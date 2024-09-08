Denver Brunchfest Returns to Tivoli Quad

Denver Brunchfest was the perfect blend of breakfast and lunch, offering a leisurely, delicious start to the day. It’s late enough to forgive your friends for dragging you out of bed, yet early enough to still enjoy the day after plunging head-first into sweet and savory delights. For many of us, brunch is the new “late-night coffee,” offering a chance to relax and recharge in a bustling world.

Returning for its 8th year, Denver Brunchfest took over Tivoli Quad on Saturday, August 24 herding crowds of egg-and-bacon lovers in the four-acre lot. With over 2,200 in attendance, there was plenty of buzz as foodies mingled and indulged in the city’s finest brunch offerings.

“The goal of Brunchfest is bringing together the best of Denver’s brunch scene and offering a place where folks can come a try a huge variety of different dishes and find their new go-to favorite brunch spot,” stated Lacy Bruce, organizer and representative of Denver Brunchfest before the event took place.

While every restaurant served up something special, some dishes stood out among the rest. Here’s a look at this year’s Denver Brunchfest winners:



Judge’s Choice

Best Savory

Stk Steakhouse Brunchfest 2024 entry. Bourbon glazed bacon oysters with maple vinegar.

1st: STK Steakhouse

Where: 1550 Market St., Denver

The Entry: Oysters: Bourbon glazed bacon, maple vinegar

The Lowdown: A decadent combination, the oyster’s briny richness is perfectly balanced by the smoky, sweet bourbon-glazed bacon, with a hint of tang from the maple vinegar, creating a savory bite that’s both luxurious and comforting.

2nd: Sushi Kuro

3rd: Now Pho

Best Sweet

Edge Steakhouse Brunchfest 2024 entry. Peach Perfect French Toast.

1st: Edge Steakhouse

Where: 1111 14th St., Denver

The Entry: Peach Perfect French Toast: Yogurt mousse, orange gastrique, roasted peaches, almond, honey granola, orange milk crumble (contains gluten, dairy and nuts; options available upon request)

The Lowdown: This dish offers a delightful contrast between the creamy yogurt mousse and the tart orange gastrique, with roasted peaches adding warmth and depth. Almonds and honey granola provide a satisfying crunch, while the orange milk crumble ties it all together with a hint of citrusy sweetness.

2nd: Mimosas

3rd: Taste Local Café

Best Bite

Grande Station 2024 Brunchfest entry. Grilled Peach and Burrata Crostini.

1st: Grande Station

Where: 2299 Main St., Littleton

The Entry: Grilled Peach and Burrata Crostini: Toasted French bread, stracciatella, grilled Colorado peach, blistered tomato, crispy prosciutto, saba, basil (gf, veg options available upon request)

The Lowdown: This dish brings together the creamy richness of burrata with the natural sweetness of grilled Colorado peaches. The crispy prosciutto adds a savory crunch, while the toasted French bread provides a perfect base, complemented by the tangy saba and fresh basil. A harmonious blend of flavors and textures that epitomizes summer.

2nd: STK Steakhouse

3rd: Sushi Kuro

People’s Choice

My Neighbor Felix 2024 Brunchfest entry. Birria Mini Tamales.

1st: My Neighbor Felix

Where: 1801 Central St., Denver; 7209 S. Clinton St., Centennial

The Entry: Birria Mini Tamales

The Lowdown: These mini tamales are a crowd-pleaser, packed with rich, savory birria that’s slow-cooked to perfection. The tender masa and bold, flavorful filling make for a bite that’s both traditional and innovative.

2nd: Uptown and Humboldt

3rd: Chez Maggy

Favorite Sip

Photo courtesy of First Watch on Facebook

1st: First Watch

Where: 7830 W. Alameda Ave. #101 and #102, Lakewood; 7450B W. 52nd Ave. #200, Arvada; 2406 S. Parker Rd. #A, Aurora; 5866 S. Wadsworth Blvd. #3700, Littleton; 6890 S. University Blvd. #20, Centennial; 6818 S. Yosemite St., Centennial; 12325 W. 64th Ave., Arvada

The Entry: Purple Haze (juice): Lemon, cane sugar, butterfly pea flower tea and a hint of lavender. Morning Meditation (juice): Orange, lemon, turmeric, organic ginger, agave nectar and beet

The Lowdown: First Watch’s juices are a refreshing burst of flavor—the Purple Haze offers a delicate blend of tartness and floral notes, while the Morning Meditation brings an earthy, invigorating mix of citrus and spice.

2nd: Molly Brown Spirits

3rd: Dirty Dill Co

Favorite Sweet Treat

Everbowl 2024 Brunchfest entry. Everbowl various samples.

1st: Ever Bowl Craft Superfood

Where: 2656 W. 32nd Ave., Denver; 4950 S. Yosemite #1, Greenwood Village; 7220 W. 56th Ave.; 8181 E. Arapahoe Rd., Greenwood Village

The Entry: Everbowl: Acai, granola, banana, strawberry, blueberry. Blue Lagoon: Pitaya, Blue Majik, Coco Love, chia pudding, strawberry, pineapple, coconut shavings. Full Moon: Vanilla, Cacao Wow, granola, banana, strawberry, pb (optional), cacao nibs. Pitayum: Acai, Coco Love, pitaya, granola, banana, pineapple, kiwi, coconut shavings. Mango Tajin: Mango, pitaya, chia pudding, watermelon, pineapple, chamoy, Tajin (optional).

The Lowdown: Ever Bowl’s offerings are a vibrant explosion of color and flavor. Each bowl is layered with fresh, nutritious ingredients that not only satisfy the sweet tooth but also provide a healthy, energizing boost to start the day right.

2nd: Edge Steakhouse

3rd: Taste Local Café

As the sun set on another successful Denver BrunchFest, food enthusiasts left with full bellies and new favorites to add to their weekend rotation. The event once again showcased the best of Denver’s brunch scene, bringing together a diverse range of flavors and culinary creations. Whether it was the savory delights, sweet indulgences, or refreshing sips, each bite was a testament to the city’s vibrant brunch culture. The memories of these delicious dishes will linger, reminding us all why brunch is the ultimate weekend indulgence.

Denver Brunchfest takes place on TIvoli Quad located at 1000 Larimer St, Denver. Follow its Instagram for updates about upcoming events.

All photos by Ryan Cox Photography.