Lawless: A Fall Fashion Show Celebrates More Than Just Fashion

The evening began with a soiree of well-dressed creatives, family, friends, and fashion enthusiasts alike at the Holiday Theater, owned by the Museum of Contemporary Art Denver. There were drinks and laughter aplenty, models getting ready and excited chatter as guests are filed to their seats in the century-old theater.

“I love a hybrid, I love the in-between” says Dominique Christina, co-creator of Lawless, alone on a stage with an incredibly captive audience. She speaks of her grandmother, who had a “hat for every room” and carried on this tradition that she wishes to embody in this experience.

This is the start of Lawless: A Fall Fashion Experience — a fashion show and artistic symposium unlike any other this author has witnessed.

Going into this event, the air was curious — no one, even some friends of designers who sat next to me, knew quite what to expect. However, the outcome of a non-traditional fashion show, a vibrant celebration of creation and personality, an experience in deeply individual and striking work by various BIPOC designers, was truly something to behold.

The event was brought to fruition by DNA Picasso, local rapper and creative, and Dominique Christina, poet and writer and featured an array of performances by local musicians and performers My’StroE, Analuna Uribe, Sam Bhara and Leilani Jayde, mixed in with the latest collections by local designers Allegra, Menez to Society, Uniq U Jean, and Faatma Be Oné.

Allegra



Photo by Roxie

















Allegra‘s pieces highlighted a special part of that in-between — a dreamy, aquatic wonderland and a very real, grungey interpretation of the American “real world” the designer has experienced.

The final piece in the collection drew audible gasps as a model walked down the aisle with an entourage ready to detach her train — an American flag, seemingly grown over with underwater flowers and tatters.

Menez to Society

Photo by Roxie





Photo by Roxie









The Menez Brothers, fourth-generation seamsters who aim to “take a legacy and give it horns,” sharply contrast the hazy in-between of Allegra’s work with a different hybrid; their gothic take on the traditional workwear of the corporate world.

The collection featured traditionally harsh materials, such as latex and studs, and applied unique movement and asymmetrical shapes to create an awe-inspiring collection of suits, gowns and bags.

Faatma Be Oné

Photo by Roxie











Faatma Be Oné’s work examines the concept of an in-between in a more fantastical way; her work is layered and full of movement that evokes something otherworldly.

Each of her models wore a handmade mask as they slunk across the stage taking the audience to a world beyond this one, something outside of humanity and deeply within it simultaneously. Faatma is, by trade, a textile artist — and that deeply personal handicraft is easily seen in her layered, textured, wearable art pieces.

Uniq U Jean

Photo by Roxie

Photo by Roxie

Photo by Roxie

Photo by Roxie

Photo by Roxie

Photo by Roxie

Finally, the collection by Uniq U Jean was hybrid meaning it was fresh and classic in the same breath, in the same piece. The models lept and bound across the stage showcasing a myriad of silhouettes commonly found across the twentieth century in shades of denim, canvas and leather while carrying briefcases, boom boxes and journals.

The performance of this designer’s pieces brought them to life in a way that is often seen exclusively in high fashion; it was refreshing to experience as a showgoer and fashion enthusiast.

Overall, Dominique’s prose at the beginning of Lawless encapsulates the designs and performances extremely well.

In addition to her emphasis on the fluid, in-between nature of the program, hence the title of “Lawless” she also said, “I love the tradition of announcing oneself.” This tradition was held up proudly across every collection, performance, dance, and speech; in the opinion of this author, this uniquely altering experience was a celebration of announcing oneself.

Photos by Vanessa Frazier and Roxie