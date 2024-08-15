New Colorado Music You Should Know — August Edition

Welcome to our monthly series on new Colorado music. Every month, we highlight five local musicians, five local music videos and five local songs. Go here to check out previous entries to the series. Are you a Denver artist with fresh music you would like us to check out? Send to [email protected] and/or [email protected] for consideration.

Get ready to uncover your next favorite local tracks with 303 Magazine’s “New Colorado Music You Should Know.” This edition is packed with the top local sounds to wrap up your summer, featuring Colorado’s most exciting emerging artists. Stay ahead of the curve with the freshest new music Denver has to offer.

5 New Songs By Local Artists

Iies. – Don’t Forget The Dot (Album)



Denver’s own iies. (pronounced “eyes”) is redefining the music scene with their unique take on experimental jazz rap. This 5 piece band merges jazz, blues, and hip-hop to create a new sound in the Denver music scene that is both uniquely innovative yet catchy. Their recently released album, Don’t Forget The Dot, is a musical masterpiece, with the lead single “Wings” offering a captivating introduction. Having toured part of the country and performed at top local venues, iies. is a must-watch as they push musical boundaries with their distinctive flow and poetic approach.



Pink Fuzz – Long Gone (Single)

Pink Fuzz, the dynamic brother-sister trio from Denver, has just unleashed their new single “Long Gone.” Known for their raw, powerful sound that delivers heavy riffs and genuine feelings, Pink Fuzz continues their trajectory of releasing signature high-speed desert rock style music, offering listeners a mix of intensity and raw emotions. If you’re looking for a track that’s as badass as it is soul-stirring, Pink Fuzz’s latest release is a must hear.

Brittany Bridgewater – I’ll Do My Best (Single)

Brittany Bridgewater, the Denver-based ska-pop sensation, is back with her latest single, “I’ll Do My Best.” Her vibrant grooves are similar to the likes of No Doubt’s energy and Regina Spektor’s quirky charm. Brittany took her music to new heights in 2024 by assembling a powerhouse six-piece band with a horn section. “I’ll Do My Best” showcases her knack for playful rhythms and heartfelt lyrics, brought to life by the creativity of her newly formed band. Fresh off performances at local hotspots like Moe’s BBQ and Roxy on Broadway, Brittany is ready to make an impact with this fun-filled track.

Mux Mool – Dark Green Submarine (Single)

Mux Mool, the endlessly creative electronic music producer, is back with a new track, “Dark Green Submarine.” This latest release is a throwback to classic Mux Mool, blending an old-school hip-hop beat with his notoriously electric soul and funk. Featuring Homemade Spaceship, the track is a journey that showcases Mux Mool’s ability to fuse diverse influences into cohesive and alluring grooves. “Dark Green Submarine” is a must-list for fans of good vibing beats and genre-fusing sounds. Dive in and let these rhythms take you on a ride.

Lo Fi Ho Hum – Garage Pop (EP)

Lo Fi Ho Hum, the Fort Collins band with Montana roots, is turning heads with their debut EP, “Garage Pop,” released earlier this month. The album, a tight 19-minute collection of seven carefully crafted tracks, captures the essence of frontman Jacob Godbey’s journey from solitude to collaboration. Recorded in a garage, “Garage Pop” is a raw, authentic love letter to the places and communities that have shaped Godbey’s life. With influences like Black Flag and Descendents, Lo Fi Ho Hum’s sound is both a nod to punk legends and a fresh take on garage rock. Listening to their debut album connects with listeners who value authentic, emotive music that stays with them long after it ends.

5 Local Up and Comers

RUGBURN

RUGBURN is a three-piece psychedelic fuzz rock band that brings garage rock intensity with a touch of cosmic grit. They just hosted COWAPALOOZA 2024, the 2nd annual DIY music festival in Cap Hill, Denver, bringing together a diverse lineup of 11 bands, a selection of local art vendors, and a tattoo artist offering flash tattoos all day long. If you’re looking for a band that channels the spirit of their time and place, RUGBURN is where you’ll find grit and groove. Keep an eye out for their next move. These guys are burning bright in the scene and are making moves by hosting awesome showcases of local and touring artists.

Gila Teen

Gila Teen is college rock for college dropouts, blending elements of post-punk, folk, new wave, and indie-sleaze. The genre-bending, eccentric songs always seem to be a direct line into the anxieties and affections coursing through the cosmos at any given moment, making them a perfect remedy for heartache and longing. As a rising force in the music world, their upcoming album, SoftWareWolf is set to take off and leave a memorable impression of tunes swirling in your head all day upon its release in fall 2024.

Christianontheinternet

Christianontheinternet is an up-and-coming Denver-born pop artist redefining the genre with his unique style. As a proudly gay singer/songwriter and producer, he’s putting his own spin on pop music, drawing inspiration from the late 70s and early 80s. His tracks are dance-floor-ready, packed with catchy hooks that make for an irresistible listening experience. Indie 102.3 spotlighted his disco-influenced single, “Let’s Get Down to Business,” during Hispanic Heritage Month and the release of his debut EP, The Purpose of Life is To Feel, spinning it on air in September. Christianontheinternet has been lighting up stages across the Denver metro area, including notable shows at Lost Lake Lounge and Larimer Lounge.

The Disasters



The Disasters might sound like a chaotic mix, but this Denver-based band is anything but that. They’ve emerged as a refreshing force in the indie/alt scene since their debut single back in 2023. Their music, driven by Tom Hovorka’s 90’s vibes songwriting, explores themes of loneliness, loss, and life’s quirky moments with a lighthearted, positive twist. With strong hooks and harmonies, The Disasters are gaining attention, and their upcoming releases in 2024 are sure to make for new music to look out for later this year. Keep an ear out for this band—they’re turning their “disasters” into something truly special.

Shady Oaks



Shady Oaks is a dynamic blues-rock band from Denver, delivering riff-heavy, original music that combines dreamy, psychedelic elements with a rugged edge. Drawing inspiration from influential acts like The Black Angels and Jack White, their sound captures the essence of both modern and classic rock, making them a standout in the music scene. Shady Oaks is a newer band that’s already turning heads with their eclectic and powerful performances.





5 New Music Videos By Local Artists

J.Carmone – The Rabbithole Iceberg (Something to Me)





J.Carmone has dropped the official music video for his latest single, “The Rabbithole Iceberg (Something to Me).” The video showcases the artist wandering through a small Colorado town, strumming his guitar and singing a tune that’s as sad as it is fun. With its super cool garage-reverb sound, the video captures J.Carmone standing on bridges, popping up at farmer’s markets, and even playfully sticking his head out of a pot of flowers. The visual intentionally starts to fuzz out during the guitar solo, adding to the track’s unique charm. The song will be released on the same day as his 8/3 show at Hi-Dive as part of the High Plains Psych(edelic) Exchange compilation CD, with all profits going to charity.

Sponsored Content has just dropped a wildly entertaining music video for their track “She Don’t Care About Fine Dining.” The video starts with a guy in a red blazer presenting food with flair, setting the tone for the quirky storyline ahead. A chef with glasses then appears, tossing zucchini into a frying pan, just as the lyric “She don’t fuck with no lame ass chef, cooking with a rat under his hat” plays. In a hilarious twist, the chef suddenly reveals a rat under his hat, only to throw it at another chef in shock. A scene-stealing moment features a cute, smiling dog wearing a chef’s hat, the same dog from the album cover, joining in the culinary chaos. The video wraps up with the bandmates and the dog enjoying the food, ending with the dog chef proudly seated at the table, savoring the meal he prepared for the band.

BUUDROW – Monsters

BUUDROW has released a captivating live music video for their track “Monsters” as part of Live from The Grotto: Episode 3. Filmed in a darkly lit studio that resembles a cave, the video perfectly matches the song’s eerie atmosphere. The five-piece band performs under red lighting, adding to the spooky, indie-folk vibe with flickering lights that heighten the tension. The setting, combined with the haunting tone of the track, creates a chilling yet mesmerizing experience that pulls you into BUUDROW’s shadowy world.





We Are William – Bleeding Eyes





We Are William has released the official music video for their intense track “Bleeding Eyes.” The three-piece band delivers a dark, electrifying performance inside a church, with ominous red lighting casting shadows across the scene. The video kicks off with loud, screaming vocals, setting the tone for the powerful visuals that follow. As the band jams, the camera captures eerie shots of a bible’s pages being flipped and a zombie bizarrely positioned center stage, adding to the video’s haunting atmosphere. It’s a striking visual that perfectly complements the band’s heavy sound.

Fragile City – Coffins

Fragile City’s official video for “Coffins” is a powerful, monochrome visual experience that perfectly matches the song’s punk rock energy. The video opens with a raven perched in a tree, taking flight as people gather to lay flowers on a coffin. The band, dressed in black, plays against this somber backdrop while mourners, all donning sunglasses, express their grief. As the coffin is carried out, it floats into a lake and is swept away by a waterfall, symbolizing the inevitable flow of life and loss.