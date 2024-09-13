Gracie Abrams Concert Style Guide

Attending a Gracie Abrams concert is not just about rocking out to her soulful melodies but showing up dressed in style. As you gear up for her Sept. 5 performance you’ll want to give a perfect balance of trendy and comfortable.

Here’s how to nail your outfit and make a statement while having an unforgettable night of music and dancing.

Embrace the Urban Chic

Denver’s music scene is as eclectic as the city itself.

Although Gracie Abrams’ music has recently turned more pop, Abrams’ sound blends introspective lyrics with indie vibes, so think urban chic when planning an outfit. Start with a stylish and simple pair of jeans — something that pairs well with movement but doesn’t sacrifice the style.

You can opt for a classic black or denim blue; which can go with anything, whether you have a top planned or you plan to buy a t shirt there. Another option is layering an oversized t shirt over a lacy skirt which is a known look favored by Gracie Abrams.

Playing with Layers

Image from Pinterest

Denver’s weather in September can be unpredictable, so layering is key.

Start with a lightweight and breathable top. Something like a cropped graphic tee featuring an artsy design or a vintage band logo is perfect and also has the same vibes that Abrams often wears— plus it’s also great conversation starter.

If you’re looking for something more polished, go for a simple tank top over a light turtleneck, or maybe even something related to her songs. Throw on a cute leather or jean jacket for that extra cool factor. Not only will it keep you warm if the evening cools down, but it’ll add an extra layer to your look.

Image from Princess Polly

What might be the most controversial decision of your outfit is wearing comfortable yet stylish shoes. Comfort is a must because you’ll likely be on your feet, dancing to the music all night. Although sneakers might not be the most stylish option, you can opt for a comfortable and stylish boot. Ankle and thigh high boots are another great option, especially if they have a bit of a heel to elevate your look without compromising your comfort. Avoid anything too high or restrictive; you want to focus on enjoying the show, not struggling in pain.

Sneakers are a great choice if you aren’t that picky about your outfit. They’re simple but can also add some spice to an outfit — there really is an option for any look you chose. A thick chunky sole or bold colors will make them stand out as much as a heeled boot.

Accessorize That Shine (No, Literally)

Accessories can make or break an outfit, so choose wisely.

A simple pair of hoop earrings or dainty layered necklaces can add just the right amount of accessory to your look. If you’re feeling a bit bolder, a statement belt or an eye-catching pendant can elevate your ensemble and make you stand out in a crowd. Or if you want to encapsulate the overall Gracie Abrams appeal, oppt for a cute trendy bow. Tie it at the ends of your braids or wear it traditionally with a half up, half down hairstyle.

Don’t forget a stylish crossbody bag or a belt bag, remember bigger bags are often not permitted.

A Simple Makeup Look

Image from Pinterest

For makeup and hair, keep it fresh and simple.

A dewy foundation with a hint of highlighter will keep your look looking good under the concert lights. You might want to go for a bold red lip or keep with the same neutral lip tone. Abrams’ is often seen with little and simple makeup looks.

As for your hair, loose waves, messy buns, or slicked back ponytails are perfect for a laid-back yet trendy vibe. Remember, you want to look effortlessly on point, so don’t overthink it.

So, there you have it! Your ultimate guide to dressing for Gracie Abrams’ concert this upcoming Monday. With the right blend of comfort and style, you’ll be ready to enjoy an evening of great music and unforgettable moments.