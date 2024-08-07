Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 8/7 – 8/11

Root beer floats, live music in the Denver Botanic Gardens, gourmet stuffed cookies, and beers at Littleton’s Breckenridge Brewery — life is pretty great this week in Denver. You may also be interested in checking out the CinemaQ Film Festival, the 2nd Annual Saigon Azteca Night Market or the Smash Fine Arts Festival this weekend.
Gracie Jay and Ryan Hanseler
Gracie Jay (arranger, vocalist) and Ryan Hanseler (pianist, composer) are a duo performing at the Nocturne this evening in jazz tradition with Gracie Jay’s own compositions and arrangements, as well as works from late New Orleans artists and composers Allen Tousaint, Harold Batiste, Ellis Marsalis and James Black. Hanseler won the Off-Beat Top Fifty Artist award in New Orleans from his most recent album, Live at Snug!
Photo credit Nocturne Jazz
Arlo Parks with Thom LaFond
Arlo Parks is an English singer and songwriter. She will be joined by Thom LaFond for an evening in the beautiful Denver Botanic Gardens’ UMB Bank Amphitheater for part of their summer concert series. The music will pair in tune with the boomed life all around, creating the perfect atmosphere to stroll through the gardens.
Photo credit NPR Music / Facebook
Mt. Joy
If you’re having a rough week, here’s your “Silver Lining,” Mt. Joy’s five-piece indie rock band is taking to the Red Rocks’ stage this Friday night. And from Tulsa, Okla., indie folk band Wilderado will open.
Photo credit AXS
On Tap with KBCO: Gary Clark Jr.
The Littleton Farm House contains a 15-acre campus that guests will get to bask in with hand-crafted beer and great music to hear as 97.3 KBCO brings Gary Clark Jr., John Vincent III, and Eddie 9V on through. A portion of proceeds will go towards Project C.U.R.E.
Photo credit Breck Brew
JPEGMAFIA
JPEGMAFIA is an American rapper, singer and record producer from Flatbush, Brooklyn. He’s released five studio albums to date, with I LAY DOWN MY LIFE FOR YOU as the most recent on Aug. 1 this year.
Photo credit Complex / Facebook
Canning Class
During this class, experts will present an overview of three essential methods of food preservation: freezing, drying and canning at the family-owned Big Tool Box, partnered with CSU Extension Specialists. Attendees will be taught what the appropriate equipment is, along with procedures, and necessary elevation adjustments to ensure food is preserved correctly.
Photo credit The Big Tool Box Centennial / Eventbrite
Sheraton’s 5th Annual Root Beer Float Day Celebration
In celebration of National Root Beer Float Day, Sheraton is giving away Root Beer Floats to the public in exchange for donations to Children’s Hospital Colorado. This is the hotel’s 5th annual fundraiser in support of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Floats will be served from the Gatherings by Sheraton cart – a new program that helps guests and locals feel inspired by the stories and culture of communities around the world.
Photo credit Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel
Candy Land Elevated Pop-Up Bar
This pop-up bar includes cocktails, all made with Elevate Vodka — a Colorado Craft gluten-free vodka made at Mile High Spirits.
Photo credit Mile High Spirits / Eventbrite
Fizz Fight: Battle of Bubbles
With over 50 bubbly drinks to try (beers, seltzers, non-alcoholic canned cocktails and kombucha), it is destined to be a fun time. Additionally, attendees have the chance to vote for their favorite brands to crown the Best in Bubbles. Don’t miss the unlimited samplings, street food and trucks, games and photo booths, and a burping contest.
Photo credit Gum Pop Presents / Eventbrite
Gourmet Stuffed Cookies & Treats Pop Up with Forget Me Not Cookie Co.
If the day ends in Y, it’s a good day to treat yourself to somethin’ sweet. Grab a freshly baked cookie from Forget Me Not Cookie Co. along the Park Meadows Makers Market. There is also the option to continue walking the market and finding clothing, jewelry, art, Colorado food and gift items and home decor.
Photo credit Makers Market Colorado / Facebook
Butterflies at Chatfield Farms
It’s a lovely time of year to visit the hundreds of butterflies that are home to the seasonal habitat in the Butterfly Pavilion, such as swallowtails, monarchs, mourning cloaks and painted ladies. The plants housed within are used to provide nectar as a source for butterfly food.
Photo credit Botanic Gardens
CinemaQ Film Festival
CinemaQ is Denver’s only LGBTQ+ Film Festival, and it is here for its Sweet 16 this year at the Sie FilmCenter. The opening night shows My Old Ass. The narrative feature follows a mushroom trip that brings “free-spirited Elliot face-to-face with her 39-year-old self. But when Elliott’s ‘old ass’ delivers warnings to her younger self, Elliot realizes she has to rethink everything about her family, life, and love.”
Photo credit Denver Film / Facebook
Build: Design & Create with LEGO!
After 10 years, the Longmont Museum has brought back a LEGO exhibit, “Build: Design & Create with LEGO!” It is a hands-on experience, where guests of all ages can build and race a LEGO car, take on an architectural challenge, invent something new or just play around. The exhibit also shows a gallery of custom LEGO creations by regional artists.
2nd Annual Saigon Azteca Night Market
This evening event is a family-friendly celebration of Latinx and Asian cuisine and culture in Westwood. It includes Latin and Asian fusion food vendors, a DJ battle station, traditional dances and performances, dance battles, local artists and vendors from both communities, eating contests, low riders vs. JDM sports cars, arts and craft stations, a karaoke contest singing Latin/Asian songs.
Photo credit Hecho En Westwood
Smash Fine Arts Festival
Cherry Creek North sponsors the 2024 Smash Fine Arts Festival in the Fillmore Plaza. Stop through and visit Smash in the Square for its highly curated, outdoor fine-art exhibition featuring national artists and live acoustic music all weekend.
Photo credit Visit Denver
