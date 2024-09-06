What’s in Your Basket? Alfresco Dining Options to Curate the Perfect End to Summer

DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince, aka Will Smith, said best: “It’s summertime, time to sit back and unwind.” Whether you’re looking forward to festivals, concerts at Red Rocks, or the annual City Park Jazz series, we’re here to provide you with some out-of-the-box ideas made with perfectly curated treats and drinks from local artisans and restaurants to pack for a relaxing day under the sun or a romantic evening among the stars.

Sweet Treats

Photo courtesy of Will Blunt

Photo courtesy of Twinkle

Photo courtesy of Izzio Bakery via Website

We know that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Our first curated alfresco basket roundup is for all of you early risers. Izzio Bakery and Bakery Four are great additions to any breakfast-inspired alfresco dining experience. Take your pick of flavorful muffins, croissants, scones and viral La Roulettes from Izzio. Make an early trek to the Denver Zoo for a family fun day even more memorable by stopping by Bakery Four on the way to pick up some of their pop tarts, pain au jambon or morning buns to enjoy.

For the night owls, midnight snackers and late-night dinner dates, the stars aren’t the only thing providing light through darkness. Whenever you choose to dine, here are suggestions that make great add-ons to your alfresco dining night. Check out the flavorful non-alcoholic sweet teas from Sweets by Shavon, a Rebel Marketplace Farmer’s Market vendor favorite for those that discover her booth. We tried the Peach Cobbler Sweet Tea and it was a perfectly balanced mix of sweetness and flavor that will leave you wondering how she did it. Another sweet treat that you will enjoy are the French macarons and sugar cookies you find at Twinkle Treats. Now we know what you are thinking. How can sugar cookies score me date night points? Well, Twinkle Treats offers customized sugar cookies. With planning and a little creativity, you might get a little sugar.

Aperitivo

If packing the cooler and heading out to a music festival or outdoor concert this summer is more your vibe here’s how to dine alfresco without the Tupperware brigade. Wander + Graze is one of our suggestions for creating a fun alfresco dining experience for you to share with loved ones or, maybe strangers you meet along the way. It has options that will fit all of your group size and dietary needs. It has the standard charcuterie board but ups the ante with its Rainbow Board that features a colorful mix of fruits, meats, cheeses, and dips, Antipasto Board, a Bread + Cracker Box and more.

Photo Courtesy of Sweets by Shavon via Instagram

Photo Courtesy of Twinkle Treats via website

Photo Courtesy of Beauty Booze via Website

Photo Courtesy of Bonacquisti Wine via Facebook

If you’re in the mood for a unique night out with your best pals or looking for a next-date idea that is sure to woo your partner – start the weekend by scheduling a group introductory wine class at Bonacquisti Wine and then taking home a couple of your favorites to pair with dinner in your backyard. If you are looking for a healthier cocktail option that can be kept in the cooler, check out the options offered by Beauty Booze. If you are not familiar, Beauty Booze is manufactured in Golden, CO and was co-founded by local entrepreneur, Amanda Moran. These cocktails offer a light and refreshing way to enjoy a cocktail without the added sugar. Their Clementine Paloma Splash, Pomegranate Elderflower Kiss and Moscow Mule Fizz are perfect for alfresco dining. Nothing says girl dinner like a glass of wine and bread. In addition to sweet treats, Bakery Four also whips up some killer bread such as the herb boule or olive fougasse.

Pair your new spirits with an in-house dining experience from a private chef like Chef Jeff G. Stoneking or Chef Elizabeth Fritzler, who makes sure your dining experience is tailored to perfection. To make it even more of an experience, add some flower arrangements from Black & Blossomed to create a tablescape that will surely have your neighbors coming outside to take a peak.

As you plan your summer of activities, we hope that creating an outdoor dining experience for your family and friends is among them. There are many options to make planning easy, fun and delicious for everyone. When searching for foods and beverages to include in your basket, don’t forget to think outside the box and consider checking out local artisan bakeries and farmers’ markets to find and create your own curated selection of food and drink options to enjoy.

*Note: When visiting festivals, concerts, or parks, please be sure to check the venue websites for policies concerning outside food and alcohol.