This Week In Concerts — Afroman, The Terrapin Family Band, Mt. Joy, The Bouncing Souls and More

It’s another beautiful week here in Denver, and we’ve got an absolutely excellent set of shows on the docket for this week. Check out some of the highlights:

Legendary hip-hop maestro Afroman is in town at the Oriental Theater on 8/9. Known for a variety of classic earworms, this show will be an absolute banger. Make sure to bring a Colt 45 and a couple of zig-zags to get the full experience.

Punk rock outfit The Bouncing Souls is coming to the Gothic Theatre with a double-header event on 8/10 and 8/11. Vic Ruggiero will be there for support both nights, with Sorry Sweetheart on 8/10 and Guttermouth on 8/11. Relive the glory days of Warped Tour and dive right into that mosh pit both nights!

The Terrapin Family Band is bringing the whole dang crew to Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom on 8/9 and 8/10. Eric Krasno will be on hand both nights to keep the vibes high, and we’ll get Peter Rowan on 8/9 and Ivan Neville on 8/10. Nothing’s better than a band helmed by the legendary Phil Lesh, so don’t miss out on these incredible shows.

8/9—Camden Cox

8/10—Josh Baker

8/9—Peso Pluma

8/7—Lazy K with Rainbow Boy, Bush Kraft and Trekka

8/8—??????? with Chicon, Darkhurst and Operatr

8/9—Smigonaut with EasyJack, Maxfield and Esok

8/10—A Benefit Show for Johnny Black

8/13—HUMORME with SHBASS, Shakra and Kerv

8/8—Project Aspect with Kruza Kid, Ferg, Yung Lurch, Furbie Cakes and Mythirst

8/9—Jetset with DiS_1, Dialed, Emanate and Ollie Mumbles

8/10—WT Dread with CB₁, S2PS, dj theory and jess esse

8/9—Rex Winnfield with Ntun3, Collur, Muchlovemartine and Lily Nova

8/10—Ryan Wilcox & The Sunday Shakes with Shea Abshier & The Nighthowlers

8/8—Clay Street Unit with Danno Simpson

8/9—CG5

8/10—Mountain Grass Unit with High Horse

8/11—The Greeting Committee with Toledo

8/13—SeeYouSpaceCowboy with The Callous Daoboys, Omerta, Stateside and Destiny Bond

8/9—The Terrapin Family Band with Eric Krasno and Peter Rowan

8/10—The Terrapin Family Band with Eric Krasno and Ivan Neville

8/7—Takuya Kuroda with Superimposition

8/8—Bloodkin with Jesh Yancey & The High Hopes

8/9—Rado with Orca, Moonradish and Bubala

8/10—Ghost Funk Orchestra with Fresh Fruit! and Yam Yam

8/11—Lil Mabu with Ransteez and Welo

8/8—Eliminate

8/9—San Pacho

8/9—Bass Ops: Ivory

8/10—Embrz

8/10—Lakim

8/7—Sexmob (2 Shows)

8/7—Piano Lounge: Freddy Rodriguez Jr.

8/8—The Sax Syndicate

8/8—Gracie Jay & Ryan Handler Duo

8/9—Throwback Friday

8/9—Rajdulari

8/9—Steve Langemo

8/9—Piano Lounge: Cindy Scott & Brian Seeger Duo

8/10—Kerrie Joy & Nelo

8/10—Chantil & The Dukes Of Art

8/10—SF1 (Duo Drum Set)

8/12—Space Force

8/13—Kat & The Dawgs

8/8—La Lom with Jacob Shije Trio

8/9—Iron Filly with Secondhand Sublime and Local Honey

8/10—Ben Nichols with Your Host Oliver Peck and Bison Bone

8/9—Brink with Cactushead

8/10—The Halbrooks Family Band with At The Watchtower

8/9—49 Winchester with Coleman Jennings

8/10—The Bouncing Souls with Sorry Sweetheart and Vic Ruggiero

8/11—The Bouncing Souls with Guttermouth and Vic Ruggiero

8/7—Hump Day Funk Jam

8/8—Dave Randon Trio

8/9—Alive On Arrival

8/10—Alive On Arrival

8/11—Dumm Friends League

8/12—Monday Night Jazz

8/13—B3 Jazz Jam

8/8—ego n friends with hellocentral and Blankslate

8/9—Hex Cassette with Got Save The Queens and Plack Blague

8/10—Psicosis Tropical

8/11—Fust with Sluice and The Milk Blossoms

8/13—Shepherd with Hashtronaut, Mute Duo and REZN

Mikaela Davis

8/8—Mikaela Davis with Jeffery Silverstein

8/9—Peazy, Murra B2B Kandy Shop, Rings and STRM

8/9—Open House: Fred Fancy, Lando Burch, Funk Hunk and The Attorney

8/10—Saibot with Tedd Adam

8/10—Bobby Bottles with Clayton and Chrispy

8/10—Open House: PANTERO666 with Blazeheart B2B Gano and Kiddo

8/11—Tunnel Jumper with Old Deer, DeadGods, Thrillrot and Scrotus

8/12—Brijean with Colloboh

8/8—Kelsey Waldon with Jackie Straw and Patrick Dethlefs

8/9—Fleece with Cherokee Social and Stovetop Gemini

8/10—Wet Nights with Jaguar Stevens, Chroma Lips, The Etiquettes and DJ Kleiman

8/11—Chandler Leighton with Haiden Henderson and Pie Lombardi

8/9—Cults

8/10—The Young Dubliners

8/13—BANNERS

8/9—Magic Sword with ESSENGER and Church Fire

8/9—Detox Unit with Schmoop, Vinja, Lone Drum and Layer

8/10—Jade Cicada with Mickman, Aptic, Dendroid and Ezra!

8/13—Alice Cooper

8/7—Gracie Jay and Ryan Hanseler

8/8—The Matt Fuller Quartet

8/9—Bwn Markley Quartet

8/10—The Derek Banach Quintet

8/11—Stephen Philip Harvey Octet

8/10—Drums and Space

8/7—Killer Mike & The Mighty Midnight Revival

8/10—D’aydrian Harding

8/9—Afroman

8/11—Loose Ends

8/7—K-Love

8/8—Mt. Joy with Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners

8/9—Mt. Joy with Wilderado

8/10—Slightly Stoopid with Common Kings and Fortunate Youth

8/11—Sammy Hagar with Loverboy

8/12—The Head And The Heart with Madison Cunningham

8/13—The Head And The Heart with Houndmouth and Michigander

8/8—Matt Walden with Zack Couron and Jack Lewis

8/9—Jessey Adams

8/9—Forgery

8/10—Katrina Leibee

8/10—Duncan Coker with Katie Mintle

8/8—Chito Rana$

8/10—Merkules

8/10—Infuriate with Contracharge and Victim of Fire

8/9—Redwing Blackbird with Blackcell/, Tetrakroma and DJ Arctic Fox

8/10—The Pretty Shabbies with Parabolic Murmur and Blameshells

8/11—Lord Buffalo with DBUK

8/7—Crown The Empire

8/8—Darius

8/9—Electric Feels

8/13—Sir

8/9—Le Fr3sh with Maro, Dugan and Andi Hanako

8/10—Side Quest

8/8—Rock Nights

8/9—Souliseum

8/11—Enchanted Odyssey