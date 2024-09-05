5 Chefs to Know this Hispanic Heritage Month

A vital celebration across Denver, Hispanic Heritage Month is highlighting the rich cultural contributions of the Latinx community especially in the city’s vibrant culinary scene. Hispanic chefs bring their unique backgrounds to life through innovative dishes while reflecting flavors from their heritage. Transforming Denver’s palate while honoring roots, this month is an essential opportunity to appreciate diverse culinary artistry.

Here is 303 Magazine’s guide to Hispanic chefs who are sharing their native cuisines across Denver and where to find them.

Jesus Silva

Where: Tacos al Chile, 950 Broadway, #7, Denver, Sushi Sora and Republik of Chicken in The Golden Mill; 1012 Ford St., Golden

The Lowdown: Overseeing three award-winning food concepts at The Golden Mill in Golden, Chef Silva is dedicated to his community through hard work and leadership. Starting in his hometown of Monterrey, Mexico, Chef Silva started cooking at nine years old and has been crafting a unique fusion of Japanese and Latin cuisine. Since coming to Denver in 2003, Chef Silva has continued his culinary career at Mao, Sushi Sasa and more, where he has shaped his love for umami-rich dishes with Latin flavors. And he hasn’t stopped there — at The Golden Mill, Chef Silva hosts several events for the World Central Kitchen, the Maui Relief Fund and more, earning him the 2023 Colorado Restaurant Association’s Outstanding Philanthropist of the Year.

Manny Barella

Where: Camp Pickle nd Jaguar Boler; both coming in 2025

The Lowdown: From Monterrey, Mexico, Chef Manny Barella recently represented Denver and his culinary expertise on Bravo’s latest season of Top Chef, where he placed top five while sharing his love for Mexican cuisine and familial recipes. With experience from the luxury Sea Island Resort in Georgia to Napa’s Michelin-rated Solage Resort, as well as the chef de partie at the James Beard award-winning Frasca Food & Wine and more, Chef Barella’s experience has brought him to his latest eatery — Camp Pickle. As the culinary director, lookout for Chef Barella’s take on wood-fired dishes inspired by Mexican and southern cuisines. As the President of the Hispanic Chefs Association in Colorado, Chef Barella is committed to fostering a community for culinary growth as well as showcasing authentic Mexican cuisine.

Dana Rodriguez

Where: Casa Bonita; 6715 W. Colfax Ave., Denver, Work & Class; 2500 Larimer St., Denver, and Carne; 2601 Larimer St., Denver

The Lowdown: From growing up on a farm in Juarez, Mexico, Chef Dana Rodriguez has now become a Denver culinary icon for her work at Casa Bonita, Work & Class and her latest restaurant, Carne. Immigrating to Denver in her early 20s, Chef Rodriguez has become a business-owner, chef and entrepreneur in the city. Starting at Panzano restaurant as a dishwasher, she worked her way up to become its executive chef. Gaining six James Bears nominations, Chef Rodriguez isn’t stopping here and is showcasing her talents at Carne, the newly opened, woman-owned steakhouse inspired by the chef’s international travels to France, countries in Asia, Mexico and Italy. “I like to cook because I can provide happiness to people,” says Chef Rodriguez. “[Carne] is the culmination of my travels and reflects what I’m most excited about — sharing incredible flavors, providing an escape from the everyday and having ridiculous amounts of fun around a table full of friends.”

Johnny Curiel

Where: Alma Fonda Fina; 2556 15th St., Denver, and Cozobi Fonda Fina; 909 Walnut St., #100, Denver

The Lowdown: Drawing from traditional techniques, family wisdom and traditions, Chef Curiel is sharing the beauty of Mexico through his food. After recently opening Boulder’s Cozobi Fonda Fina — named after Cozobi, the Zapotec god of corn — Chef Curiel shares Mexico’s corn nixtamalization traditions with wood-fire cooking techniques to define the rich history of their food. As well, at Alma Fonda Fina, Chef Curie is showcasing sourdough tortillas that are light, fluffy and are an inventive take on flour tortillas. Named the newest MICHELIN Guide Colorado’s 2024 Young Chef Award Winner, Chef Curiel recalls finding his start from a young age. “I grew up in kitchens. For me, food is at the heart of every gathering — it’s what beings everyone together,” he says. “I’m putting my love and appreciation for Mexican culture on a plate to showcase the beauty of our country. That’s why we do what we do.”

Diego Coconati

Where: Lucina Eatery & Bar; 2245 Kearney St, #101, Denver

The Lowdown: “I’ve found that the best way to embrace a culture is through food,” says Argentinian-born chef, Diego Coconati. Having a diverse childhood spanning Puerto Rican and Venezuelan cuisines and cultures, Chef Coconati has found that “Learning about the traditions around food, how to make the food and share those experiences is a great way to bond with people.” Pursuing a lifelong passion for cooking, Chef Coconati now shares his Latin background at Lucina Eatery & Bar where he demonstrates the true flavor of native dishes whether it’s chimichurri from Argentina or ceviche from Puerto Rico.

