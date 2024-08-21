Thrifter’s Guide: The 8 Best Arc Locations in Denver

There’s no shortage of opportunities for residents of Denver, Colorado to shop secondhand. Home to hundreds of resellers, countless vintage stores and dozens of pop-up markets every weekend, Denver is one of the biggest thrift hubs in America.

However, in this city of thrifters, one truth stands clear — you’re either a Goodwill or an Arc person.

And while Goodwills are everywhere, Arc Thrift Stores are Colorado’s unique chain of non-profit thrift stores. Dedicated to supporting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, Arc Thrift Store proceeds are distributed to Arc, ACL and Advocacy Denver Chapters in Colorado. That way, Arc stores are serving two causes at once: the one their proceeds go toward and the ever-relevant commitment to shopping sustainably.

For all the Arc enthusiasts out there, the following list breaks down the best Arc locations in the Denver area — based on size, popularity, consistency of cool inventory and other factors.

The 8 Best Arc Locations in Denver

8. Woodlawn Center (Littleton)

Photo courtesy of arc Thrift Stores

Address: 1400 W Littleton Blvd, Littleton, CO 80120

Pros: Lots of natural light, clean, reasonable prices, decent inventory.

Cons: Crowded on Saturdays (leading to a lack of carts), locked bathrooms, limited dressing rooms.

The Arc location in Littleton’s Woodlawn Center has a lot going for it. The natural light from the large storefront windows makes for a pleasant shopping experience — everything looks better when it’s bathed in sunlight. The store is clean, the prices are reasonable, and while the inventory isn’t the biggest, it’s definitely solid. You can usually find a good mix of items without breaking the bank.

But, like any popular spot, it has its downsides. Saturdays can get pretty packed,so you might have to hunt for a cart or make do without one. The bathrooms are locked, which can be a bit inconvenient, especially if you’re planning to spend some time browsing. Plus, the limited number of dressing rooms means you might have to wait your turn. Despite these minor drawbacks, the Littleton Arc is still a reliable choice if you’re looking for a well-lit, budget-friendly thrifting spot.

7. South Broadway

Photo courtesy of arc Thrift Stores

Address: 1515 S Broadway, Denver, CO 80210

Pros: Historic location, closest location to Downtown Denver.

Cons: Narrow aisles, small parking lot, typically very crowded.

As the first-ever Arc location, the S Broadway Arc is almost as iconic as the S Broadway Goodwill — which might be why it’s so low on this list. It’s always crowded.

Not only is this location relatively tiny compared to some locations that are higher on the list, it’s also one of the only locations located in the Denver metro area. As such, it’s extremely popular amongst Denver cool kids, which means the selection is always hit-or-miss.

While it’s usually fairly picked over, finding a grail isn’t impossible. Plus, the small size of this Arc location makes it ideal for thrifting with friends who maybe don’t want to spend three hours searching the thrift store. As long as you go in with an open mind, a careful eye and the determination to look through every single section, the Thrift Gods who control the Arc on South Broadway could grant you a reward for your hard work.

6. Bowles Marketplace (Littleton)

Photo courtesy of arc Thrift Stores

Address: 8936 W Bowles Ave, Littleton, CO 80123

Pros: Wide selection of unique goods, well organized, friendly workers.

Cons: High prices, weird lighting.

Another small but mighty location, the Bowles Marketplace location is a hidden gem. Tucked away in Littleton, this location is small enough for a quick after work trip but holds a diverse enough selection of inventory that you won’t leave empty-handed. Especially if you’re looking for unique items (rather than name brand or true vintage), this location will have you covered.

The Bowles Marketplace Arc location is also one of the most well-organized locations in Denver. In particular, the book selection is neat and easy to browse, which isn’t true for some other locations on this list.

Now, the downside: being that this location is in the corner of a strip mall, the lighting is less than ideal. In other words, this Arc is darker inside compared to others with bigger windows and more natural light. Plus, prices here can be a bit steeper than at other Arc locations. If you’re watching your budget, you might need to be picky. But honestly, with the quality and variety this location offers, it’s still worth the trip.

5. Central Park Shopping Center (Glendale)

Photo courtesy of arc Thrift Stores

Address: 7429 E Iliff Ave, Denver, CO 80231

Pros: Big sections, spacious aisles, constant restocking, well-organized.

Cons: High-priced electronics.

The Glendale Arc location makes the top five of this list for its home goods section alone. Though the rest of the store is certainly worth a browse, the home goods section is always stocked to the brim with high-quality kitchen gadgets, cool decor pieces, and unique glassware. Plus, while the store is always fairly well-stocked, the aisles are super spacious, so you won’t feel cramped while you browse.

Even on back-to-back trips, you’re likely to find something new every time you visit.

4. Lamar Station Plaza (Lakewood)

Photo courtesy of arc Thrift Stores

Address: 6791 W Colfax Ave, Lakewood, CO 80214

Pros: Large store with wide selection, spacious aisles, well-lit, lots of dressing rooms.

Cons: Very crowded (especially on Saturdays).

Also known as “The Arc on Colfax next to Casa Bonita,” this location is high-quality all around. Freshly renovated last summer, the Lamar Station Plaza Arc is consistently clean and fairly large — which gives shoppers far more personal space than some other locations on this list.

Its size is particularly relevant because this location is generally crowded (and seems to have a higher population of high school kids on Saturdays).

Despite its popularity, the location is consistently well stocked with large enough sections that shoppers are likely to find high-quality items. Plus, with the high number of dressing rooms and consistent restocking, you can (almost) pretend that there isn’t a gang of stylish teens at the other end of the aisle finding all the cool t-shirts before you get a chance.

3. Bear Valley (Sheridan)

Photo courtesy of arc Thrift Stores

Address: 3125 S Sheridan Blvd, Denver, CO 80227

Pros: usually not crowded, not a lot of resellers, constant restocking, excellent selection.

Cons: Higher prices (especially on jewelry), furniture layout is difficult to navigate.

The Bear Valley location has been open for about a year at this point. It’s also a pretty decent trek from the city, nestled in the sweet spot between Lakewood and Littleton.

As such, Arc’s Bear Valley location is typically fairly calm. That’s probably why this location has consistently good inventory (even on half-off Saturdays). Because it’s less crowded than other locations, Arc employees can keep the racks full — and shoppers have a better chance of finding high-quality items.

Bear Valley is also one of the bigger Arc locations, and, because it’s newer, it’s also cleaner and more well-lit than other older locations. We’ll see how it changes over time — especially now that the secret’s out — but for now, Bear Valley is one of the top three best Arc locations in Denver.

2. Arvada Plaza (58th Ave)

Photo courtesy of arc Thrift Stores

Address: 9661 W 58th Ave, Arvada, CO 80002

Pros: great layout, consistently good selection, full home goods area, likelihood of finding vintage is high, well-lit.

Cons: narrow aisles, usually crowded, home goods section is chaotic.

Maybe a controversial pick due to its smaller aisles and popularity, the Arvada Plaza location has nevertheless earned the number two spot on this list by consistently supplying heat. While trips to this location often mean battling for cart space and constantly saying “Excuse me,” these are minor flaws to overcome.

The seArch often reaps high rewards: not only is the likelihood of finding vintage high, but the likelihood of finding cool, unique items (regardless of manufacturing date) is even higher.

All in all, the Arvada Plaza Arc is small but mighty.

1. University Towne Center (Centennial)

Photo courtesy of arc Thrift Stores

Address: 7450 S University Blvd Suite 100, Centennial, CO 80122

Pros: Wide aisles, good selection, lots of home goods, have never left empty-handed, well-lit, lots of dressing rooms and registers, constant restock.

Cons: Higher prices, crowded on Saturdays.

The Centennial Arc location has earned the number one slot on this list. Not only is it spacious and clean with good lighting, it’s inventory is steady fire. (Personally, I’ve never left this location empty-handed — and I’ve found everything from 1970s denim and vintage grails to designer handbags and name-brand appliances). From its clothing to its home goods, this location is trustworthy for a successful thrift trip every single time.

The only downside to this location is its prices: because it’s in a more affluent area, this Arc location generally charges higher — but the prices may be worth it because of how good the inventory is.

In Denver’s thriving thrift scene, Arc Thrift Stores stand out for their local roots and meaningful mission. And while this list highlights the top locations across the city, it is nowhere near complete. Each location has it’s own unique charm and can appeal to local thrifters for several reasons. Pick your favorite, and happy hunting!