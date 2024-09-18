New Colorado Music You Should Know — September Edition

Welcome to our monthly series on new Colorado music. Every month, we highlight five local musicians, five local music videos and five local songs. Go here to check out previous entries to the series. Are you a Denver artist with fresh music you would like us to check out? Send to [email protected] and/or [email protected] for consideration.

Prepare to discover your next favorite local tunes with 303 Magazine’s “New Colorado Music You Should Know.” This edition is brimming with the hottest local tracks to close out your summer, spotlighting Colorado’s most promising up-and-coming artists. Keep ahead of the trend with the latest music Denver has in store.

5 New Songs By Local Artists

DLZMKSBTS – A Stillness

Dive into the hypnotic world of DLZMKSBTS, also known as DEALZMAKESBEATS, with their latest track, “A Stillness,” featuring the lyrical genius of Deca. This Denver-based artist mixes psychedelic, futuristic, and experimental sounds to craft music that resonates with both pain and triumph. “A Stillness” showcases DEALZMAKESBEATS’ signature BEATS punctuated by electrifying rhythms and occasionally sharp raps that create a compelling backdrop for Deca’s intriguing verses. Embrace the late-night inspiring vibes and let the layers of sound guide you through a journey of reflection.

Los Toms – God Is a Particle

Experience the mystique of “God Is a Particle” by Los Toms, a band renowned for their psychedelic desert fuzz. This track goes into a realm of surreal psychedelia and potent psych-rock, delivering a fiery sound. With Spanish and English lyrics merging together over a backdrop of bass and post-rock intensity, Los Toms displays their zesty musical talents. With a knack for a captivating live performance feel in their recordings, this song invites you to ride along an enigmatic world of exploration and wonder.

Shadow Work – Gold Hands

Enjoy the haunting allure of Shadow Work with their latest single, “Gold Hands.” This Denver-based indie psych-rock trio hooks listeners with this track with its hypnotic guitar riffs, groovy bass lines, and jazz-infused rhythms into a dark lyricism to compliment the echos the instrumentation it provides. “Gold Hands” pulses with eerie intensity, blending their penchant for musical exploration with a moody, atmospheric vibe that lingers much longer after the track ends. The song’s brooding energy perfectly captures Shadow Work’s unique sound, making it the ideal soundtrack to close out the summer.

Horse Bitch – UVA

Horse Bitch’s new EP UVA is a bold dive into what they call “EmoTonk,” with different flavors of the raw emotion of emo with the twang of honky tonk and punk rock, edgy vibes. The standout track, “Mountain Climbing,” opens with unexpected chants that immediately pull you into another world with a Modest Mouse vibe but with a distinct Irish folk influence that sets them apart. Each song on the EP is a rollercoaster of emotions that share heartfelt lyrics with the listener and a sound that swings from country-inspired rhythms to DIY punk energy. Horse Bitch is carving out a unique space in Denver’s music scene, and UVA proves they’re just getting started.

Grace DeVine – Blabble

Grace DeVine’s latest EP, “Blabble,” is a vibrant, tongue-in-cheek journey through pop, disco, and indie sounds that conveys a bit of humor with a mix of heartfelt emotion. A Miami native turned beloved Denver pop artist, DeVine uses her quirky, fearless songwriting to take aim at the absurdity of modern life. Tracks like “Gifted Child,” “Demon Vegan,” and “Call Me, Crazy!” capture the playful vibe that has made her a rising star in the Mile High. With catchy melodies and sharp lyricism, Blabble is a fresh and fun soundtrack to turn the volume up to end out the summer.

5 Local Up and Comers

LEGS. The Band

If you’re searching for a fresh band that brings raw energy and a DIY spirit to Denver, look no further than LEGS. The Band. Emerging from a spontaneous performance at a closing brewery, this five-piece outfit has since dropped their debut album, In the Flesh, alongside a handful of self-produced demos. With their blend of poetic lyrics and gritty hard rock, LEGS. delivers a sound that’s as powerful as it is rocking. Their edgy vibe creates an atmosphere that feels like an epic house party where the mosh pit is alive and wanting more. Their motto is clear: Spread LEGS. Not Hate. Catch them live and experience a band that contributes to the sounds that truly make Denver’s music scene rock.

Yard Art

Dive deep into the cosmos with Yard Art, Denver’s rising psychedelic sensation. This four- and sometimes five-piece band is all about exploring the small secrets of the universe through their delicate, joyful, and delightfully strange sounds. Yard Art revels in the pure joy of creation and live exploration by connecting droney, sunny-sounding melodies with moments of darkness and intrigue. Whether you’re looking to dream, dance, or get lost in the music, Yard Art is the band to watch as they continue to carve out their unique space in Denver’s music scene.

Totem Pocket

Totem Pocket thrives in the hazy realms of shoegaze and surf rock, creating a sound that has an exhilarating nature to it. Their music is made for turning up loud, blurring the line between dreamy and raw, with reverb-soaked guitars that make it fun to listen to. With each track, Totem Pocket delivers a wall of fuzzy sounds that’s perfect for late-night shows where you’re out dancing with friends, lost in the moment. The band’s rhythms and atmospheric textures give you a heady glow, making their music feel like the perfect soundtrack for spontaneous adventures. They’re a band that demands to be experienced live, and once you do, you’ll be hooked.

Cruel Mourning

Denver’s Cruel Mourning is making their band heard loud and clear with their goth synth-pop vibe and their dark, brooding sound that channels the spirit of 80s and 90s electronic greats like Depeche Mode and New Order. This trio, comprised of D.C. Myers on vocals, Jeremy Lombardo on synths, and Adam Hawkes on bass, delivers moody tracks that feel nostalgic and fresh taste. Their self-titled 2024 EP is packed with haunting sounds and thoughtful lyrics, developing a blend of shadowy atmospheres and danceable beats. If you’re into dark, synth-driven pop with an edge, Cruel Mourning is a band to keep on your radar.

Ducki

Ducki is an up-and-coming Denver band with spooky, atmospheric vocals that feel like a nod to David Bowie’s Blackstar era. With emotional imagery and a passion for activism woven into their lyrics, Ducki crafts a distinctive, haunting narrative in their track “Eternity.” Originally hailing from Fort Collins, Colorado, they’re still new to the scene but are already creating buzz, having recently played an awesome set at Endless Fest on September 7th. Although they have a small discography, get hungry for what will surely be more great tunes from this band coming soon.

5 New Music Videos By Local Artists

Pleasure Prince – Shuffle When You Walk

Pleasure Prince’s latest music video for “Shuffle When You Walk” is a mesmerizing, psychedelic journey through snowy woods, where reality seems to bend. As the camera follows a lone figure wandering through the serene landscape, the sky shifts between shades of red and black, creating a dreamlike, otherworldly atmosphere. The hypnotic visuals perfectly complement the duo’s steamy, synth-driven sound, that has a distinct electronic pulse. It’s a striking visual and an experience that showcases Pleasure Prince’s ability to craft cinematic, emotionally charged moments. Watch out for more from this Denver-based duo as they recently released their sophomore album, General Pallor.

Old Dear – Seizure Salad

Denver’s doom metal group Old Dear has just dropped a thunderous new video for their track “Seizure Salad,” and it’s as intense as the title suggests. The video opens with an eerie glimpse of space, stars glimmering, before the band’s name crashes onto the screen in bold metal font, accompanied by a “Possible seizure warning.” Set in what looks like a dimly lit practice space, the chaotic energy builds as the band tears through the song, with brutal riffs and guttural vocals from the drummer. Quick flashes of surreal imagery a spooky mask, a moon, a deer, fire, and dogs flicker violently between shots of the band, adding an unsettling, almost hypnotic edge to the performance. True to their loud, doom-sludge roots, Old Dear wraps the video up in a blink, leaving viewers reeling as the screen cuts out abruptly.

HOWRU? – Chemical Makeup

Denver’s HOWRU? just released a fresh music video for their track “Chemical Makeup,” delivering a modern twist on 2000’s emo rock. The video starts with a girl pacing before her bed, applying lipstick, and setting the tone for a reflective and emotional journey. As the band plays their instruments while sitting on the bed, the girl, nestled in the middle, texts and smiles, giving off a cozy yet bittersweet vibe. The narrative unfolds as she talks on the phone, seemingly navigating a breakup, before angrily tossing her phone away. In between shots of the singer’s face fuzzing in and out, the camera cuts to her wiping away tears. The video captures the raw emotions HOWRU? channels into their music, blending heartbreak and hope in a way that feels both nostalgic and refreshing.

Live Like Glass – Hello

Denver’s Live Like Glass have unveiled their latest music video for the track “Hello,” and it’s a stripped down yet powerful visual experience. Set against a shadowy, minimalist white screen, the video keeps the focus on the band’s raw energy. The post-hardcore group delivers a haunting blend of emo melodies and hardcore screams, with the contrast between the clean vocals and the intense guitar driven screams adding to the tension. Mostly all in black and bathed in moody lighting, the four piece keeps it simple yet captivating, drawing you in with their sound and emotionally charged performance. “Hello” shows Live Like Glass’ displays a dark and memorable theme for a music video.

THURSTON – LIETOME/BLK&GRY (Feat: Jay Thurston)

Denver-based dreamo-pop artist THURSTON has delivered a visually intense, emotionally gripping music video for his tracks “LIE2ME” and “BLK&GRY” featuring Jay Thurston. The video begins with THURSTON checking his mail, a seemingly mundane act that quickly spirals into a surreal, nightmarish sequence. The visuals capture him in bed, trapped in a sped-up loop of his girlfriend’s haunting presence, with eerie imagery of hands on his face, a plastic gag, and a knife over his neck as he sings the refrain “lie to me.” Suddenly, the scene shifts to the second track, “BLK&GRY,” where THURSTON roams outside, an acoustic guitar in the music compliments the visual well and lamenting the fading colors of his world. As the melancholy lyrics lead him to a graveyard, the video blurs the line between reality and a dreamlike emotional descent, making this a deeply immersive and darkly beautiful experience.