REV’IT! Opens Their First Physical Store Ever — And It’s In Colorado

Colorado is experiencing a significant shift in the world of motorcycle apparel with the recent arrival of REV’IT!, a motorcycle apparel brand — now located in Denver. Originally based in the Netherlands, REV’IT! is renowned for its ability to strike a delicate balance between function and fashion, creating clothing that not only protects but inspires. The brand’s mission has always been to invoke emotion, instill confidence and exceed the expectations of even the most demanding riders while still holding sustainability at the core of their business.

The opening of the first REV’IT! store in downtown Denver marks a significant milestone for the company. This is the brand’s first and only physical retail store globally, making it a unique destination for Colorado motorcycle enthusiasts and the rest of the world.

Located in the vibrant RiNo Arts District, the store is more than just a retail space; it’s a community hub where riders can connect, share stories and gear up for their next adventure. This premiere store also serves as the North American office for the brand, further cementing its commitment to expanding its presence in the U.S. market.

At the heart of REV’IT! are four core values that drive every aspect of the business: design, performance, innovation, and sustainability.

Known for its fashion-forward design approach to motorcycle apparel, the brand’s designers are constantly pushing the boundaries of style while ensuring that every piece of clothing is functional and practical for riders.

The European aesthetics of REV’IT! are youthful yet sophisticated, appealing to a wide range of riders. Attention to detail is paramount, with every zipper, snap and seam carefully considered to enhance the rider’s experience. They don’t take putting their logo on items lightly.

For REV’IT!, performance is non-negotiable.

The brand is dedicated to listening to its customers, continuously improving its products, and testing them to the highest standards. Whether a rider is navigating city streets, tackling off-road trails, or screaming through the Moto2 finish line, they can trust that REV’IT! gear will perform in even the most extreme conditions.

Innovation is at the core of REV’IT!’s approach to product development. The brand’s in-house lab in the Netherlands is a hub of creativity and technological advancement, where new ideas and solutions are constantly being explored. From cutting-edge materials to advanced safety features, REV’IT! is committed to staying ahead of the curve and offering riders the best possible protection and comfort.

In today’s world, sustainability is more important than ever and REV’IT! is fully committed to this cause. The brand takes its environmental, safety and society responsibilities, seriously, striving to minimize its environmental footprint and preserve the planet’s resources. This commitment to sustainability extends beyond product innovation to include the well-being of employees, suppliers, and customers.

REV’IT! is not just creating gear for today’s riders but is also thinking about the impact on future generations.

The decision to open REV’IT!’s first store in Denver was not on a whim. The United States is a key market for the brand because of how advanced the motorcycle industry is which creates numerous opportunities for them to interact with the riding community and grow their presence.

Colorado, known as the outdoor capital of the world, was a natural fit for REV’IT!, especially given the brand’s strength in the adventure motorcycling segment.

The location of the store at Denver’s RiNo Arts District is an area with a strong motorcycle culture presence. The neighborhood is home to Erico Motorsports, a well-respected motorcycle dealer, and one of the few brick-and-mortar RevZilla stores in the country. By selecting RiNo as its new home, REV’IT! has made 28th and Walnut in RiNo a must-visit destination for local and world-traveling motorcyclists.

The brand hopes to inspire the people of Colorado to get out and ride, providing resources and support as a community hub and adventure outfitter. Colorado’s riders, in turn, will help shape the future of REV’IT! as the brand continuously seeks feedback and inspiration from the local community.

Denver’s Head of Team Chris Dangerfield (left) and Megan Sky Lewis (right)

The REV’IT! store was purposefully designed to become a hub, not just a shopping location. Riders will be greeted with a good cup of coffee or seltzer water and a friendly conversation about riding. Whether a seasoned rider with fifteen bikes in the garage or someone just thinking about getting a motorcycle endorsement, all are welcome at REV’IT!.

The store’s team is genuinely passionate about motorcycling and is ready to help outfit customers with gear that meets their individual needs. Chris Dangerfield is Denver’s head of team and looks forward to meeting you. Swap stories with him about the virtues of hilly off-road riding and his beloved KTM 530 EXC-R.

Megan Sky Lewis will teach you about the lesser-known corners of the Colorado mountains. Lewis favors her Indian Scout Bobber Twenty when she’s not in the store or coaching the Colorado adult powerlifting Special Olympics teams, called Beast Mode.

In addition to being a clothing brand and community driven, they also host events especially as the riding season ramps up. These events include ride-outs, Speaker Series and various educational seminars such as navigating and map reading, motorcycle camping tutorials, and adventure riding technique presentations. The store also partnered with Colorado-based companies and local clubs to bring engaging events to the community.

The opening of REV’IT! Denver is not only a major brand development but a massive win for the Denver motorcycle community. Whether you’re a seasoned rider or new to the world of motorcycling, REV’IT! Denver offers something for everyone, making it a must-visit destination for anyone passionate about riding.

All photos courtesy of REV’IT!