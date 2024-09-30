While you won’t be able to skip the traffic, you’ll be able to skip the crowds with a weekend getaway from Denver to Silverthorne.

If you’re anything like me, I’ve often made Silverthorne my one-stop shop for gas, a bathroom break and a little retail therapy at the outlets before heading to my final destination. But in recent years, Silverthorne has undergone a quiet transformation from a pit stop to a prime destination for travelers with an array of new restaurants, breweries, boutique hotels and more.

Unlike most Colorado mountain towns that experienced their boom in the late 1800s due to the gold and silver rush, Silverthorne got a late start, forming in 1967 as a camp for those building the Dillon Dam. Because of this, Silverthorne offers more of a modern mountain town vibe than the historic main streets of its neighbors. Discover why a weekend getaway from Denver to Silverthorne might just be what you need with our travel guide below.

Where to eat and drink

Visit Summit County’s first food hall

Buebird Market. Bluebird Market.

You’ll find almost everything you need, no matter the meal, at Silverthorne’s latest food concept: Bluebird Market. As Summit County’s first food hall, the Bluebird Market is a chef-driven dining space that features an array of dining and drink options.

Start your day with coffee and pastries from Nomad Coffee House or Colorado Marketplace. Or treat yourself to savory or sweet crepes at Crepes a La Cart—the same crepes you know and love from the Crepe Cart on Main Street in downtown Breckenridge.

For lunch and dinner, you’ll find fried chicken sandwiches at Lucky Bird, Italian pizza at Melody’s Trattoria, tacos from Baja Chimayo and handmade empanadas from Lazo Empanadas. The market’s latest addition includes the Upslope Brewing taproom featuring 10 beers on tap, hard yerba mate and cocktails made with Upslope’s own hard seltzer.

But the market is more than just a place to grab food and drinks. Keep the kids entertained at the PlayGarten—a four-story playground, with an open turf area, arcade games, an interactive sports wall with 50+ games and self-serve beer taps for the adults.

Other food and drink options

Grab a brew at Angry James Brewery and a premium grilled cheese sandwich from their on-site food truck: Mountain Melt. Other places around town to enjoy bites and brews are Syndicate Brewing and the newly opened Thirsty Pika Taproom in The Outlets at Silverthorne’s Blue Village.

Blue Moon Bakery. Angry James Brewery and melted tots from Mountain Melt.

For breakfast, the brunch bunch will enjoy egg-forward options at Timberline Craft Kitchen & Cocktails, the Mountain Lyon and the Sunshine Cafe. If you’re looking for more grab-and-go options for your pre or post-outdoor adventures, Blue Moon Bakery is a popular choice for locals and travelers alike.

Tacos and margaritas at Kucu. Kucu Tequila Bistro.

For dinner, Sauce on the Blue offers an award-winning Italian dining experience, complete with one of the area’s most scenic outdoor patios overlooking the Blue River. For those craving Southwestern flavors, Kucu Tequila Bistro, located inside Hotel Indigo, is the go-to spot. This vibrant eatery serves up a variety of tacos alongside regional specialties like Rocky Mountain Trout and Bison short rib, all infused with Southwest flair. Kucu also boasts an impressive selection of over 200 tequilas, perfect for crafting margaritas and signature cocktails.

Inspired by the arts

During my weekend getaway from Denver to Silverthorne, I was pleasantly surprised by the town’s vibrant arts scene. “The arts have been a big part of how we differentiate ourselves,” says Kristina Nayden from the Town of Silverthorne. “This commitment to the arts not only creates a strong sense of community for residents but a unique experience for visitors.”

The Art Spot. Ceramics class at The Art Spot. Shop local artists at The Art Spot.

It’s easy to understand why creativity thrives here, given the inspiring backdrop of the Gore Range and the Blue River. For those looking to explore their artistic side, The Art Spot offers a versatile maker’s space for various mediums, including ceramics, painting, drawing, and jewelry making.

Silverthorne Performing Arts Center.

Theatre enthusiasts will appreciate the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center, where the SilCo theatre presents a year-round schedule of diverse shows, from comedy and plays to musicals and concerts. Just across I-70, the well-known Dillon Amphitheater completes the artistic trifecta. Together, the amphitheater, Silverthorne Playhouse, and Art Spot form an impressive arts cluster, all within a 10-minute radius, making Silverthorne an unexpected haven for art lovers.

Art murals in downtown Silverthorne.

Take the time to explore on your own the colorful murals found throughout town with the Silverthorne walking map tour to see colorful murals, sculptures and various art exhibits by local and regional artists.

But the best way to experience all of the arts and culture in one place is with Silverthorne’s “First Friday” events. Hosted on the first Friday of every month (all year long), you’ll find a variety of events that showcase local artists, music, food and more.

Coming up is the annual Dia de los Muertos celebration and the Celebrations Around The World event that bring local multicultural community groups to the forefront to showcase dances, food and fun in a festive, upbeat environment.

Outdoors at your fingertips

Blue River Trail. Blue River. North Park Pond.

In town, the Blue River Trail is a paved trail for bikers, walkers and runners. The 3.5-mile trail winds through downtown and along the Blue River making it the perfect way to get around town.

For those who like to fish, the waters of the Blue River are a haven for fly fishers. Paddleboarding at the Dillon Reservoir is a popular activity. Local tip: try the North End Park in Silverthorne. It’s much easier to paddleboard there than the often over-crowded and super choppy Dillon Reservoir. Blue Valley Rentals in town offers SUP paddleboard rentals.

And, of course, you’ll find plenty of trails for hiking and biking in the summer and fall. With the Gore Range at your doorstep, there are endless possibilities for on-mountain adventures.

Fall foliage views in Silverthorne. Photo by Steve Lauder.

Gore Range Trail – a 54.5-mile trail that connects most of the trails in the Eagles Nest Wilderness. Perfect for backpacking, the trail provides options to connect to Willow and Salmon Lakes, Slate Lake, Boulder Lake and more.

Willow and Salmon Lakes – see beautiful high alpine lakes nestled between towering mountain peaks. Access the trail from the Willowbrook Trailhead in Silverthorne, with out-and-back mileage to Willow Lake at just over 11 miles and Salmon Lake at 9 miles.

– see beautiful high alpine lakes nestled between towering mountain peaks. Access the trail from the Willowbrook Trailhead in Silverthorne, with out-and-back mileage to Willow Lake at just over 11 miles and Salmon Lake at 9 miles. Upper Cataract Lake – a 6.1-mile (one-way) trail that climbs through aspen groves into fir and spruce forest.

– a 6.1-mile (one-way) trail that climbs through aspen groves into fir and spruce forest. Acorn Creek – a 3.7-mile (one-way) trail that offers outstanding views of the Gore Range and beautiful wildflowers in summer.

Views of the Gore Range from Acorn Creek Trail. Acorn Creek trail in summer.

In the colder months, Silverthorne becomes a haven for winter play, even for those who aren’t into skiing.

Snowshoeing and Nordic Skiing – the Raven Golf Club at Three Peaks offers two free snowshoe and Nordic ski courses during the winter months, with a green South Course for beginners and a blue North Course for more advanced terrain. If you are looking to get off the course, check out Acorn Creek (listed above), Willow Creek, Salt Lick Trail or Angler Mountain Trail for a scenic snowshoe tour.

– the Raven Golf Club at Three Peaks offers two free snowshoe and Nordic ski courses during the winter months, with a green South Course for beginners and a blue North Course for more advanced terrain. If you are looking to get off the course, check out Acorn Creek (listed above), Willow Creek, Salt Lick Trail or Angler Mountain Trail for a scenic snowshoe tour. Ice Skating and Hockey – take to the ice at North Pond Park where, in the winter, the pond transforms into a free ice rink with ice skating and pick-up hockey games at the north end, and space for ice fishing on the south end of the pond.

– take to the ice at North Pond Park where, in the winter, the pond transforms into a free ice rink with ice skating and pick-up hockey games at the north end, and space for ice fishing on the south end of the pond. Sledding – enjoy the simple pleasures of winter with a day of sledding at Rainbow Park or Maryland Creek Park.

When traveling from Denver to Silverthorne, the mountain town also acts as a home base for those skiing at nearby Breckenridge, Keystone and Arapahoe Basin. A roughly 30-minute drove from Silverthorne will get you to some of the best ski runs in the country, but at half the hotel price.

Where to stay in Silverthorne

Bar at The Pad. Artful details at The Pad. The Pad.

The Pad is somewhat of a new lodging concept that made its way to Silverthorne a few years ago. What feels like a mix between an elevated hostel and a hotel, The Pad features a variety of lodging options—the most I’ve seen from one property. Couple up in one of their shipping containers or a traditional hotel room. Bunk with your buds in the shared dorms or pile in with a private group room.

Views of the Blue River from The Pad. Mountain-top views from The Pad.

Outside your four walls, you’ll find artful details, plenty of outdoor space and a friendly lobby and bar for happy hour chats and morning meetings. Comfortable corners throughout the hotel offer the perfect excuse for getting lost in conversation and plenty of outdoor space for enjoying that clean mountain air.

For more of an upscale, true boutique hotel, check-in at the Hotel Indigo. Located in the central part of downtown and at the base of Buffalo Mountain, Hotel Indigo offers the prime location for exploring in town and on the the mountain.

Discover more things to do during your weekend getaway from Denver to Silverthorne by visiting the Town of Silverthorne.