Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 8/7 – 8/11

Aug. 8 – 11Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, CO$75

CinemaQ is Denver’s only LGBTQ+ Film Festival, and it is here for its Sweet 16 this year at the Sie FilmCenter. The opening night shows My Old Ass. The narrative feature follows a mushroom trip that brings “free-spirited Elliot face-to-face with her 39-year-old self. But when Elliott’s ‘old ass’ delivers warnings to her younger self, Elliot realizes she has to rethink everything about her family, life, and love.”

Photo credit Denver Film / Facebook