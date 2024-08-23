Sunny Side Up: Denver’s Best Brunch Spots Converge This Weekend at BrunchFest

If you haven’t done so yet, mark your calendar and get your ticket for one of the best events in Denver. On August 24th, Denver BrunchFest will bring together some of your favorite restaurants on the Tivoli Quad at Auraria Campus to bring you some of your favorite bottomless brunch bites, mimosas, and other drinks. In addition to the great brunch samples and bottomless drinks, there will be a live DJ and other entertainment for you to enjoy.

Produced by Drink Denver, Denver BrunchFest is the biggest wrap party of the summer. It is a way to experience some of the best hot brunch spots in Denver and a fun interactive time where you can vote on who you think did brunch the best. Vendors such as Lilac Coffee Express, My Neighbor Felix, Pablito Burritos, First Watch, The OG Denver, and others will be among the participants. Additionally, you can meet new people, run into old friends and just have a really good time.

Here is the current list of restaurants and chefs —

Abrusci’s Fire & Vine

Butter Me up Biscuit

Chez Maggy

Coffee Sarap

Del Frisco’s Grille

Denver Biscuit Co.

Early Bird Restaurant

EDGE Restaurant

Everbowl Craft Superfood

FIRE Restaurant

First Watch

Flight Club

Grande Station

HashTAG

Heavenly Tacos

Kona Grill

Liliac Coffee Express

Mimosas

My Neighbor Felix

Now Pho

Pablito’s Burritos

Playa Bowls

Queen City Collective Coffee

Rio Grande

STK Steakhouse

Sushi Kuro

Syrup

Taste Local Cafe

The Original

The Sugar Cube

Torchy’s Tacos

Toro Latin Kitchen and Lounge

Uptown & Humboldt

Vegan Van

ViewHouse

Voodoo Doughnut

Watercourse

Wonderyard Garden + Table

Wright Room

Tickets for this event are $89.99 (+ $15 fee) for General Admission (1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.), $107.74 (+ $17.75 fee) for Early Admission (12:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.) and $137.32 (+ $22.33 fee) for VIP Entry, which includes a VIP Only Bar. All tickets include food samples, drinks and a commemorative BrunchFest cup. Visit Denver BrunchFest to get your tickets today. As always, enjoy responsibly.

Denver Brunch Fest is on the Tivoli Quad at Auraria Campus located at 1000 Larimer St., Denver from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

All photography courtesy of Emery Media House and Ryan Cox.