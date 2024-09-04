Review — Khruangbin Bring a Funky Sense of Cool to Red Rocks

On August 28, 2024, Red Rocks Amphitheatre became the setting for an unforgettable night of music featuring performances by Peter Cat Recording Co. and Khruangbin. The night was filled with a blend of multiple genres, showcasing the eclectic and innovative sounds that both bands are known for.

Peter Cat Recording Co. Photo courtesy of Peter Cat Recording Co. on Facebook.

Formed in 2010, Peter Cat Recording Co. is known for its genre-defying sound blending jazz, indie, and retro elements. With a global fanbase and critically acclaimed albums like Portrait of a Time and Bismillah, the band’s performance at Red Rocks was a mix of ethereal and jazzy tunes, including tracks like “People Never Change” and “Love Demons.” Suryakant Sawhney’s tranquil vocals and the band’s dynamic instrumentation created a sound that resonated deeply with the audience.

Khruanbin bassist, Laura Lee. Photo by David Cohn.

As the lights dimmed and Khruangbin prepared to take the stage, the atmosphere at Red Rocks was a mix of anticipation and calm. The trio entered with a casual ease, met by an audience that was excited but reflective, mirroring the tone of the night. The crowd’s patient energy was a perfect match for the immersive experience everyone was about to embark on, setting the stage for a performance that would transcend the physical space.

Khruangbin’s performance of their new album, A LA SALA, reminded us that the true essence of music is best experienced by closing your eyes and fully immersing yourself rather than trying to capture every moment. The rhythms and melodies acted as a conduit, transporting the audience through the diverse landscapes that inspired the band’s diverse sound.

Photo by David Cohn.

If the music was the channel guiding this journey, the stage served as the vessel. With a visually stunning backdrop, it felt as if the audience was invited into the very room where the album’s inspiration first took shape, creating a powerful sense of connection and peace.

As the evening progressed, the band delighted the crowd with some of their most recognizable tracks, including “Friday Morning,” “Pelota,” “Evan Finds The Third Room,” and “Time (You and I).” Their cool, steady guitar riffs and smooth bass lines, enhanced by coordinated lighting, created an immersive and surreal experience that transcended the typical concert, connecting deeply with both loyal fans and newer listeners.

Khruangbin’s performance was a perfect blend of auditory and visual artistry, with coordinated lighting enhancing their dreamy, psychedelic soundscapes. Their stage presence, marked by calm, steady guitar riffs and smooth bass lines, created an immersive experience that felt like a surreal daydream, leaving the audience in awe.

Photo by David Cohn.

Together, Peter Cat Recording Co. and Khruangbin delivered a night of music that was both innovative and deeply engaging, leaving the audience at Red Rocks with a memorable experience that transcended the typical concert format.

Photography by David Cohn and Maya Boustany.