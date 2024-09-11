Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 9/11 – 9/15

Sept. 11, 6 p.m.Nurture • The Wellcare Marketplace, 2949 Federal Blvd., Denver, CO$177.91+

This year’s African Creators Festival follows the theme of “Discovery and Reframing Narratives.” Attendees will be enjoying the tastings of chefs from Jamaica and Ethiopia. The event celebrates the culinary traditions of the African continent and its influences across the Carribean.

Photo credit Let Me Show You Different