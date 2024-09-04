Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 9/4 – 9/8

This weekend in Denver, satisfy your taste buds with the Food and Wine Festival, Whiskies of the World or the 4th Annual CanFest.
Additionally, there are many activities to entertain you and friends or family with, including the Denver Museum of Nature and Science’s Power of Poison exhibition, Killers of Kill Tony at the Paramount Theatre, an Autumn Art & Sip, the 35th Annual Friendship Powwow, and lastly, the opening weekend of the Denver Mineral, Fossil, Gem and Jewelry Show at the National Western Complex.
Welcome to the most anticipated event of the year – Denver Fashion Week!
The runway extravaganza kicks off on Saturday, November 9 – 17 with Sustainable, Kids & Teen, Streetwear & Sneakers, Maximalism, Society, Couture, and Western runway shows. This is your chance to witness the creativity and passion of local, national, and international designers as they showcase their stunning collections. Get your tickets HERE
Glass Animals
Glass Animals are an English indie rock band that formed in 2010. The band is made up of Dave Bayley (vocals, guitar, keyboards, drums, songwriting), Drew MacFarlane (guitar, keyoards, backing vocals), Edmund Irwin-Singer (bass, keyboards, backing vocals), and Joe Seaward (drums). Each album they’ve released has been unique and catchy, with the latest studio album being I Love You So F***ing Much (July 2024). Eyedress will open.
Wallows
American alternative rock band Wallows is heading to the Red Rocks stage for the Model Tour. Wallows is the three-piece of Dylan Minnette, Braeden Lemasters and Cole Preston. BENEE, a New Zealand singer-songwriter will open. In 2019 and 2020, she won Single of the Year, Best Solo Artist and Best Pop Artist at the New Zealand Music Awards.
Photo credit AXS
Here Come The Mummies
Here Come The Mummies are back and just as funky and anonymous as they’ve always been. Special guest Post Sex Nachos will be in attendance as well.
Photo credit AXS
Creed
Creed has a long history that begins in Tallahassee in 1994. The post-grunge band went on hiatus from 2013 – 2023, followed by a headlining set on the Summer of ’99 cruise in April 2024. They then announced the Summer of ’99 Tour, their first tour since 2012, with support from 3 Doors Down and Finger Eleven as openers at Fiddler’s Green.
Photo credit AXS
Def Leppard & Journey
Def Leppard and Journey are classic — many of us grew up listening to these bands with our parents — so it really is both impressive and nostalgic to still see these bands getting after it all these years later. The Summer Stadium Tour 2024 will feature Cheap Trick as the opener.
Photo credit AXS
View our Denver Events Calendar HERE
Denver Food + Wine Festival – Riedel Wine Glass Seminar
Sommelier Shelley Sale from Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits will be demonstrating the relationship between the shape of a Riedel Performance wine glass and attendees’ perception and enjoyment of the wine within the glass. Riedel Performance has been creating grape-varietal specific glassware for generations, and the series now being shown is the first to feature bowls with a light optic impact. Come learn more about the detailed research by the Riedel family and wine.
Photo credit Denver Food and Wine
Lunch Specials at Denver Milk Market
Dairy Block contains a food hall with a wide array of weekly lunch specials. On Monday, try a BOS Burger ($9) or combo ($13); Tuesday, Lou’s Sandwich ($7) or combo ($12); Wednedsay, a MoPoke Spicy Tuna or Sesame Tuna Poke Bowl ($15); Thursday, two slices of Fuso’s Cheese Pizza and a soda ($6); and lastly, Friday, there is an Albina by the Sea’s Fried Cod Tacos, Side and Soda ($14).
Photo credit Dairy Block
505 Salsa – Lucha Libre Match
505 Southwestern has arranged a giant wrestling match in the Lakewood King Soopers’ parking lot to celebrate the launch of the new salsa line, Librar la Lengua. Professional Luchadores will battle in a Lucha Libre match with each man representing a different persona of the new flavors: Tomatillo Infierno, El Guapo Suave, El Gigante, Guacamole Guerrero, Fantasma Picante and Ultimo Frijol. Attendees will be able to enjoy some free food from local food trucks featuring 505 Salsas.
Photo credit Eventbrite
Whiskies of the World Denver
Whiskies of the World is the nation’s largest whisky tasting tour with a tasting experience that offers samples of over 150 whiskies from a variety of brands. General admission offers all-inclusive whisky samplings, light gourmet bites, and a souvenir tasting glass. The VIP option includes all of the above, with exclusive VIP pours and 45-minute early access to the event.
Photo credit Whiskies of the World
4th Annual CanFest
A ticket to the 4th Annual CanFest at Improper City will get you unlimited tastings of over 40 beers, one free raffle ticket and access to activities. Attendees may also vote for their favorite beer and can art. There will be food trucks on site, DJs providing live music, and a bingo / art station where guests may color their own can. A portion of proceeds go to breast cancer awareness.
Photo credit Improper City
Power of Poison
Spend a day at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science to better understand the Power of Poison through the live performances and interactive dioramas throughout the exhibition. Attendees will learn about the plants and animals that live in the deep Colombian forest and how they use poison as a tool for defense and survival, as well as how poison helps scientists figure out how to protect, repair and heal bodies and improve health.
Photo credit DMNS
Art & Sip: Watercolor + Fall Leaves
If you peak a careful eye around, you might start seeing the leaves changing on the trees. If you’re someone dreading the inevitable cold that’s on its way, consider taking this art and sip class to get you more into the autumn spirit that has so much beauty. Attendees will learn to paint multicolor fall leaves in watercolor. Guests are encouraged to grab a drink: beer, wine, fizzy water, and channel your inner creativity.
Photo credit Longmont Colorado
Killers of Kill Tony
“Killers of Kill Tony” is a standup lineup that features regulars and fan-favorites from the #1 live podcast in the world, “Kill Tony.” This show at the Paramount Theatre Denver will include comedians Kam Patterson, David Lucas, Hans Kim, David Jolly and Jessie Johnson.
Photo credit Paramount Denver
35th Annual Friendship Powwow
The Denver Art Museum is celebrating Native American art and culture through the 35th Annual Friendship Powwow with music and dance performances, artmaking opportunities, local Native organizations selling fry bread and Indian tacos, along with vendors showcasing jewelry, arts, crafts, clothing and more. At 11 a.m., the Grand Entry will take place, where all dancers will dance collectively inside the Sie Welcome Center in Sturm Pavilion.
Photo credit Denver Art Museum
Denver Mineral, Fossil, Gem and Jewelry Show
The Denver Mineral, Fossil, Gem and Jewelry show returns for another year. The 10 day event offers visitors from all over a chance to purchase or sell special items. There are over 500 exhibitors present at this event – including enthusiasts, collectors and industry professionals. As a special opening event, Beyond Gems — Tastes and Tunes will kick off the weekend with two nights of Colorado hometown music (Sean Kelly & The Samples on Sept. 7, Buckstein on Sept. 8). The shows will feature local food trucks.
Photo credit Hart Events – Mineral, Fossil, Gem & Jewelry Show
