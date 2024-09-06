So Long, Summer –– A Summer 2024 Trend Recap

For most of us, Labor Day Weekend marks the end of summer. Despite the last few weeks of heat, we have inevitably been dreaming of fall. Before the summer season is laid to rest, we’d like to reflect on a few summer trends.

From classic shoe trends to bolder prints and pairings, this summer was full of quirky and tasteful styles for everyone to enjoy. Here’s a recap of our favorite trends from summer 2024.

Must-Have Sardines

Who would’ve thought a tin can of fish would cause this much of an uproar?

The oily ray-finned fish seemingly became popular overnight. Despite its acquired taste, everyone had a plate of sardines this summer. From ceramic plates, wall decor, and candles to jewelry, must-have printed fabrics and graphic teas. Those longing for a seascape only had to go so far as their closet.

Effortlessly Sleek Kitten Heels

Kitten heels were the evening shoe of the summer.

Worn in the late afternoon or evening, the kitten heels are perfect for adding elegance to your outfit and an easy lift without the pain. The classic heel is also a step up from a mule making it appropriate for the office or long strides through the city. With most styles being closed-toe, we anticipate seeing the kitten heel this fall.

Classic Spring Gingham

A typical spring staple, Gingham carried over to the summer months on pieces such as boxers and bloomers. This classic print is loved by many and has day-to-night versatility that pairs well with graphic tees or heels and a little bag for the perfect night out.

Summer Staple, Flipflops

With the Y2K trend remaining a popular aesthetic for many, the flip-flop resurgence doesn’t come as a surprise. As seen on influencers and celebrities, the flat shoe is versatile and easy to slip on at any moment.

Color Blocking and Bold Colors

Bold colors found their home in many wardrobes this summer.

Either through color blocking or an accent for the minimalist type. Typical summer colors such as bright greens and blues appeared in brighter-saturated tones and combinations as commonly seen on the popular Adidas Gazelle Bold shoes.