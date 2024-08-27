Top 5 Best Places to Get Aesthetic Nails in Denver



You’re going out this Friday, everything you need is all there. But, you look down at your clipped nails with ingrown cuticles — it doesn’t look quite right. You feel like you need something better, something to match tonight’s aesthetic.

Normally it wouldn’t bother you, getting your nails done regularly would be too expensive in the long run. But, it’s a special occasion and you should look and feel your best.

You last got your nails professionally done for senior prom five years ago. Most of your jobs had you working with your hands so expensive nails were out of the question.

Sitting up from your bed you open your phone to look through the nail salons in the Denver area. A lot pop up on your maps but you don’t where to start.

Fear not, 303 Magazine has you covered!

The Mile High City boasts an array of nail salons that cater to every aesthetic. Whether you’re after intricate designs, eco-friendly practices, or just a splash of fun — these five spots are sure to impress.

Let’s get into it!

Nail & Skin Studio – For The Classics

Photo courtesy of Nail & Skin Studio

Photo courtesy of Nail & Skin Studio

Photo courtesy of Nail & Skin Studio

Photo courtesy of Nail & Skin Studio

Photo courtesy of Nail & Skin Studio

For those who appreciate timeless beauty, Nail & Skin Studio is the perfect place for you.

This salon delivers in classic, elegant nail designs with a modern twist. Their specialty is the refined French manicure and minimalist styles that exude sophistication. Nail & Skin’s skilled technicians focus on clean lines and precise applications, making it the go-to spot for a polished and professional look.

Verona Nails & Spa – Best for Nail Art

Photo by Verona Nails & Spa

Photo by Verona Nails & Spa

Photo by Verona Nails & Spa

Photo by Verona Nails & Spa

If you’re obsessed with bold and creative designs, Verona Nails & Spa in Littleton should be at the top of your list.

This salon is renowned for its intricate nail art, focusing on elaborate and customized designs. From hand-painted florals to bejeweled patterns, Verona Nails & Spa’s talented team transforms your nails into miniature canvases. Their specialty in complex and eye-catching art ensures that your nails will be a conversation starter wherever you go.

The Nail Lounge – Best for Luxurious Spa Treatments

The Nail Lounge in the Denver Tech Center is perfect for those wanting a pampering experience that goes beyond the usual manicure.

Their specialty lies in luxurious spa treatments that combine nail care with relaxation. Think indulgent pedicures that include soothing massages and high-quality products. The salon’s serene environment and premium service make it the ideal place to unwind while getting top-notch nail care.

Acronychous – Best for Custom Designs

Photo by Acronychous

Photo by Acronychous

Photo by Acronychous

Photo by Acronychous

Photo by Acronychous

For a personalized touch, head to Acronychous in Whittier. This salon shines in crafting custom nail designs tailored specifically to your style. Whether you’re looking for a unique color combo or a special design, their technicians are adept at creating custom nail art that reflects your taste. Independtly woman owned and operated, Acronchychous’ specialty in personalized service ensures that you’ll leave with nails that are distinctly yours.

The Beauty Collective – Best for Trendy Gel Nails

The Beauty Collective in Lakewood is the place to go for the latest gel nail technology.

Their specialty is in trendy gel nails that offer both durability and style. With a wide range of colors and finishes, The Beauty Collective stays on the cutting edge of gel nail trends, making it easy to sport the latest looks. Their expertise in gel applications ensures a long-lasting, high-gloss finish that’s perfect for any occasion.

Denver’s nail salons are as diverse as the state itself, each offering a unique twist on nail aesthetics. Whether you’re in the mood for luxury, sustainability, artistry, or fun, these top five spots have you covered. Treat yourself to a fabulous manicure and let your nails become a stunning reflection of your personal style.