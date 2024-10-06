6 Colorado Fashion Events Happening This October

October in Denver ushers in a fresh wave of fashion events, blending autumn’s rich textures and colors with the city’s unique flair. As the weather cools, Denver’s fashion scene continues to heat up with exciting showcases, pop-up shops, and runway shows. From sustainable fashion initiatives to streetwear fashion shows, October is the perfect time to discover new trends, support local designers, and immerse yourself in Mile High City’s creative community.

Whether you’re into high fashion or vintage wear, Denver’s October fashion calendar offers something for every style lover. Here are six fashion events happening this October.

Denver Apparel and Accessory Mart

Photo courtesy of Facebook

When: Friday, October 11th through Sunday, October 13, 2024

Where: Denver Merchandise Mart Complex—451 E 58th Ave #4270, Denver, CO 80216

Admission: Free

What to Expect: “The Denver Mart’s Apparel and Accessories shows are the gateway to the Rocky Mountains’ fashion industry. With six Apparel Markets annually, we are the “go-to destination” for the discerning retailer of women’s, children’s and men’s apparel, and footwear, as well as fine and fashion jewelry and accessories. Source for new lines and the latest trends; enjoy our friendly service, complimentary luncheons, dinners, fashion shows, seminars and other events — all produced to inform, inspire, provide market insight and overviews, and networking opportunities.”

The DAV Cultural Runway: The Finale

Photo courtesy of Denver Arts & Venues

When: Saturday, October 12, 2024 at 5 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building—144 W Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80202

Admission: $10-$50 (Purchase tickets here)

What to Expect: “On October 12, Denver Arts & Venues (DAV) celebrates the timeless and sophisticated nature of black and white fashion designs. From graphic tees to elegant evening wear, monochromatic designs create a lasting and powerful impression and inspire a feeling of confidence. Arrive early to pursue the vendor market to shop for locally made artwork, jewelry, fashion, body care products and more. There will also be light refreshments, a cash bar (first drink is on us), and a one-of-a-kind photo opportunity.”

Vintage Market at Stanley Marketplace

Photo courtesy of Eventrbite

When: Saturday, October 12, 2024, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Stanley Marketplace—2501 Dallas St, Aurora, CO 80010

Admission: Free (RSVP here)

What to Expect: Get ready for winter at this beloved fashion event. Shop over 20 local vintage vendors, featuring everything from clothing to vinyls. Support some of Colorado’s small businesses, while still being sustainable.

Sliv Life Halloween Fashion Show

Photo courtesy of Eventbrite

When: Sunday, October 13, 2024 at 5 p.m.

Where: Jaguar Room—1941 Market St, Denver, CO 80202

Admission: $10-$30 (Purchase tickets here)

What to Expect: “Sliv Life Halloween Fashion third and final year, Night of the Sliving Dead! At a never before used venue, the Jaguar Room / el patio rooftop in Denver Colorado, a Rooftop Fashion Show in the Heart of the City! This will be my last Colorado Fashion Show for a while so try not to miss it. We will have a pre-party/pop up shops and after party live music+pop up shops you can shop the designs right off the runway after the show. Costumes and high fashion are encouraged! $50 costume contest winner decided at the after party.”

Old School Cool Vintage Market

Photo courtesy of Eventbrite

When: Saturday, October 26, 2024 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Yardbird Table & Bar—2743 Blake St, Denver, CO 80205

Admission: Free (RSVP here)

What to Expect: Join this Colorado fashion event for a fantastic and free day out. Enjoy good vintage shopping, delicious drinks, and local foods. Shop from vintage fashion, vinyl, shoes, accessories, and more. Support your local markets, and get a great new closet while doing so.

Fashion With A Purpose

Photo courtesy of Boot Barn Hall

When: Saturday, October 26, 2024 at 7:15 p.m.

Where: Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers—13071 Bass Pro Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80921

Admission: $75-$150 (Purchase tickets here)

What to Expect: “Join us for a runway show that steps beyond the catwalk. Discover how your wardrobe choices can make a world of difference in the fight against labor and human trafficking. Featuring pre-owned and responsibly made fashion, this event is a stylish statement for a just cause. Each ticket includes appetizers, dinner, dessert and two drink tickets! Event Highlights: 10+ Local Retailers Participating, Influential Community Members as Models Including FOX21 Talent, Live Music – w/Nova Host of Loving Living Local Gourmet Food & Beverages, Wine Pull, One-of-a-kind Silent Auction Items.”