Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 9/18 – 9/22

Keep yourselves warm this weekend in Denver, whether that be with an Autumn Harvest Dinner from Chef Tracy Todd at Toro or with a boozy drink for Negroni Week — try one of the three exclusives offered at The ART Hotel’s FIRE Restaurant.
Maybe don a long-sleeve if temperature insists and attend the Hispanic Heritage Celebration at Stanley Marketplace or the Rendezvous at the Fort. As for the indoors, catch the musical Waitress at Arvada Center for Arts & Humanities or get your giggle on at the 11th Annual High Plains Comedy Festival.
Welcome to the most anticipated event of the year – Denver Fashion Week!
The runway extravaganza kicks off on Saturday, November 9 – 17 with Sustainable, Kids & Teen, Streetwear & Sneakers, Maximalism, Society, Couture and Western runway shows. This is your chance to witness the creativity and passion of local, national and international designers as they showcase their stunning collections. Get your tickets HERE
Cage the Elephant
In May of this year, Cage the Elephant released their sixth studio album, Neon Pill. The album continues the alternative/indie sound that Cage has become known for. They embark on the Neon Pill Tour, taking along openers Bakar, Willow Avalon and Girl Tones for their Red Rocks appearance.
Photo credit AXS
Jazmin Bean
Jazmin Bean’s alternative/indie Traumatic Livelihood was released Feb. 23, 2024, following the release of four promoted singles, “Terrified,” “Favourite Toy,” “Piggie,” and “You Know What You’ve Done.” The Traumatic Livelihood Tour includes Bunny Blake as the opener at the Gothic in Englewood.
Photo credit AXS
Tinlicker
It really almost is “Cold Enough For Snow,” so the Tinlicker’s tour title aligns perfectly with Denver. Tinlicker is a Dutch electronic music duo comprised of Micha Heyboer and Jordi van Achthoven from Utrecht, Netherlands. Felix Raphael will open at the Mission Ballroom for the act.
Photo credit AXS
Dan + Shay
Country music duo Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney take the stage at Fiddler’s this weekend for The Heartbreak On The Map Summer Tour with special guests Jake Owen and Dylan Marlowe.
Photo credit AXS
Everclear
Everclear formed in Portland, Oregon, in 1991. In 2023, the band released live album, Live At The Whisky A Go Go. Art Alexakis, the band’s lead songwriter, vocalist and guitarist, started a 1990s nostalgia tour in 2012 called the Summerland Tour that occurs every summer with other ’90s bands. Everclear will be at Gothic Theatre this Sunday with special guests Marcy Playground and Jimmie’s Chicken Shack.
Photo credit AXS
Redeemer Pizza’s 3rd Anniversary Celebration + Hoagie Night
This RiNo pizza joint is celebrating their third anniversary with a “Hoagie Night.” The evening will include drink specials and raffles. The one-night-only hoagie menu is created by co-founders Chef Spencer White and Chef Alex Figura with Italian, Meatball and Mortadella Hoagies, as well as 2-for-1 house wines and Outlaw Beers, 50% off select bottles of wine and a special margarita.
Photo credit Redeemer Pizza
Autumn Harvest Dinner Presented by Cherry Creek Fresh Market + Chef Tracy Todd
Toro’s Chef Tracy Todd has prepared a locally-sourced multi-course Autumn Harvest Dinner for guests. The menu will include porcini chestnut soup, roasted beet and apple salad, a grilled 14-ounce pork chop and a mouthwatering strawberry tiramisu. A portion of ticket sales are dedicated to Get Fresh Funds.
Photo credit Toro Denver
Negroni Week at FIRE
FIRE Restaurant is a pleased participator in this year’s Negroni Week that runs Sept. 16 – 22, in support of Slow Food. FIRE is offering three exclusive Negroni offerings paired with seasonal plates. The Negroni iterations will include a Classic Negroni, a Botticelli Negroni and the High and Dry.
Photo credit FIRE Restaurant & Lounge
2nd Annual Colfax Chicken Fest
At the 2nd Annual Colfax Chicken Fest, be prepared to find a multitude of ways to entertain yourself and friends — live music, chicken-inspired contests, art activities, Drumstick 40 West Gallery Exhibition, food trucks and more. This event also allows for guests to pay tribute to the historic HUB Building and explore all of the galleries and creative spaces that 40 West has to offer.
Photo credit 40 West Arts
Big Fest Energy: Week 1
“Dust off your lederhosen and dirndls and hoist a stein in celebration of Oktoberfest season,” — it can’t be said any better than Call to Arms says themselves. Be ahead of the curve and celebrate during Week 1 of the Oktoberfest festivities at Call to Arms Brewing Company with Lottie’s Meats and Provisions and Polka Folka. Find more information here.
Photo credit Call to Arms Brewing Company
“Waitress”
Waitress is based on the film of the same name (2007) with original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winning musician Sara Bareilles and book by Jessie Nelson. The musical is directed by Lynne Collins and is a celebration of the power of friendship, chosen family, following dreams and pie.
Photo credit Amanda Tipton Photography
11th Annual High Plains Comedy Festival
This weekend is Denver’s largest and longest-running standup comedy festival. The event spans three days and over 100 comics on South Broadway. There are limited festival passes still available. Every day there are several different shows occurring at alternating venues.
Photo credit High Plains Comedy Festival
Hispanic Heritage Celebration
Stanley Marketplace is honoring Hispanic Heritage Month with mariachi performances, lucha libre showdowns, baile folklórico dances, artisan crafts and local art, a lowriders showcase, soccer games and live music / entertainment. Find the event that celebrates the rich influences of the Latinx community on the West Patio and Lawn.
Photo credit Stanley Marketplace
SoBo Dance Fest
SoBo Dance Fest unites local dance talent and community members to celebrate the city’s vibrant art scene. There will be workshops, performances, curated vendors and a silent disco afterparty. The workshops by local dance masters will run from 8:45 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., which then will conclude with an evening showcase at 7:30 p.m. featuring The Rhinettes, Thomas Dance Project (members from the Colorado Ballet), Hannah Kahn Dance Company, NunaMaana Dance Theatre, Engage Movement Arts and more.
Photo credit Tesni Yoga Events
Rendezvous at The Fort
The Rendezvous takes place on both Saturday and Sunday at The Fort. The Rendezvous is a reminiscence of the early West and includes immersive fun for the family with historic interpreters showing day-to-day skills from the 1840s (sign language, wool processing, domestic arts, black powder shooting, demonstration Powwow song, dance and tribal history). There will also be a scavenger hunt, informative lectures, raptors, mammals and reptiles provided by Nature’s Educators, storytelling by Angel Vigil, music of the period by Rex Rideout and much more!
Photo credit Tesoro Foundation
