dupe for the Ganni flats, the Steve Madden Graya patent leather ballet flat, is another stunning option for a fraction of the cost.

Truthfully, not a season goes by that I don’t dream of owning a Kiels James Patrick sweatshirt and this year is no different. Though I’m head over heels for their traditional fall prints, this year’s pine cone sweater is calling my name.

This horse Cardigan from Revolve will not only pair well with the Vince Camuto boots mentioned above, but it’s also an essential accessory for those who are Western-minded.

There is nothing I dread more than shopping for jeans, so when I find a pair like the True Religion Jessie Vintage jeans, I’m immediately sold. The wash is easy to pair tops with, the drawstring is adjustable and the low utilitarian pockets add a unique flair.

Any and everything charm-related has been on my radar from necklaces and bracelets to boots with charms added to the laces and pull-loop.

Novelty bracelets such as this New York inspired one from Kate Spade are my favorite to buy, but I also enjoy making my own with supplies from Michaels, plus it makes for a fantastic girl’s night. If you aren’t the DIY or novelty type, Free People has an eclectic collection of charms and stunning brooches.

Beauty

Along with everyone else, I’ve been obsessed with Lush this season.

And even though I was a fan of Sticky Dates before it blew up, I’m going to refrain from listing it here. Instead, I’ve found another gourmand scent that has me sniffing my wrists day and night.

Described as Butterscotch served sunny side up, “Chelsea Morning” is their newest perfume release with notes of tonk and vanilla. The fragrance is reminiscent of a freshly baked loaf of lemon bread, light and perfect for everyday wear, and a current fav.

The next mention is from, you guessed it, Lush.

Their Pop Art bath bomb is an obsession I cannot explain. The mix of salty and sweet is one you wouldn’t consider for a bathbomb, but lingers in my mind. “Pop Art” is only a part of their kitchen-exclusive subscription box found at the Lush in Park Meadows. If you decide to try it out, let me know if it leaves you doing circus tricks.

As I continue to be influenced by the red trend, I’m drawn to lip products in deeper hues such as this Stunna Lip paint by Fenty Beauty and Smashbox’s matte lipstick in Miss Conduct.

Clinique’s Black Honey lipstick is a frequent returner on my fall wish list year after year due to its classic fall shade and the way it instantly brings life to a simplistic make-up look.

Similarly, the new Makeup by Mario Ethereal Eyes eyeshadow palette is the perfect fall staple. Despite it being inspired by the moonlight and having an evening appeal, the palette ranges in 12 neutral shades making it essential for day and night.

Books

What’s fall without a cozy book, a cup of tea and your favorite cozy sweater?

For me it’s nonexistent. Whether you’re a mood reader like me, or someone looking for great recommendations, I’ve got you covered!

The Thirteenth Child by Erin A. Craig

A Dark and Secret Magic by Wallis Kinney

Pumpkin Spice and Poltergeist by Ali K. Mulford

The Honey Witch by Sydney J. Shields

The Pumpkin Spice Café (Dream Harbor, book 1) by Laurie Gilmore

Asking a fashion girl her fall wish list is like asking a kid what they want for Christmas — thrilling and never-ending. I hope that my fall wish list inspires you, or is the sign you need to pull the plug on that thing you’ve been eyeing.