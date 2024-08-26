Gorgeous Colorado Scenic Train Rides

If the thought of navigating those twisty mountain roads makes your heart race and not in a good way, fear not! Theres a magical alternative that allows you to soak in Colorados breathtaking Rocky Mountain vistas without the stress of drivingscenic train rides! Imagine gliding through the stunning landscape, sipping on your favorite beverage, and relishing the sights of natures grandeur, all while someone else takes the wheel.

Did you know that in the early 1900s, railroads were the backbone of Denver, transforming it into a bustling hub following the Gold Rush? Today, this vibrant city is home to Union Station, a bustling hub of culture and commerce, and a gateway to countless adventures. But the thrill doesnt stop there! The Denver area boasts a treasure trove of historic locomotives, steam trains, and cog trains that are still chugging along, inviting you to hop aboard and explore.

For just the price of a ticket, you can embark on a journey that transcends the mundane highway experience. Here are seven train rides that will whisk you away into Colorado’s enchanting landscapes, perfect for young urban professionals seeking adventure, culture, and a dash of fashion flair:

1. Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad

Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad via Facebook

Trip: Durango, Colorado to Silverton, Colorado

Duration: 3.5 hours one way

For more info: Visit durangotrain.com or call 970-247-2733.

The Lowdown: Year-round, this coal-fired, steam-powered locomotive travels the same distance once journeyed by miners and settlers of the Wild West. The railroad winds through breathtaking canyons along the Animas River in the San Juan National Forest and during the ride passengers can be dropped off at points to fish and hike that are inaccessible otherwise by car and foot.

2. Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad

Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad via Facebook

Trip: Antonito, Colorado to Chama, New Mexico

Duration: 4.5 – 8 hours round trip

For more info: Visit cumbrestoltec.com or call 1-888-286-2737.

The Lowdown: Want to take a train Indiana Jones style? This historic locomotive was actually featured in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. As America’s longest and highest narrow gauge railroad, this scenic train ride offers spectacular views of Cumbres Pass, the San Juan mountains, Conejos Valley and Toltec Gorge, and chugs from the charming western town of Antonito, Colorado all the way to Chama, New Mexico.

3. Cripple Creek & Victor Narrow Gauge Railroad

Cripple Creek & Victor Narrow Gauge Railroad website

Trip: Round-trip journey from Cripple Creek, Colorado

Duration: 45 minutes

For more info: Visit cripplecreekrailroad.com or call 719-689-2640.

The Lowdown: Don’t let its size fool you. This century-old steam locomotive might be small, but the train takes a short journey through Colorado’s old gold-mining district including the Anaconda mining camp and the old Midland Terminal. Taking a trip on the Cripple Creek and Victor Narrow Gauge Railroad is a 45-minute journey rich in history and beautiful scenery.

4. Pikes Peak Cog Railway

Pikes Peak Cog Railway via Facebook

Trip: Up Pikes Peak and back leaving from Manitou Springs, Colorado

Duration: 3 hours and 10 minutes round trip

For more info: Visit cograilway.com or call 719-685-5401.

The Lowdown: As the highest cog train in the world, the Pikes Peak Cog Train is an absolute must ride to experience real mountain views. Climb to 14,115 feet to the summit of Pikes Peak without having to hike and witness majestic views of the Rockies and sights of neighboring states in all directions. It doesn’t get much better than this Swiss-style red train chugging to the top of a 14er. History says that Katherine Lee Bates was inspired to write “America the Beautiful” after visiting Pikes Peak, and we’re not really shocked as to why.

5. Rio Grande Scenic Railroad

Rio Grande Scenic Railroad via Facebook

Trip: Alamosa, Colorado to La Veta, Colorado

Duration: 8 hours round trip

For more info: Visit coloradotrain.com or call 877-726-7245.

The Lowdown: Leaving the town of Alamosa not far from Great Sand Dunes National Park, the Rio Grande Scenic Railroad promises rugged mountain vistas of the southern Rockies and wildlife sightings on a journey to the art town of La Veta, Colorado. Hear tales of railroad and mining history as you travel over La Veta Pass in this air-conditioned train that even offers special event train rides such as a sunset dinner train and a “Festival Flyer” train that leads to a mountaintop bluegrass and country music concert.

6. Georgetown Loop Railroad

Georgetown Loop Railroad via Facebook

Trip: Georgetown, Colorado to Silver Plume, Colorado

Duration: 1 hour and 15 minutes

For more info: Visit georgetownlooprr.com or call 1-888-456-6777.

The Lowdown: When it was completed in 1884, the Georgetown Loop Train was considered an engineering marvel for its time, and it’s still popular even today. Located only 45 miles from Denver, the Georgetown Loop Railroad is situated high in the Rocky Mountains and travels through forests and across cliffs for the true Colorado train experience. Throughout the year, there are many themed train rides including a wintery Christmas light show display in Santa’s Lighted Forest, a fall colors train to see foliage, and much more.

7. Royal Gorge Route Railroad

Royal Gorge Scenic Railroad via Facebook

Trip: Cañon City, Colorado to Parkdale, Colorado Duration: 2 – 2.5 hours round trip For more info: Visit royalgorgeroute.com or call 719-276-4000.

The Lowdown: Royal Gorge is nicknamed the Grand Canyon of the Arkansas River where you can experience zip lining, white rafting and other activities, but it’s also home to a family-fun railroad. The Royal Gorge Route follows the river within one of the deepest canyons in Colorado with cliffs up to 1,000 feet tall and offers travelers a one-of-a-kind ride. The train even offers three-course dinners, five-course wine dinners and special event trains such as a Santa Express Train and a murder mystery dinner train.