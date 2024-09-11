Review — Glass Animals Find Courage Amongst the Cosmos at Red Rocks

On September 3, 2024, Glass Animals’ “Tour of Earth” made its much-anticipated stop at Red Rocks, treating the crowd to a special night under the stars. The British band, fresh off the release of their latest album, I Love You So F***ing Much, brought their signature sound to the iconic venue. With the ethereal opener, Eyedress, setting the mood, the stage was set for a night of musical exploration.

Glass Animals night two at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Filipino bedroom pop artist Eyedress opened the set, bringing a dreamy vibe to the crowd. His sound, a delicate mix of indie shoegaze and lo-fi pop, washed over the audience, allowing listeners to drift in and out of the moment. While the performance felt like the perfect soundtrack for introspection, it struggled to fully command the audience’s attention, instead providing a subtle backdrop as conversations floated through the venue.

As the night shifted and the energy rose, the iconic pineapple from Glass Animals’ lore took center stage. The venue, buzzing with excitement, dimmed its lights as visuals flanking the stage depicted a cosmic conversation of fear and courage. With this narrative, the band launched into “Life Itself,” a fitting opener for what promised to be a night of immersive musical adventure. The crowd, now fully engaged, was ready for the sonic journey Glass Animals was about to deliver.

Glass Animals Tour of Earth at Red Rocks Amphitheatre night two.

Lead singer Dave Bayley paused between songs to reflect on how surreal it felt to perform at such an iconic venue. Staring in awe at the packed amphitheater, Bayley seemed to let the weight of the moment sink in, visibly moved by the crowd’s enthusiasm.

In a world where many focus on recording moments rather than living them, the audience remained captivated by the visual and sonic experience unfolding before them. The background videos, futuristic stage design, and carefully orchestrated laser effects created an atmosphere that felt both intimate and otherworldly. The band’s performance, which was equal parts nostalgic and fresh, invited fans to connect on a deeper level.

Songs like “Wonderful Nothing” and “A Space Ghost” from I Love You So F***ing Much had fans swaying in unison, but it was older hits like “Youth” and “Gooey” that really sent waves through the crowd. The stage transformed into an interdimensional control space, straight out of an old sci-fi movie, as blinking screens and futuristic visuals accompanied the music. Each track felt like a transmission from another world, delivering powerful messages of human connection and resilience.

Closing the show with fan favorites like “Tokyo Drifting” and “Pork Soda,” Glass Animals reminded the audience of the importance of love, connection, and the shared experience of music. As the night came to an end, the band left the stage to thunderous applause, leaving behind the feeling that the tour of Earth had, for a brief moment, taken everyone to another universe.

All photography by Maya Boustany.