Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 9/11 – 9/15

This weekend in Denver, there’s Fred Again, a ton of dubstep at Mission Ballroom, Charley Crockett and Kacey Musgraves for music. Denver Highlands is also hosting their inaugural Oktoberfest, and there is the 49th Anniversary of the beautiful Snowmass Balloon Festival, along with the Michelada Fest, the 22nd Annual Soul Rebel Festival and much more.
Fred again..
In the past week, British producer Fred Gibson, who goes by stage name Fred Again, released his fourth studio album Ten Days. Fred takes on the “places we’ve never been tour” beginning in Denver for Sept. 11 and 12.
Photo credit Ball Arena
Charley Crockett
Charley Crockett, the blues, country and Americana singer-songwriter and guitarist takes the $10 Cowboy Tour to Red Rocks this Thursday. Tanya Tucker and Junior Brown will open.
Photo credit AXS
Deep Dark & Dangerous feat. Truth
This show at Mission Ballroom is jam packed with dubstep from the Deep Dark and Dangerous record label. Attendees can expect to see producers and DJs including Truth, Distinct Motive, Enigma Dubz with Pushloop, Khiva with Wraz, Hypho with Abstrakt Sonance, Singwave with Lita Lotus.
Photo credit Deep Dark & Dangerous
22nd Annual Soul Rebel Festival
The free summer series is beginning to wrap up at Levitt Pavilion. For this year’s 22nd Annual Soul Rebel Festival, Black Uhuru, The Meditations and Harry Mo & The CRU will perform. This event is an annual grass roots Reggae, Afro Pop, World, American Roots music festival. The mission of the festival is “to provide cultural harmony, understanding and awareness through the positive medium of music and the arts.” More information here.
Photo credit Thomas BloodPreshah Behler
Kacey Musgraves
Kacey Musgraves brings Father John Misty and Nickel Creek along to open at Fiddler’s Green this weekend for part of the Deeper Well World Tour. She won the Grammy Award for Best Country Album for her first major-label studio album, Same Trailer Different Park (2013).
Photo credit AXS
A Culinary Journey Through Africa
This year’s African Creators Festival follows the theme of “Discovery and Reframing Narratives.” Attendees will be enjoying the tastings of chefs from Jamaica and Ethiopia. The event celebrates the culinary traditions of the African continent and its influences across the Carribean.
Photo credit Let Me Show You Different
Highlands Ranch Taste of Kneaders
Denverites are invited to learn about Kneaders Bakery and Cafe, while also trying their daily made hearth breads, family recipe jams, bread dips, handmade candies and popcorn. Guests will get to take home a loaf of French Country Sourdough Bread and receive 20% off all retail collections.
Photo credit Kneaders Bakery & Cafe / Eventbrite
Traditional Indian Delights
Cozymeal is offering this cooking class where Chef Sarah will guide guests through a 3-hour culinary experience and 4-course meal including Corn Pakora with Coriander Chutney, Garlic Naan with Tamarind Chutney, Chicken Vindaloo and Basmati Rice, Coconut Ladoo and Chai Tea.
Golden Gals Granny Brunch
Live while you’re young — and dress up old for fun. Sport your best grandma gear for an afternoon of brunch, live music, tarot card readings, a costume contest and more. Price of ticket includes a welcome mimosa, coffee or tea.
Photo credit Denver Milk Market
Michelada Fest
Hang out at the flea market this Sunday and try some specialty Micheladas at Coops and El Toro, enjoy giveaways with Michelada purchases at all bars, listen to some live music with Hector Y Su Destino, Sinergia and El Mero Perro. As for food, there will be street tacos at the East event area. Rocky Mountain Pro Wrestling will be present at the main stage as well.
Photo credit Mile High Flea Market
“Shadow and Light” by Patrick Marold
Patrick Marold’s Shadow and Light is an immersive and sculptural installation that “integrates the poetics of space with the luminosity of light.” The beauty and wonder of this installation change throughout the day as light shifts. Visit Marold’s installation in the Freyer – Newman Center.
Photo credit Patrick Marold website
African Creators Festival | Reframing Narratives – Africa’s Creativity & Impact
This discussion aims to challenge prevailing narratives and celebrate Africa’s contributions to the world stage. It is aimed to be intimate and invite thought leaders and innovators to “explore Africa’s profound influence on global creativity and culture.” The location will be given to registered attendees.
Photo credit Let Me Show You Different website
Friday the 13th Flash Tattoos and Brews
This Friday the 13th, Ratio Beerworks is host to a flash tattoo pop-up at the Overland location. $75 tattoos, $100 tattoos, $150 tattoos, tooth gems, candles and jewelry will be given on a first come, first served basis. Attendees will find artists @caitlinjanicek ,@benwaynetattoos, @over.n.out.arts, @melmtattoo, tooth gems by @toothgemsbyairen and permanent jewelry by @hiphopehoorah.
Photo credit Ratio Beerworks
Inaugural Highlands Oktoberfest & Market
Come experience the inaugural Highlands Oktoberfest and Marketplace this weekend with Bavarian-themed festivities and fare, shopping, contests, kids activities and live music along 32nd Ave. from Irving to Perry. There will be a costume contest, keg bowling, a stein hoisting competition and much more.
Photo credit Team Player Productions Events / Eventbrite
Snowmass Balloon Festival 49th Anniversary
This weekend is the 49th year of the Snowmass Balloon Festival, where over 30 festive balloons will launch between 7:30 and 9 a.m. during the sunrise with the beautiful Snowmass as the backdrop. The balloons will soar through the Roaring Fork Valley. On Friday night, there is the Night Glow, where you can observe the balloons glow against the sunset.
Photo credit Sam Ferguson
