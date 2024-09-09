Italian Food Thrives in Denver – Osteria Alberico Proves It

Frasca Hospitality Group is at it again – with the help of some familiar faces to bring Italian comfort food to South Denver. Chef Russell Stippich, and General Manager David Crowe along with a powerhouse team have come together to embody the essence of Italy’s rich culture, food and hospitality – creating a warm and inviting atmosphere that aims to transport diners to the heart of Italy – this is Osteria Alberico.

Suppli al telefono

Chef Russell Stippich – previously the Executive Chef with Culinary Creative at LoHi Italian favorite Bar Dough – steps back into the FHG world as the Executive Chef at Osteria Alberico. As Chef explains, “Osteria Alberico differs in the sense that it’s the simplicity of the menu and food that makes it stand out. The dishes are simple, straightforward Italian classics that are driven by the ingredients, where they are from, and most importantly who is behind them.” On his move back to the FHG he continues, “I missed the dedication to Italian culture, food, and wine and FHG’s approach to hospitality.”

But what exactly is an Osteria? In Italian dining, there is a hierarchy amongst levels of dining and the experience to be expected. Starting with a pizzeria – such as Pizzeria Alberico – where you can expect a simple menu of pizzas and salads, along with a tasty glass of wine. The next level is an Osteria – where diners can expect a traditional eatery that is casual and laid back, with a more traditional menu focused on seasonality and comfort – one you can frequent multiple times a week, expanding beyond pizza with pasta, hearty entrees and even better wine options.

Russell indulges in the Osteria experience adding, “I hope it feels approachable, and comfortable to the people in the neighborhood. I hope they feel warm, and welcome by the food and service.”

Moving up the dining scale, next comes a Trattoria, such as Tavernetta – boasting a classic, yet more ambitious dining experience, centered around special occasions. Finally, we come to the ristorante – like Frasca – where you can expect a maître d’, white tablecloths, and top-tier hospitality.

The menu at Osteria Alberico begins with several antipasti and ‘per la tavola’ options such as tuna crudo with caper, olive oil and celery leaf, or the ultra cheesy supli al telefono – risotto, mozzarella, tomato, pecorino romano, basil. From there you or the table can choose from sharing a pizza from either the bianche – white sauce or rosso – red sauce – options, such as the addictingly creamy, sweet yet spicy quattro formaggi – mozzarella, gorgonzola, pecorino romano, scamorza and calabrian honey – or a classic sure to make everyone happy, the Margherita – mozzarella di bufala, tomato, pecorino romano and basil.

The pasta menu is small but dialed in, featuring a well-known classic the bucatini all’amatriciana – house-made bucatini noodles, tomato, guanciale, red onion and pecorino. You can expect to find seasonal offerings like the current ravioli – lobster, sweet corn, mascarpone, tomato and basil. Its menu also features several meat and fish options for heavier dinner choices, as well as seasonal vegetable sides.

The wine list is crafted carefully featuring only Italian producers and varietals, and as for cocktails expect classics alongside some inventive house creations like the La Pelosa – Flor de Cana Rum, Suze, Bordiga Centum Herbis, Pineapple, Coconut, Lime.

Lamb

Caprese

Fritto Misto

Chef Russell is no stranger to opening restaurants but shares the sentiment of being excited for “the challenge of opening a new restaurant in a part of Denver that is new for our company. Being a part of the community down here – pushing myself and the kitchen staff to get back to the basics, and focus on the details of what makes Italian Cuisine so fantastic.” As it gets its feet wet in this new part of town and builds that regular repertoire, make a point to pop in and discover a new Italian favorite while getting just a bit outside of the city.

Osteria Alberico is located at 3455 S University Blvd, Englewood. Its hours are from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

All photography by Casey Wilson.