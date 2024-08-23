Sunny Side Up: Denver’s Best Brunch Spots Converge This Weekend at BrunchFest

If you haven’t done so yet, mark your calendar and get your ticket for one of the best events in Denver. On August 24th, Denver BrunchFest will bring together some of your favorite restaurants on the Tivoli Quad at Auraria Campus to bring you some of your favorite bottomless brunch bites, mimosas, and other drinks. In addition to the great brunch samples and bottomless drinks, there will be a live DJ and other entertainment for you to enjoy.
Produced by Drink Denver, Denver BrunchFest is the biggest wrap party of the summer. It is a way to experience some of the best hot brunch spots in Denver and a fun interactive time where you can vote on who you think did brunch the best. Vendors such as Lilac Coffee Express, My Neighbor Felix, Pablito Burritos, First Watch, The OG Denver, and others will be among the participants. Additionally, you can meet new people, run into old friends and just have a really good time.
Here is the current list of restaurants and chefs —
Abrusci’s Fire & Vine
Butter Me up Biscuit
Chez Maggy
Coffee Sarap
Del Frisco’s Grille
Denver Biscuit Co.
Early Bird Restaurant
EDGE Restaurant
Everbowl Craft Superfood
FIRE Restaurant
First Watch
Flight Club
Grande Station
HashTAG
Heavenly Tacos
Kona Grill
Liliac Coffee Express
Mimosas
My Neighbor Felix
Now Pho
Pablito’s Burritos
Playa Bowls
Queen City Collective Coffee
Rio Grande
STK Steakhouse
Sushi Kuro
Syrup
Taste Local Cafe
The Original
The Sugar Cube
Torchy’s Tacos
Toro Latin Kitchen and Lounge
Uptown & Humboldt
Vegan Van
ViewHouse
Voodoo Doughnut
Watercourse
Wonderyard Garden + Table
Wright Room
Tickets for this event are $89.99 (+ $15 fee) for General Admission (1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.), $107.74 (+ $17.75 fee) for Early Admission (12:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.) and $137.32 (+ $22.33 fee) for VIP Entry, which includes a VIP Only Bar. All tickets include food samples, drinks and a commemorative BrunchFest cup. Visit Denver BrunchFest to get your tickets today. As always, enjoy responsibly.
Denver Brunch Fest is on the Tivoli Quad at Auraria Campus located at 1000 Larimer St., Denver from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
All photography courtesy of Emery Media House and Ryan Cox.