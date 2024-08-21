Savor the Summer – 18 Pup, Family and Solo Diner Friendly Food & Booze Happenings this Month

With summer coming to a close, preparing for back-to-school and the end of long nights and road trips doesn’t mean the festivities have to halt. While it may appear that the fun has to end, 303 Magazine is here to keep the fun going with these exciting food and booze events sure to leave a memorable end to the summer.

Good food and drinks always pair well with an activity or music. To kick off this round-up, here are two places that provide some options for meeting up with friends, winding down after work with co-workers, date night or weekend family fun ideas.

Denver Beer Co.

Photo courtesy of Denver Beer Co (Canworks) on Facebook

Where: 2409 Main St., Littleton; 1695 Platte St., Denver; 7070 E. Lowry Blvd., Denver; 5768 Olde Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada and 2425 S. Downing St., Denver

When: Monday – Thursday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., Friday – Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

The Lowdown: The Denver Beer Co. is a great place to be social and connect with current friends or make new ones. Regular events include Trivia, Live Music and Run Club, as well as the occasional special events like the Female-led Beer Tasting Class from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on August 26th. JulieAnne Diehl, taproom brewer for the DBC location and Sarah Hiller, DBC production brewer will lead you on an experience exploring five different beer types inspired by the flavors of Mexico. This event will take place at Cerveceria Colorado, the sister brewery of The Denver Beer Co. Each participant will get a full-tasting flight. Tickets ($20) can be purchased here.

If you enjoy beer but a tasting is not what fills your cup, check out the Yoga Series presented by Yoga Six on September 15th at 9:30 a.m. at its Littleton location. Enjoy a 60-minute vinyasa flow session and $1 off your first pint after class. Contact Yoga Six for tickets and reservations.

The Denver Beer Co. is hosting Rescue Puppy Yoga at all of their locations for all ages to help find forever homes for puppies that are bound to be the best fitness partners ever as they help you practice your downward dog. After class, you’ll be able to ask questions and complete adoption paperwork should you and your new yoga coach connect. Additional information and tickets ($30) can be purchased online.

Finally, don’t forget to come out and celebrate with The Denver Beer Co. for its 13th Anniversary Party on August 24th at 2 p.m. at all of its locations. The events will feature specialty beer releases, live music and anniversary food specials.

Stanley Marketplace

Photo Courtesy of Traveling Mercies

Where: 2501 N. Dallas St., Aurora

When: Various dates; see Stanley Marketplace Events page for details

The Lowdown: Stanley Marketplace is a neighborhood favorite when it comes to a one-stop destination for food, shopping and entertainment. The Summer Music Series continues on its West Patio with Jake Weber on August 25th and more in September. Arrive early to grab any of its diverse food options such as Traveling Mercies or Comida and enjoy some time with family or friends.

The You-Pick Flower Event (August 29) and Film on the Field featuring Ghost Busters: Frozen Empire (August 31) are perfect for date ideas or family outings. If bingo is your jam, you can enjoy a night of Drag Bingo With Alice Glamoure on September 20 at the Denver Biscuit Company. There is always something at the Stanley Marketplace that will make your day, evening or weekend filled with fun and great food.

Nocturne

Photo courtesy of Nocturne on Facebook

Where: 1330 27th St., Denver

When: September 15th from 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

The Lowdown: One of 24 venues across the U.S. – and the only one in Colorado – Nocturne recently received a Music In Action Grant from Live Music Society which funds programming that builds community, promotes accessibility and creates opportunities for local talent and touring acts to grow and find new audiences. Nocturne will put the funding into action with its monthly Sunday Community Matinee series offering tickets to live jazz performances for $10 per person – discounted from “Dinner and a Show” experiences which typically start at $89 per person.

The Sunday Community Matinee series kicks off with the Coração Brazilian Quartet – Bill Kopper on guitar, Bill McCrossen on bass, and Raoul Rossiter on drums/percussion and Eric Gunnison on piano.

Did you know that August is filled with many fun nationally recognized days? For instance, there is National Couples Day on August 18th, National Burger Day on August 22nd and then there is August 24th, which was declared Kobe Bryant Day by Los Angeles city leaders. Speaking of things to celebrate, Denver’s four-legged friends are no strangers to a good time – here’s where you and your companion can celebrate National Dog Day with some of Denver’s hottest patios.

Pancho & Jane

Photo courtesy of Pancho & Jane

Where: 16500 S. Golden Rd., # 101, Golden

When: Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., Saturday – Sunday 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Brunch is served Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Lowdown: Pancho & Jane is Golden’s newest taco spot that serves Mexican favorites with a rebellious twist, including a creative lunch and dinner menu of scratch-made tacos, family-style sides and cocktails. With their newly launched weekend brunch menu, diners can enjoy weekly live music and companionship alongside their furry friends on its dog-friendly patio. Plus, dogs can enjoy pupsicles from the restaurant’s menu.

Enjoy items from its brunch menu that include Chilaquiles, Avocado Tostada, Migas Tacos, Suadero Hash and Hot Chicken and Churros. Add on bottomless mimosas for $17. There is also a $10 kids menu that includes the options of French Toast Sticks, Migas Taco and Bandito Breakfast Burrito.

Leven Deli Co.

Photo courtesy of B Public Relations

Where: 123 W. 12th Ave., Denver

When: Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. Happy Hour, Monday – Friday 4 p.m. – 7 p.m., Saturday – Sunday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Lowdown: When you’re not from Denver, one way to find out how much Denverites love their canine friends is by the number of dog-friendly locations in and around Denver. Leven Deli Co. is one of those locations that can be found in the Golden Triangle Neighborhood. It recently celebrated its 6th birthday on July 30 and continues to offer up some of the best sandwiches in town. Gather with friends – including four-legged ones – on Leven’s sunny patio over happy hour deals like $6 draft beers and glasses of wine, $28 mimosa quartets, $24 bottles of wine and cocktails for $10 and under. Food items include spreads, toasts and boards that can be enjoyed during the weekdays only. Happy hour at Leven runs from Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and all day on Saturday and Sunday, and dogs are welcome on the patio for breakfast and lunch too.

Rare Bird

Photo courtesy of Halcyon, a hotel in Cherry Creek

Where: 245 Columbine Street, Denver

When: Monday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

The Lowdown: Rare Bird is a rooftop bar atop the Halcyon, a hotel in Cherry Creek. Being another dog- friendly location, you know that the Rare Bird is the perfect place for you and your best pup/dog to celebrate National Dog Day. “Bird Dog” is a pup-approved happy hour on the last Wednesday of each month from through October. The happy hour features doggy-inspired dishes for fur babies, with chef-prepared specialties including Puppy Poke Bowls – brown rice, salmon and veggies, and Australian Shepard’s Pie with potato, peas, carrots and beef patty; and Chef Saura’s peanut butter dog treats. Plus, a portion of all proceeds from Bird Dog happy hours are donated to MaxFund Animal Adoption Center, Denver’s no-kill animal shelter.

Olive & Finch

Photo by Lucy Beaugard

Where: 1552 E. 17th Ave., Denver; 3390 E. 1st Ave., Denver

When: Open in Uptown 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily. Open in Cherry Creek 7 a.m. – 9 p.m. daily. Happy Hour, 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. daily at both locations.

The Lowdown: Up next is Olive & Finch a pair of “fine-casual” Denver eateries from pioneering Chef Mary Nguyen. With dogs welcome at both the Uptown and Cherry Creek patios, Olive & Finch makes for a great stop when you’re out and about and want to stop in for a quick bite. Grab scratch-made salads or sandwiches. Select options from the happy hour menu that include the Sticky Ribs, Cacio E Pepe Flatbread and Mediterranean Board at the Cherry Creek location and Abbott Kinney, Buddha Bowl and O & F Burger from the Uptown location. Which ever location you decide to visit with your pup, we are sure you will be getting those puppy dog eyes or sublimenal stares trying to persuade you to share. Its happy hour drink options at both locations include the Pink Cucumber ($5), Ryokan Mojito ($5) and Peachy Keen ($5).

Noble Riot

Photo Courtesy of Noble Riot

Where: 1336 27th St., Denver

When: Wednesday – Thursday 4 p.m. – 9 p.m., Friday 4 p.m. – 10 p.m., Saturday 3 p.m. – 10 p.m., Sunday 3 p.m. – 9 p.m. Closed on Monday and Tuesday.

The Lowdown: Noble Riot is an award-winning wine bar that sits in a graffiti-adorned RiNo alley lined with high tops and picnic-style tables. Dogs can chill table side while guests enjoy wines from around the world from small wineries and winemakers – think oranges, pet-nats and more funky bubbles – plus fried chicken and other small bites, or a girl dinner-esque build-a-board with both.

Should you choose to make it a pet-free evening with family or friends, check out Noble Riot’s various classes and sessions that take you on a journey through the history and flavors that burst from its wines. Visit its website for the schedule of classes and sessions this month. Sessions such as the Valle d’Aosta ($35) where you will explore wines from the Valle d’Aosta region or the Lambrusco Class – Cleto Chiarli ($59) where you will learn about the Chiarli family of Modena.

Le Bilboquet

Photo by Lucy Beaugard

Where: 299 St. Paul St., Denver

When: Monday – Thursday 11:30 a.m. – 9 p.m., Friday 11:30 a.m. – 10 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Open for brunch Saturday – Sunday 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The Lowdown: Closing out the dog-friendly patio locations is Le Bilboquet. Located in the heart of Cherry Creek North, Le Bilboquet welcomes furry friends to its expansive covered terrace. Adorned with greenery, this elegant outdoor space provides a refined dining experience where patrons can savor French bistro favorites and sip the restaurant’s renowned Rosé. Meanwhile, canine companions can relax and take in the surroundings.

If you are looking for a dining experience that focuses on locally sourced, fresh ingredients and preserving classical French culinary techniques, Le Bilboquet is perfect for your list. It originally opened in New York City’s Upper East Side in 1986. Founder, Philippe Delgrange teamed up with fellow restauranteur, Rick Wahlstedt, to expand theParisian culinary concept to Denver. Under the direction of Executive Chef, Sosthène Kaboré, who oversees the menu unique to the Denver location, you will enjoy and upscale dining experience whether you select to visit for brunch, lunch, or dinner. An ongoing event you can enjoy every Sunday and Monday is their Burger & Bottle(s) Night.

We love to see how Denver restaurants are incorporating ways to include their patrons’ pups. For someone new to Denver with no in-state friends or family or solo diners alike, these dog-friendly options provide a way to enjoy dining alone or be a means of connection with people as we all know that dogs can be catalysts for the start of conversation between strangers.

Food is another way in which strangers can connect. Denver offers a great mix of food and beverage related festivals that bring people from diverse backgrounds to partake in an activity that most truly enjoy – eating. Community events that harness the power of this connector combine ways to bring awareness or information to those that need it as well as provide ways in which people can learn about other cultures as well as neighborhoods they thought to visit before. To close out this guide, here are two community events sure to have good vibes.

Havana Street Night Market

Photo courtesy of Havana Business Improvement District on Facebook

Where: 2710 S. Havana St., Aurora

When: August 31 from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

The Lowdown: Your ticket to culinary adventure through Korea, Mexico, Africa and more comes to life at the Havana Street Night Market on Saturday, August 31. From Bonfire Event Co. Havana Street Night Market comes from the philosophy of celebrating diversity in business, which is exactly what Havana Street is made of. The 4.3 mile stretch of road boasts significant cultural establishments filled with some of the most diverse food options around Denver. Enjoy a great variety of international cuisines, drinks, entertainment and more at the free admission, family-friendly event. Live music from DJs and entertainment inspired by K-pop and Chinese dragon dancers will also be on display while you explore around. Prizes and giveaways will also be given during the event, so don’t miss out on all it has to offer.

Spirit Hound Distillers Highlands Tasting Room

Photo courtesy of Spirit Hound Distillers on Facebook

Where: 3622 Tejon St., Denver

When: August 23-25; Monday – Friday 3 p.m. – 9 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Lowdown: Celebrate Spirit Hound Distillers‘ first birthday at its Denver Highlands tasting room from August 23 to August 25. Enjoy free pie, live music, back-to-school pet photos, a bellini and bloody mary bar and chances for free beer. Keeping in line with our four-legged companions, Spirit is offering specials all weekend long that coincide with your dog’s breed and gotcha day. The first round is on the distillery if your dog’s breed matches the corresponding day on its calendar – just show a picture of your furry friend to verify. Tell your adoption story to receive 10 percent off any Spirit Hound craft spirit bottle. Peach is the special flavor taking over the celebration with cocktails, brews and pies. You can never have enough pictures of your dog and Spirit Hound understands that too. School photos of you dog will be available to take on August 24 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. so don’t miss your chance.