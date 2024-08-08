Swimsuit Brands for Every Body: 10 Must-Have Labels to Shop This Summer

Since we are in the middle of Summer, pool, lake and river days have become essential — with that we constantly are thinking about the latest trendy swimsuit brands that will not only make a splash but also fit your body type. With so many options out there, finding swimsuits can be overwhelming, but making sure you have the right fit and feel comfortable can make all the difference.

Whether you’re curvy, petite, athletic, or anywhere in between, the key to feeling confident is choosing a swimsuit that highlights your best features and provides the comfort and confidence you deserve.

In this article, we’ve curated a list of 10 must-have swimsuit brands that cater to a diverse range of body types. From innovative designs that enhance curves to supportive styles for a sleek silhouette, these brands offer something for everyone.

Dive into the top picks and discover the perfect swimsuit for you.

Swimsuits For Everyone: Swimsuits For All

Discover the empowerment of swimwear perfection with Swimsuits For All, a brand known for the variety of sizes and fits they have with many different designs. Swimsuits For All has every woman’s unique shape and is celebrated with designs that blend innovative fabric with sweet designs and patterns with a variety of silhouettes.

Shop by body type — their diverse range of swimsuits is crafted to embrace all types, ensuring that each piece provides not only a flattering silhouette but also exceptional comfort and support.

Their commitment to inclusivity is evident in their extensive size range. By focusing on high-quality materials, they have managed to create swimwear that contours beautifully to every figure, enhancing confidence both in and out of the water.

Whether you’re lounging by the pool or hitting the waves, Swimsuits for All offers a perfect fit that empowers every woman to feel her most radiant self.

Top Swimsuits for Tummy Control: Nip Tuck Swim

Elevate your swimsuit confidence with Nip Tuck Swim, a brand designed with advanced tummy control technology. Nip Tuck Swim says they are passionate about, “specializing in tummy control and figure forming one piece, tankinis, bikinis, and sun safe swimwear.”

Nip Tuck Swim combines both style and function to offer swimsuits that provide gentle yet effective shaping for a sleek and smooth silhouette. Their innovative use of high-compression fabrics and strategically placed paneling ensure that every piece offers exceptional support and a flattering fit, allowing you to embrace your time in the sun with comfort.

Each swimsuit throughout this brand is meticulously crafted to enhance your natural curves while offering discrete tummy control. Their designs feature reinforced panels and breathable, stretchable materials that contour the body gracefully without sacrificing comfort.

Nip Tuck Swim’s dedication to both elegance and practicality guarantees that you’ll feel confident and effortlessly chic in every dip and dive.

Variety of size ranges: Summersalt

Offering a large range of sizes from 2-22, Summersalt has something for everyone. Explore the inclusive world of Summersalt, where swimwear is designed to celebrate every body shape and size. Summersalt is not only a female founded brand but stands out for its extensive size range, ensuring that every woman can find her perfect fit and feel fabulous by the water, while also being sustainable.

To support the goals and well-being of the community both locally and globally, Summersalt has donated over $1.4 million to causes around the world since its founding. But support is about more than monetary donations.

Check out their sustainable efforts here

They provide everything from petite to plus sizes, with thoughtful designs that cater to diverse body types and preferences. By embracing a wide spectrum of sizes, Summersalt ensures that every individual can enjoy stylish, well-fitting swimwear without compromise.

Whether you’re looking for a vibrant one-piece or a chic bikini, Summersalt delivers options that make every swim a stylish and enjoyable experience.

Top Swimsuits for Curvy Figures: TA3 Swim

Embrace your curves with confidence at TA3 Swim, the premier swimsuit brand that has a specific category tailored for curvy figures. TA3 Swim understands the unique needs of voluptuous silhouettes and delivers swimwear that combines exceptional support with contemporary style.

Their collection features thoughtfully designed swimsuits that accentuate your curves while providing a comfortable, secure fit. With adjustable straps and supportive underwriting, each piece is crafted to enhance your natural shape and ensure you feel fabulous.

With TA3 Swim, you’re not just wearing a swimsuit, you’re embracing a brand that understands and celebrates your shape, making every splash an expression of your confidence and style.

Top Brand For Active Swimwear: Jolyn

Unleash your inner athlete with Jolyn, the ultimate swimwear brand designed for those who demand performance and durability in their swimwear. They specialize in creating swimsuits that can keep up with even the most vigorous activities, from intense lap swimming to adventurous water sports.

With Jolyn, each piece is meticulously engineered to provide a secure fit that moves with your body. Their swimsuits come equipped with features such as adjustable straps and built in support.

Whether you’re diving, sprinting, or practicing in the lap pool, Jolyn’s swimwear is designed to enhance your performance while offering a sleek, sporty look.

Top Swimsuits for Smaller Busts: LOU Swim

Step into effortless style with LOU Swim, a brand that specializes in creating swimsuits tailored for women with smaller busts. They understand the unique needs of those seeking a flattering fit and offer an array of designs that enhance and accentuate smaller frames. They help provide tops that are firmly padded to give small boobs a natural push-up with no awkward gaps.

With features like subtle padding and adjustable straps, their swimsuits provide a flattering lift and shape, allowing you to feel supported and chic. Offering a large range of stylish options, from playful bikinis to elegant one-pieces, there truly is a style for everyone.

Embrace your unique silhouette with swimwear that celebrates your figure.

Best Swimsuits for Larger Busts: Good American

Discover unparalleled support and style with Good American Swimwear, a brand that is fully dedicated to providing the perfect fit for women with larger busts. They excel in crafting swimsuits that offer exceptional lift, coverage, and support. Their designs feature advanced construction techniques, such as reinforced underwires, wide adjustable straps, and built-in bra cups, all tailored to provide maximum support without sacrificing on style.

Good American Swimwear is committed to helping and providing for all body types, especially women with larger features. It is evidently in their thoughtfully designed collections.

With a variety of chic options, from supportive one-pieces to stylish bikinis, Good American allows you to embrace your curves with confidence, knowing that the swimwear pieces are designed to enhance both comfort and style for women with larger busts.

Best One-Piece Swimsuits: La Blanca

Experience the swimwear elegance with La Blanca, a brand celebrated for its stunning collection of one-piece swimsuits.

La Blanca combines sophisticated design with meticulous craftsmanship to create one-piece swimsuits that offer both exceptional style and unparalleled comfort. Each piece is carefully constructed from high-quality fabrics that provide a sleek, flattering fit while maintaining durability and flexibility.

Whether you’re lounging by the pool or taking a dip in the ocean, La Blanca ensures you look and feel effortlessly chic.

Best Bikinis: Andie Swim

Discover the ultimate in beachwear fashion with Andie Swim, made for women by women. Andie Swim stands out for its ability to blend on-trend designs with impeccable fit and comfort, ensuring you look fabulous and feel confident where you are.

Their bikinis come in a wide range of styles, from playful prints to sleek solids, each crafted from high-quality materials. With options like adjustable ties, removable padding, and versatile tops and bottoms, Andie Swim provides the perfect opportunity to mix and match your style.

Dive into summer with confidence, knowing that Andie Swim delivers the best in bikini fashion, making every swim a stylish and enjoyable experience.

Top Swimsuits For Petite Figures: Albion Fit

Elevate your swimwear collection with Albion Fit, a top brand designed specifically for women with petite figures. They are known for crafting swimsuits that are tailored to flatter and enhance smaller frames.

Each piece is designed with thoughtful details such as adjustable straps, proportionate cute, and chic patterns that complement and accentuate petite proportions, ensuring a look that’s both stylish and effortlessly put together.

The brand’s focus on precise sizing and smart design means that their swimsuits provide a comfortable and flattering fit without overwhelming smaller frames. With features like higher-cut legs and shorter torso lengths, Albion Fit designs highlight your natural shape while offering confidence and support.

Dive into summer with Albion Fit, where every swimwear piece is crafted to make petite figures look and feel their best.

In the quest for the perfect swimsuit, finding a brand that caters to your unique body type can transform your beach and poolside experience. From brands that offer amazing support for larger busts, to those that celebrate curvy figures, each brand provides special designs that enhance and flatter every shape.

Ultimately, the best swimsuit is one that makes you feel confident, comfortable, and stylish. By choosing from these top brands that prioritize fit and functionality for different body types, you’re not just investing in swimwear but in a boost of self-assurance for every splash and swim.

Embrace the diversity of options available and celebrate your body with swimsuits designed to fit a flatter, ensuring that every moment spent in the water is as enjoyable as it should be.

