Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 9/4 – 9/8

This weekend in Denver, satisfy your taste buds with the Food and Wine Festival, Whiskies of the World or the 4th Annual CanFest.

Additionally, there are many activities to entertain you and friends or family with, including the Denver Museum of Nature and Science’s Power of Poison exhibition, Killers of Kill Tony at the Paramount Theatre, an Autumn Art & Sip, the 35th Annual Friendship Powwow, and lastly, the opening weekend of the Denver Mineral, Fossil, Gem and Jewelry Show at the National Western Complex.

Welcome to the most anticipated event of the year – Denver Fashion Week!

The runway extravaganza kicks off on Saturday, November 9 – 17 with Sustainable, Kids & Teen, Streetwear & Sneakers, Maximalism, Society, Couture, and Western runway shows. This is your chance to witness the creativity and passion of local, national, and international designers as they showcase their stunning collections. Get your tickets HERE