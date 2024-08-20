Waikiki Beach is a vibrant paradise offering a perfect blend of luxury accommodations, diverse dining experiences, and thrilling activities. Here’s your ultimate guide to where to stay, play, and eat in Waikiki Beach, Hawaii.

Where to Stay

Halekulani

Halekulani is an oasis of tranquility amidst the bustling Waikiki Beach. Known for its exceptional service and elegant accommodations, Halekulani offers oceanfront rooms with stunning views of Diamond Head and the Pacific Ocean. The hotel’s serene ambiance, combined with its world-class spa and fine dining options, ensures a luxurious stay.

Prince Waikiki is a modern luxury hotel with a focus on sustainability and Hawaiian culture. Each room offers panoramic views of the Ala Wai Harbor and the Pacific Ocean. Guests can relax at the infinity pool or enjoy a cocktail at the Hinana Bar. The hotel also offers easy access to the beach and nearby shopping districts. Visit Website

Romer Waikiki at the Ambassador

Romer Waikiki at the Ambassador provides a unique and contemporary lodging experience. This hotel is perfect for those looking to immerse themselves in the local culture while enjoying modern amenities. The Waikiki Swim & Social Club, located within the hotel, offers a variety of water activities and social events, making it an ideal spot for socializing and relaxation.

Alohilani Resort

Alohilani Resort combines luxury with environmental sustainability. This eco-friendly resort features a rooftop infinity pool, stunning ocean views, and a saltwater aquarium in the lobby. The resort’s central location makes it easy to explore Waikiki’s attractions, and its luxurious amenities ensure a comfortable and memorable stay.

Where to Eat

Izakaya 855-ALOHA

For a taste of Japanese cuisine with a Hawaiian twist, head to Izakaya 855-ALOHA. This cozy eatery offers a variety of small plates, sushi, and sashimi. The relaxed atmosphere and delicious food make it a perfect spot for a casual dinner.

Olays Thai Lao Cuisine (Chinatown)

Located in Chinatown, Olays Thai Lao Cuisine offers an authentic taste of Thailand and Laos. The menu features a variety of flavorful dishes, from spicy curries to fresh salads. The vibrant flavors and welcoming atmosphere make it worth the short trip from Waikiki.

San Paolo Pizza and Wine

San Paolo Pizza and Wine brings the flavors of Brazil to Waikiki. This charming restaurant offers a variety of wood-fired pizzas and a curated selection of wines. It’s the perfect spot for a casual yet delicious meal with friends or family.

For a fine dining experience, visit La Bettola Waikiki. This upscale Italian restaurant offers a sophisticated menu featuring fresh, locally sourced ingredients. The elegant setting and impeccable service make it an ideal choice for a special night out. Visit website

SWELL

Located at the Alohilani Resort pool deck, SWELL offers a chic and modern dining experience. The menu features a variety of international dishes, all prepared with a focus on fresh, local ingredients. Enjoy your meal while taking in the stunning ocean views.

Jinya Ramen Bar

If you’re craving ramen, Jinya Ramen Bar is the place to go. This popular spot offers a variety of flavorful ramen dishes, from rich tonkatsu to spicy miso. The casual atmosphere and delicious food make it a great spot for a quick and satisfying meal.

Signature Prime Steak & Seafood

For a luxurious dining experience, visit Signature Prime Steak & Seafood. Located on the 36th floor of the Ala Moana Hotel, this restaurant offers breathtaking views of Honolulu. The menu features high-quality steaks and fresh seafood, making it perfect for a romantic dinner.

IL Gelato

End your culinary journey with a sweet treat from IL Gelato. This local favorite offers a variety of delicious gelato flavors, all made with high-quality ingredients. It’s the perfect way to cool off after a day at the beach.

Where to Play

Learn to surf with one of the best at the Jamie O’Brien School of Surf. Located at the Twin Fin, this surf school offers lessons for all skill levels. Whether you’re a beginner or looking to improve your skills, you’ll have a blast riding the waves. Visit website

Go Hawaii Water Sports Parasailing

Experience the thrill of parasailing with Go Hawaii Water Sports. Soar above the ocean and take in the stunning views of Waikiki and the surrounding areas. It’s an exhilarating activity that you won’t want to miss.

Honolulu Snorkeling Co.

Discover the underwater world with Honolulu Snorkeling Co. Explore vibrant coral reefs and swim with tropical fish and sea turtles. This snorkeling adventure is perfect for both beginners and experienced snorkelers.

Glass Bottom Boat Tour

For a unique perspective of Waikiki’s marine life, take a glass-bottom boat tour. These tours offer the chance to see colorful fish, sea turtles, and even dolphins without getting wet. It’s a fun and educational experience for all ages.

Waikiki Swim & Social Club at the Romer Waikiki

Join the Waikiki Swim & Social Club at the Romer Waikiki for a variety of water activities and social events. From paddleboarding to poolside parties, there’s always something exciting happening at this vibrant club.

Cabana at Hinana Bar at Prince Waikiki

Relax in style at the Cabana at Hinana Bar. Enjoy a refreshing cocktail while lounging by the pool and taking in the beautiful views of the harbor. It’s the perfect spot to unwind and soak up the Hawaiian sun.

Secret Spot Honolulu

Discover the hidden gem of Secret Spot Honolulu. This intimate venue offers a unique blend of live music, art, and culture. It’s the perfect spot to experience the local creative scene and enjoy a night of entertainment.

Centered Hawaii

For the best EDM immersive events on the island, check out Centered Hawaii. This collective hosts a variety of electronic dance music events, featuring top DJs and an energetic crowd. Experience the unique blend of music, fashion, and art that defines the Centered Hawaii vibe.