Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 9/18 – 9/22

Keep yourselves warm this weekend in Denver, whether that be with an Autumn Harvest Dinner from Chef Tracy Todd at Toro or with a boozy drink for Negroni Week — try one of the three exclusives offered at The ART Hotel’s FIRE Restaurant.

Maybe don a long-sleeve if temperature insists and attend the Hispanic Heritage Celebration at Stanley Marketplace or the Rendezvous at the Fort. As for the indoors, catch the musical Waitress at Arvada Center for Arts & Humanities or get your giggle on at the 11th Annual High Plains Comedy Festival.

Welcome to the most anticipated event of the year – Denver Fashion Week!

The runway extravaganza kicks off on Saturday, November 9 – 17 with Sustainable, Kids & Teen, Streetwear & Sneakers, Maximalism, Society, Couture and Western runway shows. This is your chance to witness the creativity and passion of local, national and international designers as they showcase their stunning collections. Get your tickets HERE