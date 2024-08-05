Cool Off This Summer With an Epic Trip Rafting in Colorado

It’s been hot, like really hot this summer. With consistent 90+ degree days, we need a cool-off. And what better way to do so, than with a few days on the river? Rafting in Colorado is a popular activity, with favorite spots such as the Clear Creek, Cache le Poudre and the Arkansas Rivers. But let’s face it, these waterways see their fair share of people in the summer and are a bit overcrowded. So, instead, grab your oars and head to the birthplace of rafting to the remote corners of Dinosaur National Monument where the Green and Yampa Rivers converge.

Located in northwest Colorado, Dinosaur National Monument straddles the border of Colorado and Utah, offering a dramatic landscape of prehistoric life and geological wonders, including the famous Dinosaur Quarry — a massive wall of rock containing approximately 1,500 dinosaur fossils dating back to the late Jurassic period.

The Green River that cuts through the 210,844-acre park was first rafted in its entirety by the curious explorers John Wesley Powell and his crew. In 1869 Powell and his crew set out on a three-month, 1,000-mile expedition to explore the Green and Colorado Rivers through the Grand Canyon. But much of this expedition was spent exploring the Green River and what is now called the Gates of Lodore.

Entering the Gates of Lodore along the Green River. Photo by Jessica Hughes.

With deep canyons carved by the Green and Yampa rivers, rafting these rivers offers some of the most scenic and historic waterways in the American West — making rafting in Colorado a world-class whitewater experience.

Rafting in Colorado with Dinosaur River Expeditions

When choosing an outfitter to guide you down these roaring rapids, select the only local rafting company in town: Dinosaur River Expeditions. Owned and operated by Kassie Robbins and her family, Dinosaur River Expeditions continues the legacy of commercial whitewater rafting on the Green River.

Growing up on these waters, Robbins and her family’s love for rafting stretches back to her grandmother who would river run with Bus Hatch and his kids, Ted and Don — the first to run commercial whitewater expeditions down the Green River in 1929.

“My parents have been rafting since I was a little kid,” says Robbins. “I am where I am because of my parents. I owe a lot of my love and drive for what I do to them.”

Following in the footsteps of her parents and grandmother, Robbins has guided in Dinosaur National Monument, Canyonlands National Park and rivers in Idaho for the past 20 years, and continues to share her expertise and love for these waters with their exceptionally guided multi-and single-day rafting excursions.

Rafting the Gates of Lodore

One of the most popular rafting excursions DRE offers is the Gates of Lodore, a 44-mile stretch that takes rafters through stunning red rock canyons and Class III and IV rapids. This multi-day trip lets you experience the finest white water rafting in Colorado. Here’s a little bit about what you can expect:

The journey begins with a 2.5-hour van ride from Vernal, Utah to the Gates of Lodore in Dinosaur National Monument, crossing back into Colorado within the monument’s boundaries. The four-day, three-night expedition echoed John Wesley Powell’s historic journey, albeit with more modern comforts than he had. With six rafts, six guides and enough provisions to keep 20+ people well-fed, we launched our expedition through the Gates of Lodore.

Expertly guided trips through the Gates of Lodore with Dinosaur River Expeditions. Photo by Jessica Hughes.

Under the calm leadership of experienced river guides, we navigated a mix of serene flat waters and challenging Class III and IV rapids, including Hell’s Half Mile and Disaster Falls. Each day brought new adventures, from dryland hikes to see petroglyphs and scouting expeditions to cozy evenings by the campfire where our guides transformed into chefs and entertainers.

Sandy beaches made perfect campsites for evenings by the fire. Photo by Jessica Hughes.

Much of the time spent on the river was spent looking up to admire the geologic masterpiece of the Lodore Canyon. Layers of rock formations tell silent stories of the Earth’s history, while bighorn sheep, fish and bald eagles brought the landscape to life.

Iconic features like Echo Park and Steamboat Rock put your size quickly into perspective, while hidden treasures like ancient petroglyphs connected us to the area’s human history. As we floated through this remote wilderness, the outside world faded away, and the only sounds we heard for four days were our voices and the rush of the rapids.

Echo Park – at the convergence of the Green and Yampa Rivers. Photo by Jessica Hughes.

By the journey’s end, my slight neck cramp from constantly gazing upward seemed a small price to pay for the breathtaking vistas and rousing rapids of the Gates of Lodore.

Other Raft Trips to Book with Dinosaur River Expeditions

DRE offers two expeditions down the Green River; one through the Gates of Lodore and the other through the Flaming Gorge. The Green River, which flows through Dinosaur National Monument, provides the primary rafting opportunities in the area. Rafters can choose from various trip lengths and difficulty levels, ranging from calm float trips suitable for families to challenging whitewater adventures for experienced paddlers.

Rafting with Dinosaur River Expeditions. Photo by Jessica Hughes.

For even more time on the water, book their Yampa trip. As the last undammed tributary of the Colorado River System, the free-flowing Yampa River is a true treat. The 72-mile journey begins in Deer Lodge Colorado and runs by sandstone cliffs and sandy shorelines with thrills and spills through some of Colorado’s best whitewater. Four and five-day trip options are available. These trips take place earlier in the season as water levels aren’t controlled by a dam.

For those seeking a shorter adventure, DRE offers a thrilling one-day trip along the Green River in the Flaming Gorge region, which features Class III rapids and beautiful canyon views. The seven-mile stretch of water is perfect for the first-timer looking to experience whitewater rafting.

DRE is still booking its August and September trips, one of which is a John Wesley Powell-themed River trip launching on August 14. The trip includes much of the similar set-up as described above with some crew members acting out Powell’s life and expeditions on the Green River.

Approaching Split Mountain. Photo by Jessica Hughes.

All trips are all-inclusive, all you need to bring is your sense of adventure and your personal camping gear (although they do have camping gear for rent), clothing and beverages.

Follow them on Instagram at @dinoriverexp for announcements about upcoming 2025 trips before they sell out. You can book your adventures at dinosaurriverexpeditions.com.

Getting to Vernal, Utah

For Denverites, your journey to some of the best rafting in Colorado begins with a scenic 5.5-hour drive from Denver to Vernal, Utah and an overnight stay in Vernal that reveals much to be discovered with various attractions to keep you busy pre or post-raft trip.