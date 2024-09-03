Vendor Applications Now Open For Denver Fashion Week

Denver Fashion Week (DFW) is now accepting vendor applications for its upcoming fall show. DFW, Colorado’s leading fashion event, is returning November 9-17 for its Fall 2024 show and May 3-11 2025 for its Spring show. Nationally celebrated, DFW takes place twice a year bringing in thousands of attendees.

Originally called Denver Fashion Weekend, this event was created in 2012 to boost Denver’s growing fashion scene. The event became Denver’s first official fashion week in 2018, partnering with Denver Arts & Venues and VISIT DENVER. Now, it’s the state’s biggest fashion event, featured in ELLE and named by Forbes as “a trusted alternative to New York for emerging talent. Twelve years after its inception, DFW acts as a stage for acclaimed designers and rising creatives alike.

Vending with Denver Fashion Week exposes businesses to DFW’s 4.4 million impressions and the opportunity to connect with DFW’s thousands of attendees.

Take it from one vendor who participated in Spring 2024, SkinSpirit, DFW’s official MedSpa partner at the time.

“The DFW team far exceeded our expectations when it came to partnering for this exciting whirlwind of an experience,” said Tiffany Ortega, the Clinical Manager of SkinSpirit. “We look forward to a long prosperous partnership between SkinSpirit and DFW.”

SkinSpirit is one of hundreds of vendors with similar experiences. Be it local spas, fashion retailers or unique eateries, partnering with Colorado’s most prestigious fashion event is a valuable opportunity for local brands to reach an extensive and diverse audience of food, art and fashion insiders.

“Everyone working the show made sure we were doing good, had access to food, and knew about all the events being held before and after the event,” said Nelly Bernal of House of Fashion. “Met so many great people, networked like crazy and made some big sales. You guys are 5 stars all the way!”

Don’t miss this exclusive opportunity to join and elevate your brand’s visibility to DFW’s thousands of attendees.

