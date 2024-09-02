A Beginner’s Guide to Establishing A Skincare Routine

Skincare is something we hear about everywhere. From ads lining pharmacy walls to your favorite influencers, it seems everyone is telling you conflicting advice on how to take care of your skin. Where do you even start? Luckily, we have your back.

From defining your concerns to building an actual routine, here is a simple guide to beginning your skincare journey.

Step 1: Determine Your Skin Type & Concerns

Determining your skin type and concerns is the basis for a good skincare routine.

Your concerns should not be hard to find. What are you looking to change in your skin? Do you want to get rid of acne and other blemishes, even out your skin tone, get rid of dark spots, or simply obtain better hygiene?

By taking note of your concerns, it’ll be easier to start a skincare regimen.

Determining your skin type can be answered in just a few questions.

Throughout the day, does your skin become oily, specifically around your T-Zone (your forehead, nose, and chin)? Do you notice small white flakes of dead skin, typically around the eyebrows, cheekbones, or the folds of your nose? Do you have duller skin, where it doesn’t shine very much? Does your skin react easily to products? When you use makeup or fragranced products, does your skin break out or become red and slightly painful?

If you answered yes to question one — you have oily skin. We suggest using products that are lighter in weight, oil-free and work to control how much oil your skin produces.

If you answered yes to question two — you have dry skin. Products designed for dry skin are heavier and more hydrating designed to help plump the skin for a softer and smoother finish.

If you answered yes or no to both questions, you likely have combination skin. This means that your skin sits in the middle of the spectrum between dry and oily. Use products that hydrate the skin deeply, while still being lightweight to combat the oil. This skin type can be the most challenging because you may need to purchase different products for different portions of your face.

If you answered yes to question three, this means that you have sensitive skin. You should look for products that don’t contain any fragrance or harsh ingredients. You will likely need to test your products on the back of your hand to make sure they will not upset your skin.

Step 2: Cleanser

Skincare starts with a good cleanser. Think of a cleanser like shampoo — it gets rid of dirt and makeup that builds up on your skin throughout the day.

Cleansers can also have additional benefits like acne prevention or providing extra hydration, perfect for setting you up for the next step in your skincare routine. Never just cleanse, your skin will become dry and dull, just like if you only use shampoo with no conditioner.

To choose a good cleanser, look at your skin type and concerns. If you have dry skin, we recommend the Cerave Hydrating Cleanser. This is an affordable cleanser that will leave the skin more hydrated than the average cleanser.

If you have combination skin, we recommend the Vanicream Unscented Gentle Facial Cleanser. This cleanser is also affordable and will work to control both oil production and hydrate skin.

For oily skin, the First Aid Beauty Deep Cleanser with Red Clay works great. It prevents breakouts while also balancing sebum production in the skin — sebum protects the skin from potentially harmful pathogens like bacteria and fungi. Essentially, with this cleanser, you’ll be boosting the skin protectant.

Lastly, if you have an acne concern, use the Panoxyl Acne Foaming Wash. This face wash isn’t for daily use, but it can help fight acne. Pair it with one of the other recommended face washes, and your skin will thank you. Only use this wash 3-4 times a week, and only at night.

If you’re new to skincare, begin by using the face wash with only 4% Benzoyl Peroxide, to ensure that your skin doesn’t react poorly. Over time, if your concerns are still apparent, you may want to use the formula with 10% Benzoyl Peroxide, a stronger but harsher dose. This wash is also great for body acne.

Step 3: Treatment

What treatment you use depends greatly on your skin concerns. Here, we will be covering eye wrinkles/dark circles, uneven complexion and acne scarring. For active, consistent acne, it’s best to see a dermatologist and receive their professional opinion.

Although aging is not something that should be considered a negative connotation, more often than not everyone wants to combat wrinkles, especially around the eyes. To fight these creases and dark circles, use a quality eye cream. These eye creams hydrate the eye area more than the typical moisturizer. A great affordable eye cream is the AHC Ampoule Premier Eye Cream and OLEHENRIKSEN‘s Banana Bright+ Vitamin C Eye Crème for Dark Circles. Both eye creams are incredibly effective and feel great on the skin. Use once in the morning and once at night every day after moisturizer — with the Banana Bright cream, you’ll notice a difference almost instantly.

To fight uneven complexion, a toner would be a great item to add to your routine. Use this toner at night time before moisturizing 3-4 times a week to begin and gradually increase the frequency. The Paula’s Choice RESIST Advanced Replenishing Toner is a toner that works great across skin types. It works to replenish skin, leaving it smooth and clear.

Acne scars are incredibly difficult to get rid of, but it can be done. An “acne scar” is caused by how harsh acne is on the skin typically getting beneath the skin barrier. With this, it can take months to years to heal fully. To help aid the process, use The Ordinary’s Salicylic Acid 2% Acne Serum.

This product heals incoming acne while fighting old scarring. Use this product at night time, beginning 2-3 times a week and building up use. Use before moisturizer.

Step 4: Moisturizer

Moisturizer is vital to your skin’s health. Remember when we compared cleanser to shampoo? Well, this is your conditioner. Without it, your skin will be dry, fragile, and dull. The market is absolutely saturated with moisturizers, so what. should you chose?

For oily or combination skin, the Cerave Daily Moisturizing Lotion could be great for you. This formula is lightweight and non-oily. Plus it leaves the skin hydrated without all the bells and whistles.

If you have dry skin, the Cerave Moisturizing Cream may fit your needs better. It’s heavier and more hydrating than the lotion, resulting in more moisturized skin. It will leave your skin incredibly smooth and glowing.

If you have incredibly dry skin, which is incredibly common as we move into winter, the Vanicream Moisturizing Cream will work great for you. It is the heaviest of the recommended options but is also the most moisturizing. It will hydrate even the most dull, lifeless skin. It is a must-have for harsh, Colorado winters.

Step 5: Lip Balm

No skincare routine is complete without a great lip balm.

Aquaphor Healing Ointment is a classic essential no matter the season. This ointment is incredible for the lips and will clear up any chapping quickly. It is on the pricier end of lip balms, but the results will leave you hooked. Due to how thick it is, the product will last a long time because you won’t need a ton of product, making it a worthy investment. Plus, if there are dry patches on your skin, Aquaphor is the perfect solution — it’s not just for your lips.

If you are looking for something with a little more flare, the Vaseline Rose Lip Therapy is a trendier option that will still truly leave your lips hydrated. This lip balm is moisturizing and leaves behind a beautiful pink sheen on the lips. It also acts as both your moisturizer and lipgloss.

Hailey Bieber’s Rhode is also essential for glossy, hydrated lips. Their peptide lip treatments not only have made it on Allure’s Best of Beauty list but will leave your lips hydrated all day. With its variety of scented or, for those with more sensitive lips, unscented lip treatments Rhode truly has an option for everyone. As a beginner, Rhode’s website also has a detailed educated breakdown of each product helping you to fully understand its benefits.

Step 6: Sunscreen

Sunscreen is an absolute non-negotiable step of skincare in the morning. The sun causes skin damage despite the weather outside so it must be protected — your future self will thank you.

The La Roche-Posay Anthelios Clear Skin Sunscreen is great for all skin types and leaves behind a non-oil or white cast appearance. It keeps the skin protected, while also adding a healthy, not oily, glow to the skin.

If you have more sensitive skin, the Beauty of Joseon sunscreen is for you. It is incredibly gentle on the skin and absorbs incredibly easily.

Another classic for those who want some coverage while still maintaining a glowy exterior is Supergoops’ Glow Screen. With its minimal ingredients and expansive sunscreen line, Supergoop continues to challenge the sunscreen industry with its well developed products. There’s a reason it continues to be a staple to everyone’s skincare routine.

Step 7: Body Lotion

Don’t forget — your skin extends beyond your face. You are likely already doing everything correctly to take care of your body, from using soap to occasionally exfoliating. However, many people forget lotion should be applied at least once a day and not just after you shower.

Afterall, your body needs moisture, too.

Looking for an everyday lotion? The Nivea Essentially Enriched Every Day Body Lotion is a great place to start. It has very few irritating ingredients and a variety of yummy-smelling scents. From vanilla to cucumber, find what you prefer.

If you have incredibly dry skin, especially as the winter months come closer, the Eucerin Intensive Repair Body Lotion will be a great fit for you. It’s incredibly hydrating and shows near-instant results.

If you are someone who hates the feeling of lotion, start by applying a thin lotion to just the elbows, knees, feet, hands, and chest. This way, it won’t feel sticky and will dry before you even know it. A great thin lotion is the Lubriderm Daily Moisture Lotion — it absorbs quickly while still leaving the skin hydrated.

Your Routine Schedule:

Now that you have all the elements of your skincare routine, when do you use them? Here is a simple morning and night routine that you can easily follow.

Morning:

(Optional) Cleanser, Moisturizer, Lip Balm, Sunscreen

Night:

Cleanser, Treatment, Moisturizer, Lip Balm, Body Lotion

You will note the face cleanser is optional in the morning. If you have dry skin, it’s recommended not to over-wash your face because it can dry it out even further. Begin by only washing your face at night, and maybe using a splash of water in the morning around the eyes, nose, and lips.

At night, if you have acne-prone skin, alternate face cleansers if you decide to purchase the Panoxyl Acne Foaming Wash. Only use this wash 3-4 times a week, or if you are having a lot of new breakouts. Otherwise, use a daily wash.

As you become more familiar with skincare, you will likely grow your routine, or simply work to perfect it. You will add products, drop products, or change what brands you gravitate to. The world of skincare can be overwhelming, but your skin will thank you in the end.

All photos courtesy of Pinterest