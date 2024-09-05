5 Outfit Ideas For This Broncos Season

The NFL has returned and with that so has the Broncos season which kicked off last week but is making its home debut this 2024 season on Sunday. Whether you’re cheering on the team from the comfort of your living room, a local sports bar, or at Empower Field at Mile High, showing your spirit is always a must in Broncos Nation.

To help you stand out from the crowd and stay on trend, here are five Broncos-themed outfit ideas that balance style and team pride.

The Vintage Crew Neck

There is nothing quite like being comfy yet stylish and trendy at the same time especially as Denver begins to transition into fall weather.

The perfect way to accomplish this is to wear a “vintage” crew neck sweater. These sweaters are incredibly popular and versatile due to the nostalgic appeal that captures the essence of classic sports fashion and you can find them at a variety of stores online. A perfectly comfortable and chic sweater is available currently at Abercrombie & Fitch or even your local thrift store. They have a wide variety of styles and silhouettes, so you are guaranteed to find something that works for you and your individual style.

If you are planning a relaxing game day at home, pair the sweater with your favorite sweatpants and coffee to keep it relaxed and comfortable. For a watch party with friends or a game at the stadium, try matching the sweater with loose jeans and stylish accessories like hoop earrings or a beautiful bracelet. A plain baseball cap can complete this Broncos outfit.

The Varsity Jacket

Wearing a varsity jacket is not only a classic staple when watching football but it’s the perfect way to look stylish while still repping your favorite team. These jackets can be found at Depop at affordable prices, typically $30 or less. If you aren’t the type of person to scavenge the internet, the NFL Shop also sells these jacket styles, but at a much steeper price.

To complete the look, layer the jacket over a plain black or white t-shirt with your favorite jeans or wide-legged black pants. For footwear, opt for classic sneakers to ensure comfort. Add a few pieces of bold jewelry, but keep the focus on the jacket.

A varsity jacket is the simplest way to stay stylish while proudly showing your support for the Denver Broncos.

A Jersey, Duh!

A list telling you what to wear wouldn’t be complete without the inclusion of a jersey.

Jerseys are the quintessential game day attire, instantly recognizable and perfect for showing your allegiance to your favorite team or player. These items are incredibly accessible and can always be found at your nearest retailer during the season — or if you’re lucky you can even thrift one.

Additionally, there is a level of personalization to a jersey whether you want to rep your favorite player or customize it with your name on it, it’s a great way to show who you support.

There are several different styles to choose from, including the classic blue and orange home jersey, the sleek white away-game jersey, or the vibrant orange and blue alternative. To style a jersey, keep the rest of your outfit casual and sporty. Lightweight jewelry like simple chains or stud earrings complements the look without overpowering it. Pair the jersey with athletic pants, whether they be joggers, leggings, or a tennis skirt. Complete the look with your favoite pair of comfortable sneakers.

The Logo Baseball Cap

Not looking to spend too much on merchandise? A simple baseball cap is the perfect budget-friendly way to create a Broncos outfit. These hats are widely available both online and in stores, from local sports shops to Colorado souvenir stores. This is a great way to keep your personal style while also being incredibly practical — keeping the sun out of your eyes and protecting your skin.

These hats vary in price points greatly, ranging from $5-$50. The NFL Shop always has some in stock, ready to purchase. Additionally, many caps are limited edition, which can inflate prices.

To make the most of this accessory, pair it with an outfit that reflects your personal style. They provide a great opportunity to style an outfit within your comfort zone, as well as the ability to adapt to other conditions, such as weather.

For warmer weather, go for a casual look with denim shorts or athleisure for a more laid-back vibe. As the temperatures drop, swap the cap for a warm beanie, which can be found at the NFL Shop, for an outfit that’s just as stylish.

The Non-Merch Outfit

Do you not have any Broncos merchandise in your closet? You don’t need to break the bank for the occasion. Simply incorporate items that have hints of either blue, orange, or white. A denim jacket or dark jeans is an easy way to meet the blue requirement, while a plain white t-shirt or button-down shirt adds a clean and neutral touch.

Pair this outfit with cowboy boots, and you now have the perfect Broncos outfit and can twin the Broncos Cheerleaders.

All photos courtesy of Pinterest