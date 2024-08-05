Review — Alanis Morissette and Joan Jett Bring a Legendary Night to Ball Arena

A night of rock legends unfolded at Ball Arena as two of the genre’s most groundbreaking women, Alanis Morissette and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, joined forces for the Triple Moon Tour. The arena reverberated with the raw energy of angst and headbanging, a hallmark of this iconic tour that promised to deliver. With a rich catalog of hits that have shaped music history, both artists captivated a dedicated audience that spans decades. For fans, it was an unforgettable celebration of rock’s legacy, delivered with the unyielding spirit that has defined both Morissette and Jett throughout their storied careers.

The night roared to life with the iconic Joan Jett, who, draped in her signature all-black attire and rocking her famous 80s hairstyle, commanded the stage with a formidable presence. At 65, the queen of rock still delivered every note with the same power and defiance that has inspired generations. With a guitar slung low, she stood steadfast at the front, her demeanor reminiscent of a commanding ship captain, while her band supported her with relentless energy. The driving guitar of “Cherry Bomb” instantly transported the audience back to their youth while igniting a fire in the older generation and rekindling the rebellious spirit they once had. As they sang along to The Runaways’ infectious chorus, “Ch ch ch ch cherry bomb,” the bright red faces of the passionate crowd were a vivid testament to the song’s impact.

Watching Joan Jett shred on guitar was the epitome of rock greatness, affirming that she remains one of the most badass women in the genre. The crowd’s reaction to “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll” was a sight to behold, as they went wild, the arena vibrating with their energy. The iconic guitar riff soared while fans screamed every lyric. At one electrifying moment, the music cut out, and the arena was filled with the powerful roar of the audience harmonizing with Joan, who pumped her fist in a triumphant rhythm.

The energy took a brief dip as Joan’s voice effortlessly glided through “Crimson and Clover,” showcasing her velvet versatility. This track emerged as a highlight of the night, highlighting the legends’ skill in engaging the audience. Once again, Joan broke from the music and invited the crowd to act as a choir, their sweet rendition of the chorus underscoring the unifying power of music. Moments like these reveal why music serves as such a profound connector, transporting listeners back to their first encounter with the song and filling them with the same hope and love they felt then. If you weren’t out of your seat dancing by this point, you were definitely in the minority.

With smoky eyes and clad in leather jackets, Joan Jett’s set reached its pinnacle with the legendary “Bad Reputation.” This track, deeply embedded in American culture, commands awe with its impact. As an anthem of defiance and self-empowerment, it still fires with attitude and intensity. As images from her storied career flashed across the screens, it felt like living through a piece of rock history. Joan Jett’s performance hardly needs any further endorsement, but seeing her live is an absolute must. Her passion remains undiminished, and she continues to deliver a kickass, no-holds-barred show. The certified queen of cool remains as iconic as ever.

Jett’s set was followed then by Canadian singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette. Bursting onto the music scene in the mid-’90s with her iconic album Jagged Little Pill, Alanis has built a legacy on deeply personal and incisive lyrics that helped define a musical subculture. Before Morissette took the stage, a montage video highlighted her journey, featuring tributes from many well-known female artists who celebrated her influence.

As a rising moon appeared on the screen, Alanis softly began the opening lyrics of “Hand in My Pocket,” which reverberated through Ball Arena, setting the crowd abuzz with anticipation. The song’s introspective lyrics served as a perfect introduction, offering a hopeful and uplifting message that immediately filled the room with love. Its exploration of life’s highs and lows continues to resonate, affirming that while life is about balance, choosing hope remains the best path — a message that Morissette conveyed powerfully both then and now.

Morissette was a bundle of energy, bouncing around the stage with a fervor that sometimes bordered on manic. Her deep, angsty lyrics perfectly matched the high-octane vibe. Her voice, still as distinctive and evocative as it was three decades ago, rang powerfully with every note.

Mid-set, Alanis dashed offstage while her band moved to the center of the audience for a series of songs. This shift created an intimate atmosphere that evoked memories of her iconic MTV Unplugged performance, paying homage to a pivotal moment in her career. This moment felt true to Alanis’s legacy of setting trends and challenging norms. As a feminist icon, her critiques of the roles women are often confined to still ring true.

The set continued with more classics from Jagged Little Pill, with Morissette and her band offering fresh takes on these beloved tracks. While the show’s overall tone was more mellow compared to Joan Jett’s electrifying opening, it was imbued with power and depth, capturing the essence of Alanis’s career.

Throughout the night, the screens showed the audience’s faces, showcasing pure excitement and joy as they relived the soundtrack of their lives. A standout moment was Alanis breaking out the harmonica for several tracks. It brought a fresh burst of energy and delight to the crowd, adding a unique touch to the performance.

The set concluded with perhaps her most iconic song, “You Oughta Know,” which felt like a powerful, liberating release. Women of all ages screamed along with the lyrics, creating a collective catharsis that highlighted the song’s role as the ultimate female rage anthem. The night was a fresh reminder of how music, especially women’s art, can shape the world and resonate universally. Alanis poured every ounce of anger and love into her performance, and witnessing such a raw display of emotion was truly special.