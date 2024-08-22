This Week In Concerts — Bilmuri, Khruangbin, Future, The Hold Steady and More

We’ve got a simply glorious set of shows locked and loaded this week here in Denver. Check out some of the highlights!

Rip-roaring deathcore/ambient/post-jazz project Bilmuri is hitting the stage the Gothic Theatre on 8/24 and they’re bringing along Driveways to make sure the pit is ready to go from the very first note. Fronted by former Attack Attack! member Johnny Franck, this one will be a can’t miss Saturday event!

Everyone’s favorite chilled-out funk trio, Khruangbin, arrives in Colorado this week for a fabulous pair of shows. Their first stop is the Mission Ballroom for an intimate show on 8/24, and then on 8/27 they’ll be pulling out all the stops for a massive Red Rocks set. Peter Cat Recording Co. will join them for both evenings to nail the vibes from the get-go.

The Hold Steady are taking over the Bluebird Theater for a three-night run from 8/22 to 8/24. Keeping things fresh are three amazing openers—Jesus Christ Taxi Driver on 8/22, Dead Pioneers on 8/23 and the always excellent Daniel Rodriguez on 8/24. This three-night run is the start of their 20th anniversary tour, so these will be some incredibly special shows.

The rest of this week's shows are below.

8/23—Marron

8/24—Sintra

8/22—Five Finger Death Punch

8/23—Grupo Firme

8/27—Future and Metro Boomin

8/22—Secret Recipe with Isded and Qilin

8/23—Malakai with Craftal, Hoopla and callmenikkip

8/24—Yoko with Skinny Limbs, Sturdy Trees, Muted Diagram and ManFish

8/27—Trizdolf with ZIPZ, Slurk, Cattapilla and GRAD13NT

8/22—Slush (Sleazy Lettuce B2B Jush) with The Autonym, Knuck and Swerve Theory

8/23—Khariszma with Pac D, S2PS B2B Xian Juan and Cassien

8/24—Deciprocal with Tess, FWDTWO and Sillstrop

8/23—Sexy Coyote with The Pretty Shabbies and Blackberry Crush

8/24—Gritch with Humble Francis and Neo Tokyo Philharmonic

8/21—Rhye

8/22—The Hold Steady with Jesus Christ Taxi Driver

8/23—The Hold Steady with Dead Pioneers

8/24—The Hold Steady with Daniel Rodriguez

8/23—Shrek Rave

8/24—Fekky with Gyyps and Jackpal

8/22—SHiFT ft. The Bloody Beetroots with Underlux and Willbeaux

8/23—Chris Travis

8/24—Logan Ledger with Jeremy Pinnell, Derek Dames Ohl and Extra Gold

8/22—Rohaan

8/23—Dubfire

8/23—Bass Ops: Nimda

8/24—Azzecca

8/24—Carlo Lio

8/21—Tart Sweet with Kimandala

8/21—Piano Lounge: Dave Honig

8/22—Greg Gisbert Quintet

8/22—Piano Lounge: Delta Sonics Duo

8/23—3MoMezzos

8/23—+Ultra

8/23—Piano Lounge: Bill Mckay & Nathan Peoples Duo

8/24—Wil Swindler’s Elevenet

8/24—Tonguebyte

8/24—Piano Lounge: Tom Amend

8/25—Gift Of Jazz

8/27—Soph & Austin

8/22—408 with Overtime Winner and The Losers Club

8/23—Daniel Nunnelee with Noah Pope and Downey Chase

8/24—Splendid Blend with Mr. Specific and Kaepora

8/25—Honey & The Hive Mind with Harlotts, Beggers Union and Reposer

8/26—Frail Talk

8/23—Badda Boom Brass Band with The Edgewater Project and Saved by Aliens

8/24—The Dirty Turkeys with Knuckle Pups and When The Sun Explodes

8/22—Orbit Culture with Glacial Tomb

8/23—Peter Rowan with Sam Grisman Project

8/24—Bilmuri with Driveways

8/23—Michael Ray

8/21—Hump Day Funk Jam

8/22—Dave Randon Trio

8/23—Mile Hi Groove

8/24—Mile Hi Groove

8/25—Daddy & Company

8/26—Monday Night Jazz

8/27—B3 Jazz Jam

8/21—Fly Janet with George Cessna and Roselit Bone

8/22—Give Me Gold with Team Nonexistent and Calamity

8/23—D’VerZo Andino with Nemegata and Ritmo Cascabel

8/24—Ghost Canyon Fest

8/25—Ghost Canyon Fest

8/22—RVGGS with Juulz B2B Hags, Tezarakt B2B Digidawg, Avy, Novakn and Dr. Ill

8/23—Para Nosotros

8/23—Asces with Markus Braun, Fer Shor, HAWD HITTA and Silk Noir

8/24—Dad Bod with Orua and Totem Pocket

8/24—XOSammy

8/24—Details with Matty Ghost, Blossom Reynolds and Tokiyoh

8/25—Los Alcos with Red Sage, Blue Tongue and Unrelenting Toxic Jazz Beast

8/22—SaxKixAve with BKellZ, J-Rose Loops and Loop Story

8/23—HEYZ with Swampz and Droptalk

8/24—HEYZ with Noetika and PapaJay

8/25—EDITH with Castillo Bravo, Deva Yoder and The Polite Heretic

8/23—Taylor’s Version

8/24—SAD!

8/25—Bobby Oroza

8/23—LF SYSTEM with Austin Franz

8/27—The Polyphonic Spree with Another Michael and Magic Cyclops

8/24—Alvvays with The Beths

8/24—Khurangbin with Peter Cat Recording Co.

8/24—Bikini Kill with Sweeping Promises

8/21—Tim Wendel Trio

8/22—The Matt Fuller Quartet

8/23—GoodRattle Hardbop Quintet

8/24—Tom Amend Quintet

8/25—The Spencer Zweifel Trio

8/22—Nick Valdez

8/24—Acraze with Truth X Lies and Peazy

8/23—Joey Porter Trio

8/24—Lipgloss

8/22—Monkeys On A String

8/23—Dyketopia

8/24—Mile High Power Fest

8/27—Marky Ramone

8/21—Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats with Futurebirds

8/22—1964

8/23—Marco Antonio Solis

8/24—Reggae On The Rocks

8/25—Parker McCollum with Corey Kent

8/26—John Fogerty with Hearty Har

8/27—Khruangbin with Peter Cat Recording Co.

8/22—Savage Resistance

8/23—Roger Green

8/23—Sirens in the Round

8/23—The Dirty Turkeys

8/22—Local Metal Extravaganza

8/23—Ramirez

8/24—Goon & Glizzy

8/23—Mile High Power Fest

8/24—Victim of Fire with Harvested, Down Bad and Ignorant Bliss

8/25—thotcrime with charl0ux, Anita velvita and Astrid

8/26—HIDE with Mirrored Fatality, Bent and Aeonexit

8/27—Se Vende with Scorplings, Surprise Soup and Chair Bomb

8/22—Car Microwave with The Milk Blossoms and mlady

8/23—Ghost Canyon Fest

8/24—Cartilage Casanova with Witchhands and Part Weapon

8/21—Me First & The Gimme Gimmes

8/23—Hunnatrizz

8/24—Gorillat

8/23—Dark Heart

8/24—Maddi Reese

8/22—Geral Dine

8/23—Box State

8/24—The Big Yeet