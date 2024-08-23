Reformation Opens First Ever Colorado Store at Cherry Creek Shopping Center

In 2009, Reformation began selling vintage clothing from a small Los Angeles storefront. Now, they’ve expanded throughout the U.S. focusing on sustainability and are bringing that to Colorado with their first ever store at Cherry Creek Shopping Center on August 23.

Similar to their routes, guests will get to shop a variety of vintage-inspired apparel and accessories including Reformation’s signature dresses, denim, shoes and more. The Cherry Creek location will also feature the brand’s proprietary tech-driven retail concept, Retail X, which brings the best of Reformation’s online experience to its physical doors.

Photo courtesy of Reformation

Photo courtesy of Reformation

Photo courtesy of Reformation

Made from low impact materials, rescued deadstock fabrics and repurposed vintage clothing, their products are released in limited quantities and limited edition collections. This keeps their production less wasteful and exclusive.

Reformation’s mission is to bring sustainable fashion to everyone and Colorado, just so happens, to have an evergrowing sustainable fashion community. Combining the brand’s mission with Colorado’s passion for sustainability makes for a perfect duo.

With that being said, Reformation’s sustainable mission is not just found through clothes.

Photo courtesy of Reformation

Photo courtesy of Reformation

Photo courtesy of Reformation

Like all of their stores, their new location will incorporate vintage furniture, hangers made from FSC-certified wood and reusable deadstock totes and will offset 100% of its electricity usage with renewable energy.

Between ethical fabrics and sustainable furniture, it will be a shopping experience that is not only impactful on the environment but has everyone leaving with a unique piece that no one else will have.



To celebrate the brand’s first store in Colorado, Reformation is teaming up with local ice cream shop, Right Cream, to make a selection of Ref-branded flavors and scoop in-store on Saturday, August 24 from 12 p.m.- 4 p.m.

Cherry Creek Store Details

Address: 3000 E First Ave, Space No. 155, Denver, CO 80206

Store Hours: Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Friday-Saturday 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Opening Date: August 23, 2024

RefRecycling

As with all Reformation stores, customers can recycle their old Ref goods at the new Somerset store through RefRecycling. To participate, customers can drop off their well-worn Reformation pieces and receive a $10 Ref credit per item for future purchases.