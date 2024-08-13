Summer 2024 Beauty: Top Hair and Makeup Trends Revealed by Industry Experts

As the days grow longer and the heat becomes unbearable, summer 2024 brings a fresh wave of hair and makeup trends. They are set to not only redefine and refresh our beauty routines but also ensure we look and feel our best in this summer weather. This season, the emphasis is on vibrant, effortless looks that capture the essence of summer’s carefree spirit.

To help you navigate these exciting changes, we’ve tapped into the expertise of Denver Fashion Week’s professional hair and makeup leads who are sharing their insider tips and tricks.

From achieving that perfect sun-kissed glow to mastering the art of a statement eye, these professionals offer invaluable advice to help you stay ahead of the curve. Their insights will not only guide you in embracing the latest trends but also ensure that your look remains fresh and unique.

Whether you’re preparing for a summer festival or simply want to brighten up your everyday style, these expert recommendations will help you make the most of summer 2024’s beauty trends. So, get ready to refresh your look and shine brightly this season with the latest in hair and makeup innovation.

Makeup — Megan Urmann

Photo courtesy of Pinterest

Photo Courtesy of ninapark

Photo courtesy of Pinterest

Photo courtesy of Pinterest

When asking DFW makeup lead and makeup artist Megan Urmann about the upcoming summer trends, she shared her insights on what to expect. Urmann says that summer trends will evolve from ones we saw in spring, just adapting to the warmer weather. The spotlight will continue to remain on skincare, not just as a prep step, but as an integral part of the makeup products themselves.

“Fresh, glowing skin. A natural flush on the cheeks. Tubing mascara and/or cluster lashes that will neither smudge nor look too over-the-top,” Urmann said.

Urmann explains that this summer “boyfriend blush” has been very popular. “Whether it’s an orangey coral or a soft pink, this cheek-focused look has been made to simulate the skin’s natural flush pattern,” Urmann said.

The blush is applied to the apples of the cheeks and blended back toward the ears, gradually extending down toward the jawline for a sun-kissed, effortless glow. Urmann says that this technique is sometimes referred to as “fjords cheeks” for its resemblance to how you would look “after a romp around the fjords, just a bit more glam. Think Sabrina Carpenter; the boyfriend is optional. Oh, and don’t forget to incorporate eyeshadow colors like lime and chartreuse, it is brat summer, after all,” the makeup artist said.

Makeup trends are significantly influenced by the weather and lifestyle changes that come with the season. Urmann explains that in the U.S., the sunny, hot weather encourages more time spent outdoors and traveling to exotic destinations, which in turn shapes beauty preferences.

Low Maintenance Makeup

During this busy, yet laid-back time of year, Urmann says there is a noticeable shift towards low-maintenance makeup.

“Low maintenance makeup usually trends during the summer so we can all focus more on getting outside and soaking up the sun,” she said.

Urmann explains essential techniques and products that will be trending are products that have long-lasting power.

“This means keep it on the matte side and use creams or liquids that set when dry. The One Size On ‘Till Dawn setting spray has been viral for some time now, and for good reason,” Urmann said. “It is a mattifying setting spray that is also waterproof, perfect for Summer.”

Can Fashion Trends Influence Makeup Styles?

Fashion trends have long influenced makeup styles and this summer will be no exception. Editorials and runway shows continually push the boundaries of imagination, presenting bold and innovative looks that capture global attention.

“These images are given a platform to be seen by millions all around the world. So when a new season of fashion week comes to pass or a new issue of any beauty magazine is released, the world craves fresh inspiration,” she said. “They take bits and pieces of what’s seen, and apply it in a more realistic, everyday sort of way.”

People draw from these high-fashion visuals, adapting and interpreting them in ways that are for their everyday lives. This process of translating runway and editorial trends into practical, accessible beauty choices ensures that makeup trends remain dynamic and relevant each season.

Skincare is Essential

“Skincare is truly the hottest trend of the summer,” Urmann said.

Urmann recommends incorporating SPF, a MUST HAVE, Vitamin C and other antioxidants into your summer makeup routine for healthy and glowing skin.

“Think of ingredients like citrus, green tea, cucumber, etc. to keep your skin healthy and glowing,” Urmann said. If you end up sunburned, Urmann said that aloe is your best friend.

With the transition from spring to summer trends, they relatively have the same vibrant colors just in a dewy, bronze finish.

“Luckily, summer styles aren’t all that different from spring trends, making it an easy transition,” she said. “Keep the soft matte skin and subtle pops of color from spring and incorporate more bronzy tones as well. Use less product and a lighter hand to keep it easy, breezy, beautiful and effortless.”

During summer with the heat, humidity and sun exposure, it can be hard to ensure that your face and makeup keep intact throughout the long days and nights. Urmann recommends keeping your makeup lightweight, relaxed and only using coverage where it is necessary.

“Most people aren’t wearing a full beat to the beach,” The makeup artist said. “My personal advice for summer is to choose products that are moveable and will give you a more “lived-in” look over time. Lightweight, yes, but still able to be patted out as you sweat and touch your face throughout the day. Lean into the humidity, sun exposure, and higher temps — this is the season to embrace looking undone.”

At the end of the day, Urmann said that the makeup only looks as good as the skin underneath. So make sure you are prioritizing skin care and establishing a good routine.

“Wear your SPF and drink plenty of water throughout the day. Fresh, glowy skin is always practical and always in style,” Urmann said.

The upcoming summer trends in hair and makeup are set to complement each other beautifully. Lightweight makeup coverage is ideal for pairing with lighter hair tones and effortless styles, enhancing the natural texture without overwhelming it.

As hair serves to frame the face, makeup plays a crucial role in enhancing and embellishing this frame. The interplay between these elements ensures that both hair and makeup work in harmony, creating a balanced and cohesive overall look that feels both fresh and natural.

Hair – Darrel Dewitt

Photo Courtesy of Pinterest

Photo Courtesy of Manne Addicts

Photo Courtesy of Southern Living

Photo Courtesy of GlamourUK

Photo Courtesy of behindthechair.com

When discussing the hair trends for summer 2024, DFW hair lead and hairstylist, Darrel Dewitt, highlights the popularity of quick and easy updos. “Two sorts of ‘loose’ or ‘messy’ space buns are a great option,” Dewitt notes, emphasizing their casual and effortless appeal.

In addition to styling, Dewitt points out that hair color trends are also shifting.

“Going blonde for summer is always a great option, but this summer we’re seeing warmer blondes like gold tones. Also various lighter levels of reds,” he explains. These color choices perfectly complement the relaxed, sun-soaked vibe of the season.

In comparison to the previous summer, it’s clear that the desire to style hair in an updo during warm weather remains consistent.

”The big difference this summer would be making sure it looks casual or slightly undone,” Dewitt said. “Summer blondes usually are cooler or more neutral tones. Warm tones dominate this summer.”

There is a notable shift from cooler or more neutral blonde tones traditionally favored in summer to the dominance of warmer hues this year. The influence on hair trends each summer has to do with “ease and comfort” says Dewitt. We want to maximize our time and do all the summer activities while still looking great.

For the summer of 2024, Dewitt anticipates that bobs will be particularly popular due to their versatility and practicality in the heat.

“There are many options of bobs we’re seeing for summer — they are comfortable in the heat, quick and easy to style in different ways and can easily air dry,” Dewitt said.

In terms of color, warm tones with light blondes, golds, and coppers not only complement the summer vibe but also add a vibrant and sun-kissed glow to any look.

This summer is all about simplicity and ease and that is reflected in trending hair styles. Dewitt recommends utilizing, “Different methods of styling your hair that are quick to do and possibly require no heat. Definitely working with any natural texture if you have it.”

The overall trends in fashion and lifestyle are likely to heavily influence hair trends by favoring a casual and slightly “undone” aesthetic. This approach aligns seamlessly with the relaxed vibe of summer, allowing for effortless transitions from day to night.

“Casual and slightly “undone” will work well for all the summer styles and allows you to easily transition from day to night,” the hairstylist said. Hairstyles that embrace a more laid-back, natural look will complement the season’s easygoing fashion and lifestyle, offering both versatility and convenience.

Hair Care

For achieving the trending summer looks in 2024, there are a few essential hair care and styling products to consider.

“Always [use] a heat protectant or product with heat protection [when] using a dryer or hot tools,” Dewitt said. “ [Use] a good leave-in-conditioner, especially something with moisture to help encourage your natural texture. I don’t use as many hold products in the summer because I like to be active but don’t want to shampoo my hair often.”

For summer hair care, Dewitt advises his clients to use hair sunscreens to protect against sun exposure, much like you would with your skin.

“Just like for your body they need to be reapplied if out for an extended time,” he said.

How to Maintain Color-Treated Hair

For those with color-treated hair, avoiding prolonged sun exposure is wise because salt water and chlorine can be harsh on dyed locks.

“Salt water is not ideal for hair that’s been colored,” Dewitt said. “If you’ve been in chlorine use a detox shampoo right away. If you’re in the humidity I recommend a product that provides humidity protection.”

To keep your hair healthy, vibrant, and stylish throughout the summer season, Dewitt also recommends using a high-quality moisturizing conditioner to maintain hydration and softness.

“If the sun does alter your color you can always schedule a toner or gloss at the salon,” Dewitt said. Incorporating a hair sunscreen is also crucial for protecting your locks from UV damage. For those looking to refresh their summer look and stay on-trend, Dewitt suggests experimenting with a new hair color tone or exploring different styling techniques.

“I love when my clients ask me for optional ways to style their hair so don’t be afraid to ask your stylist,” Dewitt said. “Definitely try to embrace or even enhance the texture in your hair.”

Embracing and enhancing your natural hair texture can add a fresh and personalized touch to your style, making it both trendy and uniquely yours.

Photo Courtesy of Glamour UK

As we continue to embrace the vibrant energy of summer 2024, it’s clear that the season’s hair and makeup trends are all about effortless elegance and personal expression. The emphasis on casual, slightly undone hairstyles and warm, sun-kissed hair colors reflects a broader move towards relaxed sophistication and versatility.

Whether it’s adopting a chic bob for easy summer styling or experimenting with rich, warm tones, these trends offer something for everyone, making it easy to stay fashionable while enjoying the sun.

Use your makeup to enhance your natural beauty with a fresh, dewy finish. Minimalist approaches with a pop of color or shimmer provide a perfect complement to the laid-back summer vibe. As the professional recommended — embrace the trends in a way that highlights your individual style and enhances your natural features.

By integrating these insights into your summer routine, you can confidently showcase a look that’s both contemporary and uniquely you.